‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 Confirmed by Netflix; Wagner Moura Returning to Direct

Back in January at the Sundance Film Festival, Narcos alum Wagner Moura told Collider he was returning to the hit Netflix show to direct multiple episodes of Narcos: Mexico, but we had to keep it under wraps until the news was official. Well, now we can say it finally is, as Collider has confirmed that a third season of Narcos: Mexico is on its way.

Set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business really ignites, Season 3 will examine the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and takedown only pushes real victory further away.

Scoot McNairy will lead a returning cast that also includes José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa and Matt Letscher. That’s right — no Diego Luna, as far as we know. Sure, it’s always possible he could appear in an unbilled cameo as Felix, but don’t count on it.

Moura played Pablo Escobar on the first two seasons of Narcos, and he’s returning to direct two episodes in the new season of Narcos: Mexico, which is apparently “coming soon.” We’d wager early next year, but only because the most recent season premiered in February 2020, so don’t hold us to it. Meanwhile, additional Season 3 directors include Andi Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

In other Narcos news, Eric Newman is stepping down as showrunner after five seasons, and he’ll hand over day-to-day showrunning duties to co-creator and longtime collaborator Carlo Bernard. Newman will continue to executive produce Narcos: Mexico alongside José Padilha, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Bernard.

Newman is currently under an overall deal with Netflix on both the feature side and the television side, so he’s focused on overseeing a streaming slate that includes the Chris Hemsworth–Miles Teller movie Escape from Spiderhead, the Daniel Kaluuya movie The Upper World, and the opioid drama series Painkiller. Newman previously produced Bright and Project Power for Netflix.

“I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows,” Newman said in a statement. “Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands.”

Produced by Gaumont and now streaming on Netflix, Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico continued chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that led to the failed war on drugs. Watch the teaser video announcing Season 3 below, and click here to watch our Sundance interview with Moura regarding his recent Netflix movie Sergio.