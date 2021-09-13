Netflix’s biggest crime franchise has returned, with some new members joining the game. The streamer released a first look at the third season of Narcos: Mexico, including new series regulars and a first look into the dangerous life that comes with the globalization of the drug trade. The series was officially renewed for a third season in October of 2020, but with COVID-19 related delays, this is the first announcement regarding what comes next for the series after the arrest of Diego Luna’s Félix Gallardo.

The ten episode season has added three new cast members, along with a star-studded guest role to fill out the next generation of Mexican kingpins. Joining the cast for the first time are Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia, a police officer mystified by a series of brutal killings despite his calling; Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a drug trafficker who does not look like much, but is far deadlier than meets the eye; and Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, a young journalist out to expose corruption who may end up biting off more than she can chew.

Also featured this season is musician Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, playing the role of Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors” – a group of rich, upper class kids whose connections serve the cartel life well. Returning season regulars alongside Méndez, Guerra, and Rubino include Scoot McNairy, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa, and José María Yázpik.

Narcos: Mexico is produced by the Gaumount Film Company, with Carlo Bernard serving as executive producer and showrunner. Directors for the upcoming season include Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante, and Wagner Moura, the latter of whom was most famously involved in the original Narcos series, playing infamous Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Baiz, Bernard, and Eric Newman.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be released on Netflix on November 5. Check out the images and synopsis below:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

