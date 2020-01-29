Official Trailer for ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2: Netflix Is in the Empire Business

The official trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico is here, and it promises quite the drug-fueled drama to come. One part ancient history lesson and one part Heat, this trailer plays up the newly emerging drug empire, focusing on both those who attempt to wrest control of it and build it up and those who attempt to divide and conquer in order to tear it all down. What are you waiting for? Check it out now!

Starring Diego Luna, Scott McNairy, Teresa Ruiz, Mayra Hermosillo, Sosie Bacon, Andrés Londoño, Alex Knight, Miguel Rodarte, Jesse Garcia Matt Biedel, Jesus Ochoa, Flavio Medina, Alberto Zeni, Jero Medina, Jose Julian, Noé Hernandez and Nat Faxon, all 10 episodes of Season 2 arrive on Netflix Thursday, February 13th; add it to your watchlist here.

Check out the official trailer below:

No high can last forever. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis: