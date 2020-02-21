‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 Stars Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy Break Down the Finale

–

Warning: Spoilers are discussed in this interview

With Narcos: Mexico season 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Scoot McNairy and Diego Luna for an exclusive interview. During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about filming the season finale and why it reminded them of a scene from Michael Mann’s Heat, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, what they will always remember from the making of season 2, what it would take for any of the drug kingpins to walk away from the life, and a lot more.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Luna), as he struggles to grow his empire while maintaining control over the various members of his organization. Meanwhile, the American effort to get revenge for the death of Kiki Camerana (Michael Pena) leads them down a dark path. The cycle of violence rages on. Narcos: Mexico season 2 also stars Alyssa Diaz, Teresa Ruiz, Alejandro Edda, Gerardo Taracena, and Jose Maria Yazpik.

