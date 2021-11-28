Narcos: Mexico is a spiraling and brutal look into the origins of the real life drug war that has shaped contemporary Mexico and the United States. Now in its final season, Narcos: Mexico promises an action-packed finale that has been building up for two seasons. Season 3 features the return of many familiar characters and a few new faces. Here’s your guide to everyone you need to know before diving back into the show.

Amado Carillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik)

As Amado Carillo Fuentes, José María Yazpik adds charisma and charm to the infamous Lord of the Skies. Carillo Fuentes was a Mexican drug lord who took control of the Juarez Cartel in the 90s. He earned his nickname, “El Señor de los Cielos”, the Lord of the Skies, because of his piloting skills and the fleet of jets that he used to traffic drugs. In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, Carillo Fuentes plays a major role in the storyline as he grows to be one of Mexico's biggest drug kingpins ever. In 1997, he underwent plastic surgery to change his appearance and died from complications. His death is often contested by those suspicious of the circumstances and Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico gives a playful nod to these theories. Yazpik acted in a variety of telenovelas in the 1990s including: Pueblo Chico, Infierno Grande and Ángela.

Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy)

Viewers were first introduced to Scoot McNairy by the husky timbre of his voice as the narrator of Narcos: Mexico. His character, Walt Breslin, was not introduced on screen until the last episode of Season 1. Broody and intense, Walt is dedicated to bringing down illegal drug trafficking in the US and avenging the death of fellow DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Salazar. Unlike many of the other characters in the show, Breslin is not based on anyone in real life and is instead a composite of many other real life DEA agents. McNairy is also known for his roles in films like Argo, Killing Them Softly, and Monsters.

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán Loera (Alejandro Edda)

El Chapo has one of the most recognizable sicario names on the planet. Played by Alejandro Edda, El Chapo is introduced as a playful driver with a love for violence who quickly rises up the ranks of seniority. In earlier seasons of Narcos: Mexico, El Chapo shows his ingenuity by creating an underground tunnel system to smuggle drugs from Tijuana to the US. After the dissolution of the Guadalajara cartel, El Chapo becomes the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. Edda has appeared on shows like Fear the Walking Dead and films like The Forever Purge. He has also lended his voice in video games such as The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Benjamín Arellano Félix (Alfonso Dosal)

Alfonso Dosal had a history of acting in telenovelas in Mexico, appearing in Marina, Para Volver A Amar, and more, before taking the role of Benjamín Arellano Félix. Alongside his brothers, Benjamín controlled the Tijuana cartel in the late 1980s. Dosal plays him with deadly seriousness which only helps heighten the rivalry between the Tijuana cartel and Sinaloa cartel in the show.

Ramon Arellano Félix (Manuel Masalva)

Ramon is Benjamín’s impulsive and blood thirsty younger brother who runs the Tijuana cartel alongside him. He is killed in Season 3 and it’s thought that El Mayo was the one who ordered the hit. Manuel Masalva has appeared in roles in Spanish language shows such as La Guzman and Mi Corazon Es Tuyo.

Enedina Arellano Félix (Mayra Hermosillo)

Who said the family business is just for the boys? Enedina is the sister of the Arellano Felix brothers and is a trained accountant that runs the business’ financial accounts. Intelligent and calculating, she is seen as the true “brains” behind the Tijuana Cartel. Mayra Hermosillo who portrays “La Jefa”, is a Mexican actress who has starred in theatre productions and has guest starred on the show Falco.

Andrea Nuñez (Luisa Rubino)

Luisa Rubino plays headstrong Andrea Nuñez, a young journalist for La Voz in Tijuana who wants to expose corruption within society. While investigating the wedding of Enedina Arellano Félix, she uncovers something much bigger than she anticipated. Like Walt, she is a fictionalized composite of various other Mexican journalists. Andrea is the other main narrator of Narcos: Mexico Season 3 alongside Walt Breslin. Rubino has appeared in popular Mexican anthology series like La Rosa De Guadalupe and Lo Que Dice El Dicho.

Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez)

Tapia is a police officer from Ciudad Juarez who finds out that women from Juarez are being murdered and he suspects there is a serial killer. He tries to find the killer but in the process discovers that there isn’t only one. Tapia isn’t perfect but his journey into searching for the killer helps bring focus to the rise of femicides alongside the US Mexico border. Luis Gerardo Méndez has starred in a variety of projects in the last few years, such as the film Half-Brothers, the Netflix original film Club de Cuervos, and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels.

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada (Alberto Guerra)

El Mayo headed the Sinaloa cartel alongside El Chapo and still holds it to this day. Played by Alberto Guerra, El Mayo is unassuming but holds much more power than meets the eye. Guerra has appeared in El Señor de Los Cielos, a telenovela that follows the life of Amada Carillo Fuentes, as well as Ingobernable, La Jauría, and more.

Everardo Arturo "El Kitty" Paez (Bad Bunny)

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny makes his TV acting debut as “El Kitty”, a rich narco recruit who helps the Arellanos as part of the “Narcos Junior.” El Kitty is a lackey that helps the family move drugs and carry out their directions. Because of his class status, El Kitty is able to get other wealthy young people to join. Grammy Award winning artist, Bad Bunny has been a fan of the show since its inception and his inclusion helped provide a burst of new energy.

