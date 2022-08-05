Sometimes, a major historical event or figure cannot be contained in just one movie or even mode of filmmaking. Sometimes, these entities that once grabbed newspaper headlines have to be covered in both a narrative feature and a documentary. Take the 2018 Thai cave rescue, for example. A tremendous operation that gripped the planet, this event has been brought to life across two motion pictures. The first was the 2021 documentary The Rescue by directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, while the second was the Ron Howard narrative drama Thirteen Lives starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, released July 29.

This phenomenon of both a documentary and a feature film telling the same story is quite common, but it doesn’t always mean you get two masterpieces covering a major event from the past. Often, the documentary entry in the duo gets there first and is a superior creation compared to the later narrative film effort. But just because that’s a regular occurrence doesn’t mean that the latter style of filmmaking is inherently doomed when tackling a topic that’s already been explored in a documentary form. There are ways for narrative features to ensure they’re not just rehashes of previous documentaries.

One of the biggest problems these types of narrative films run into is that they can end up making a sanitized vision of an actual person compared to their documentary counterpart. Documentaries are often thought of as having a more niche audience, and as a result, can have more legroom to push boundaries. Narrative films can do this too, but many of them are made on bigger budgets and with major studio considerations that hamper their creativity. Nowhere is this dichotomy more apparent than with the comparisons between the 2010 documentary Marwencol and the 2018 film Welcome to Marwen.

Both features cover the life of Mark Hogencamp, a man who was beaten within an inch of his life, awakened from a coma with no memory of his life, and now uses toy dolls to help cope with his complicated emotions. However, Marwencol is a much more sensitive and insightful feature compared to the sensationalistic Marwen. This is especially apparent in the differing approaches each film takes to depicting Hogencamp’s affinity for dressing up in high heels and women’s clothing. Marwencol uses this element to show how Hogencamp is getting more comfortable around other people and uses a moment of him wearing his attire in public as a moment of triumph. Marwen, meanwhile, only references this element of Hogencamp’s personality when it can have the man also verbally assure viewers that he’s not gay.

Welcome to Marwen is exploring an important piece of Hogencamp through a lens meant to reassure cis-het viewers, whereas Marwencol is looking to capture the man as he is and throwing the preferences of viewers to the wind. Though both are chronicling the same man, only one of these movies is interested in actually exploring him as a human being. Though Welcome to Marwen’s handling of this detail would be disappointing in any situation, having Marwencol around just makes its shortcomings all the more apparent. Comparing the two films reinforces how often narrative features struggle with handling complicated materials compared to their documentary counterparts.

On the other hand, that doesn’t mean all narrative films are doomed walking the same ground that documentaries have previously tread on. Sometimes, a traditional narrative feature can stand on its own two legs, as seen with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. This 2019 Marielle Heller directorial effort featured Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers and came out in theaters just under 18 months after another Mr. Rogers project graced multiplexes, the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor. It’s easy to imagine a scenario where Neighborhood just felt like leftovers compared to the earlier documentary.

Instead, Neighborhood managed to function great as a standalone production simply because it opted to cover different territory compared to Neighbor. The latter documentary looked at the entire life of Fred Rogers, right up to his passing in February 2003. Neighborhood, meanwhile, eschewed the easy route of doing a traditional biopic by covering a much smaller pocket of time. Similarly bold was the decision to have Fred Rogers function as a supporting character in a story that instead focused on a cynical journalist being doubtful about this TV host’s personality. Neighborhood further differentiated itself from Neighbor through thoughtful visual touches, such as capturing its establishing shots in a manner reminiscent of similar shots in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

With this shift in focus and visual flourishes, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood didn’t remind people of a superior documentary they could be watching. Instead, it was an entertaining and touching project on its own merits, one that found a clever way to remind people of the constant necessity of the wisdom of Fred Rogers. It was also something that could function as a great companion piece to Won’t You Be My Neighbor. With these two motion pictures, we see a microcosm of how narrative films and documentaries can co-exist without stepping on each other’s toes. It turns out, if you do these movies right, you can have your cake and eat it too, or in this case, have both a great documentary and an exceptional showcase for the talents of Tom Hanks.

This pair of movies also underscores a key way to differentiate your narrative film from documentary features covering the same topic: limit the scope of your narrative. By focusing on just one person who occupied a small portion of Mr. Rogers’ life, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood offered something immediately different from Won’t You Be My Neighbor. Similarly, Ava DuVernay’s 2014 motion picture Selma instantly separated itself from the countless documentaries exploring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. by just focusing on the man’s organization of the Selma, Alabama march. Even Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln was wise enough to focus on one event in the titular man’s existence rather than rehash his life story like so many documentaries in the past.

Narrative films can be just as expansive as the best documentaries. However, this quality can come easier to documentaries, which can hop across decades with ease through elements like anecdotes being told to the camera in interview segments. Rather than being defeated by this quality of documentaries or trying in vain to mimic it, narrative films should take a cue from Selma and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and simply zero in on one aspect of a historical event. It may not be as comprehensive as documentaries on every facet of the same topic, but it’ll help ensure you’re not just treading the same ground as other motion pictures.

Thirteen Lives also, unfortunately, depicts a shortcoming that future features sharing the same subject matter as a contemporary documentary need to avoid. This flaw relates to the visuals of Thirteen Lives, which often evoke much more compelling yet off-the-cuff shots from The Rescue. In the latter documentary, images like the discovery of the 13 kids and their coach in a corner of the cave are captured with little imperfections that enhance the realism of this moment. Nobody was prepared to make this discovery, so, understandably, they don’t have pristine lighting ready to go to capture this moment. These are the touches that remind you that we’re watching human beings, like you or I, navigate a situation that’s beyond comprehension.

In Thirteen Lives, meanwhile, there’s little in the way of tiny details that suggest the personality of the characters or the filmmakers. Instead, moments big and small, triumphant and crushing, are all captured in a rudimentary fashion. When shooting a documentary, you often work with just the footage you capture, you can’t control what people say or do in the frame. But in a narrative film, especially one that’s able to afford actors like Viggo Mortensen, you do have that level of control. Something like Thirteen Lives should use this quality to create visuals and imagery that you couldn’t do in a documentary, the kind of imagery that requires a lot of painstaking effort to realize but looks effortless on the screen. Utilizing a familiar historical story to execute tremendously memorable and unorthodox visuals would be enough to help justify why a narrative motion picture has to cover the same terrain as a recent documentary.

The bar is high for narrative movies to justify their existence when they explore a topic already detailed by a documentary feature. Frankly, it should be. Often the existence of these titles feels like a refute to documentaries as an art form, as if producers and studio executives can’t imagine general audiences caring about a story unless it features familiar movie and TV stars. That’s not to say every one of these narrative films is made with this mindset. It’s just that pop culture’s longstanding (and only recently changing, albeit slightly) dismissal of documentaries as an art form makes the existence of something like Thirteen Lives extra suspicious.

It can be difficult not to be cynical about these types of feature films, but they can be done well. So long as they avoid the faults that sink terrible movies like Welcome to Marwen or plague merely average ones like Thirteen Lives, there is a way for narrative and documentary cinema to cover the same topics without stepping on the other’s toes. There is room for both Won’t You Be My Neighbor and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in the 21st-century cinema canon. Narrative films just need to figure out why they’re existing beyond wanting to capitalize on the buzz of a hot historical event.