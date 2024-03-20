The Big Picture Production has wrapped on Amazon Prime's The Narrow Road to the Deep North, starring Jacob Elordi in an epic WWII romance.

Directed by Justin Kurzel, the series follows Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans and his love affair set against World War II.

The miniseries delves into Evans' life across multiple time periods, showcasing the strength of the human spirit in times of adversity.

And we are set! Production has wrapped on the Amazon Prime Video five-part series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Produced by a collaboration between Prime Video, Curio Pictures, and Sony Pictures Television, the miniseries was produced in Australia, the homeland of its lead actor, Jacob Elordi. The Saltburn and Euphoria star will portray Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans in an adaptation based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel. With production coming to a conclusion, that means first look images have been released as well.

Directed by Justin Kurzel - best known for his work on Assassin’s Creed and 2015's Macbeth - and set against the shadows of World War II, the series follows the story of Elordi's Evans and his all-too-brief and fleeting love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young) and how it shaped his life. The story is set to develop across multiple time periods, delving deep into the depths of the character and discovering the strength that lies in the depths of the human spirit when confronted with trials and adversity. It is equally an enthralling love story with an unforgettable love affair.

In the pair of new images released for the miniseries, we see a mud-covered Evans squatting among - what appears to be - comrades in a field, equally muddy and covered by vines and ropes. The next image is a lot more pristine and elegant, a favorable nod to the era wherein the series is set. Surrounded by other patrons, the image captures Evans and Amy out on a date and engrossed in deep conversation. While the martinis swirl and the cigarettes burn out, the pair seem to have eyes only for each other. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is described by its producers as “a love story to sustain audiences through the darkest of times, an intimate character study illustrating the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity, and an investigation into a marriage and an unforgettable love affair.”

The Team Behind an Epic Romance in WWII

Image via Sony Pictures Television

The Narrow Road to the Deep North will cover Evans’ childhood experiences, then his days as a young man and a prisoner-of-war on the Thailand-Burma Railway, before, later on in life, as a respected surgeon and Australian war hero. The miniseries casts alongside Elordi and Young, Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) as the older Dorrigo Evans, and Olivia DeJonge (Elvis). The rest of the cast includes Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Thomas Weatherall, Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Charles An, and Simon Baker among others. Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel and has been adapted for the screen by writer Shaun Grant with Kurzel, Flanagan, Jo Porter, Shaun Grant and Rachel Gardner all serving as executive producers.

A release date for The Narrow Road to the Deep North A has not yet been set.