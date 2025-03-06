The upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie just received a massive update. Charli XCX is in talks to star in the project as Jadis, the White Witch. That's right, the villain who was portrayed by Tilda Swinton in the previous iterations of the story could be played by the popular singer, if a deal is finalized. A contract hasn't been signed yet. But taking into account how talks between Charli XCX and Netflix have been going on for a while, the artist could very well be featured in the adaptation. Netflix hasn't announced which book from the series will be turned into a movie first.

Greta Gerwig has been selected to direct the new movie based on The Chronicles of Narnia. The filmmaker continues to build an impressive legacy in the entertainment industry after helming Barbie for Warner Bros. As if a recent billion-dollar hit wasn't enough for the ambitious artist, Gerwig is ready to introduce the work of C.S. Lewis to a new generation of fans. Netflix is looking to turn The Chronicles of Narnia into their next big franchise. While the streaming platform is known for allowing audiences to enjoy stories in the comfort of their homes, it has been confirmed that the first installment of The Chronicles of Narnia will receive a theatrical release.

Charli XCX is having the time of her life in the new stage of her career. Before starting talks with Netflix to star in the upcoming Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, the singer launched her latest studio album, "Brat". Charli XCX immediately went on a tour to promote her latest musical material. The singer previously appeared on talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Starring in the upcoming Narnia movies could send Charli XCX's career in an entirely new direction.

Who is Jadis?

Image via Greenwich Entertainment.

The White Witch is an antagonist that previously appeared in the Chronicles of Narnia movies directed by Andrew Adamson. The character appeared in multiple installments of the series after being the main antagonist of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. What fans of that series might not know is that the villain was actually introduced in the first novel of the series, titled The Magician's Nephew. Time will tell which story Greta Gerwig will be tackling next year for Netflix. But with casting negotiations taking place already, it won't be long before audiences find out.

A release date for the new Chronicles of Narnia movie hasn't been announced by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: Deadline