The third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico will debut on November 5, according to the newly-unveiled trailer. The 10-episode season will examine the aftermath of drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s arrest, which opens the doors for “new Mexican kingpins to emerge” amid “political upheaval and escalating violence.”

Actor Diego Luna, who played Gallardo in Seasons 1 and 2, previously revealed that he would not be returning for the third season. In 2017, the production was marred by the murder of crew member Carlos Muñoz Portal, who died in Mexico while scouting locations for the show.

“Prepare for the final blow,” reads the tagline on the 48-second trailer. Over a montage of action and violence, a woman says in a voiceover, “War spreads like fire, but no matter how fast it burns, the music keeps playing.” We see lavish parties, underground bunkers, and large piles of money and drugs; there are gunfights, fistfights, and towards the end of the trailer, the sudden appearance of a man who breaks out a bazooka during a car chase.

Narcos was among the OG Netflix series, back when the streamer was going all-in on prestige dramas such as House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, and before it devoted itself to producing content for just about everybody. The first couple of seasons focused on the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and the DEA agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) tasked with bringing him down.

The third season of the show introduced the Cali Cartel, which attempted to fill the power vacuum created by Escobar’s death. Narcos: Mexico was initially supposed to function as the fourth season, but it was ultimately developed as a companion series. Interestingly, one of the listed directors for the third season of Narcos: Mexico is none other than Moura, who also reprised his role as Escobar for a memorable cameo in Season 1. The other directors for the season include series mainstay Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante.

Narcos: Mexico stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa. Carlo Bernard serves as showrunner.

You can read the official synopsis below, and watch the trailer right here:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

