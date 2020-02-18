Jesse Garcia Talks ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 and What Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn

–

With Narcos: Mexico season 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Jesse Garcia to talk about playing Sal Orozco (part of the DEA task force). During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, how much he knew about Narcos before being cast, how he prepared for the role, which sequence was the toughest to pull off, the incredible production design, and a lot more.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as he struggles to grow his empire while maintaining control over the various members of his organization. Meanwhile, the American effort to get revenge for the death of Kiki Camerana (Michael Pena) leads them down a dark path. The cycle of violence rages on. Narcos: Mexico season 2 also stars Scoot McNairy, Alyssa Diaz, Alejandro Edda, Gerardo Taracena, Jose Maria Yazpik, and Jesse John Garcia.

