‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 Cast and Characters Revealed, Including Bad Bunny

Netflix: Mexico has announced the new additions to its Season 3 cast, which will include Half Brothers star Luis Gerardo Méndez, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, and Awkward star Beau Mirchoff.

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty, and every arrest, murder and takedown only pushes real victory further away.

Scoot McNairy is back to lead the returning cast of series regulars, which also includes José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa and Matt Letscher, with Alberto Ammann returning to guest star.

In addition to Méndez and Mirchoff, the new series regulars include Alberto Guerra and Luisa Rubino, as well as Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado, Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan, José Zúñiga as General Rebollo, Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva, and Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani.

Meanwhile, the new guest stars for Season 3 include Yessica Borroto as Marta, Damayanti Quintanar as Hortencia, Manuel Uriza as Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Markin López as Rogelio, and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Bad Bunny will play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors,” a group of rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence. But it’s Méndez, Guerra and Rubino who are the biggest additions to the cast this season.

Méndez will play Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma who, despite his misgivings over getting involved, is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings. Guerra has been cast as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else. Rubino will play Andrea Nuñez, a young, idealistic and ambitious journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

Narcos: Mexico hails from Gaumont and showrunner Carlo Bernard, who executive produces alongside Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Eric Newman. Baiz is also among Season 3’s roster of directors, which also includes Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor who played Pablo Escobar on Seasons 1 and 2 of Narcos.

Narcos: Mexico is easily one of my favorite series, not to mention one of the most popular shows on Netflix, so this is a great get for rising star Méndez, who had a supporting role in the streamer’s Adam Sandler–Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery. He’ll soon be seen in Luke Greenfield‘s Half Brothers, which if I know Luke, is sure to be a heartfelt comedy that’s going to surprise a lot of people. I’m also happy for Mirchoff, who was my one-time teammate in the Movie Trivia Schmoedown. I have a strong feeling his performance will be much better on Narcos: Mexico than it was on that show, but you can still click here to watch that unofficial(!!!) celebrity match. You can also click here to watch the trailer for Half Brothers. There’s no release date yet for Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico, but stay tuned…