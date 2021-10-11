Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3 with a bang, and Netflix has released the first trailer to welcome us back to this world. The arrest of Felix (Diego Luna) has set the table for other cartels to emerge. Both new and familiar groups will look to dominate the space in the upcoming season of the biographical drama. The new trailer puts this conflict front and center. Now that Tijuana has been claimed by the Guadalajara cartel, Juarez is set to be a major locale for the season. However, just who is lucky enough to claim the city is yet to be seen. The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premieres November 5 on Netflix.

While Luna will step away from the series, many other series regulars will reappear in the series. Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa will reprise their roles alongside an exciting cast of newcomers.

Luis Gerardo Méndez joins the regular cast as Victor Tapia, a cop who finds himself in a moral dilemma between his duties and his fascination for the cartels. Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez will also appear regularly throughout the season’s ten-episode run. Rapper Bad Bunny will also guest star as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the Narcos Juniors gang.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Reveals New Cast and Images for Final Season

Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante, and Wagner Moura will lend their directing talents to the season. Carlo Bernard returns as showrunner and writer, with Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, and Eric Newman serving alongside him as executive producers. With all of this talent on and behind the screen, fans can expect a thrilling new season.

Narcos: Mexico returns to Netflix on November 5. Check out the trailer and the official season synopsis below:

“Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…”

KEEP READING:

The 75 Best Netflix Shows And Original Series To Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Cary Joji Fukunaga on ‘No Time to Die’ and Why Christopher Nolan Is the Reason More of the Movie Wasn’t Shot in IMAX Fukunaga also talks about if he’d do another Bond movie, the status of Stanley Kubrick’s 'Napoleon', and more.

Read Next