First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 Brings the Party to an End

From 2015 to 2017, Netflix’s Narcos chronicled the exploits of infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. That story continued even after Escobar’s death (spoilers?), but rather than wrap things up there, co-creators Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro opted to center the drama on the emerging Guadalajara Cartel in Narcos: Mexico. The continuation saw Diego Luna take the lead as cartel boss Félix Gallardo whose organization was tracked by Michael Peña‘s DEA agent, Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena; see what Peña had to say about his role here.

Now, as the first teaser trailer for Season 2 reveals, no one is untouchable, not even Felix. He must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization. Luna is back, as is Scoot McNairy, who narrated the first season and will return in his role as Walt Breslin. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix; add it to your watch list today. (Need a refresher on how Season 1 ended to set up the new season? We’ve got you covered!)

Check out the first trailer below: