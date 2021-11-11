With Narcos: Mexico season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Luisa Rubino and Mayra Hermosillo about the final season of the series. During the interview, they talked about if they have a new perspective on the drug war after making the series, how they got ready for their roles, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, and how much fun Hermosillo has playing a ruthless badass.

If you haven’t seen the trailers for Narcos: Mexico season 3, the new season is set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business had taken hold. With Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest, everything is up for grabs, with independent cartels going after the power players. Joining the cast for the first time are Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia, a police officer mystified by a series of brutal killings despite his calling; Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a drug trafficker who does not look like much, but is far deadlier than meets the eye; and Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, a young journalist out to expose corruption who may end up biting off more than she can chew. The series also stars Scoot McNairy, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alfonso Dosal, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa, and musician Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, playing the role of Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors” – a group of rich, upper class kids whose connections serve the cartel life well.

Watch what Luisa Rubino and Mayra Hermosillo had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Luisa Rubino and Mayra Hermosillo

How much fun does Mayra have playing a ruthless badass?

What do they think fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

Do they have a new perspective on the drug war after making the series?

Did they learn anything while researching their roles that surprised them?

