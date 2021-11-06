Warning: Spoilers are discussed in this interview

With Narcos: Mexico season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Jose Maria Yazpik and Narcos co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Carlo Bernard to talk about the final season of the series. During the interview, Bernard revealed why this was the perfect place for Narcos: Mexico to end, if they’ve had any discussions for continuing Narcos in a new location, what the season is about, if Yazpik had any idea when he signed on how large of a role he’d end up having, and what would surprise people to learn about the making of the show. In addition, we talked about what happened to Amado Carrillo Fuentes at the end of the season and if what they showed was actually true.

If you haven’t seen the trailers for Narcos: Mexico season 3, the new season is set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business had taken hold. With Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest, everything is up for grabs, with independent cartels going after the power players. Joining the cast for the first time are Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia, a police officer mystified by a series of brutal killings despite his calling; Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a drug trafficker who does not look like much, but is far deadlier than meets the eye; and Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, a young journalist out to expose corruption who may end up biting off more than she can chew. The series also stars Scoot McNairy, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa, and musician Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, playing the role of Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors” – a group of rich, upper class kids whose connections serve the cartel life well.

Watch what Carlo Bernard and Jose Maria Yazpik had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Carlo Bernard and Jose Maria Yazpik

Are they planning on doing another Narcos series in a different location?

Why they felt like this was a good pace to wrap up the series.

When Yazpik signed on did he have any idea how huge of a role he’d end up having?

What would surprise fans to learn about the making of Narcos?

How Yazpik used to carpool with the Narco juniors when he was in school in Tijuana.

If the end of the season is based on fact or fiction?

What do they want to tease about the final season?

