Over the course of Naruto's run, viewers were fascinated by numerous villains who posed a serious threat to The Leaf Village. Despite showcasing powerful antagonists like the Deadly Seven Swordsmen of the Mist or the Demon King Brother, none of them came any closer to the Akatsuki members.

Akatsuki organized some of the most impenetrable powers in the series, entirely changing the course of Naruto's storyline. Almost every Akatsuki member is truly a force to be reckoned with. From the affection towards Itachi to the influence of Pain, these Akatsuki associates have proven to be in a league of their own.

10 Sasori

Power: Manipulation of Puppets

Sasori is a renowned puppet master ninja who gained fame during The Third Great Ninja War and earned the moniker, "Sasori of the Red Sand." Sasori, with his exceptional mastery over the manipulation of puppets, managed to assassinate Third Kazekage and transform him into a Puppet.

With his self-transformation into a puppet, Sasori is immune to aging, any lethal attacks, poisons, and even Genjutsu. The only way to massacre this defense is by completely destroying the puppet he is in.

9 Hidan

Power: Gift of Immortality

On joining the Akatsuki, Hidan was teamed up with Kakazu, which made them one of the most unfathomable duos in the entire series. The companions' feat of ease in capturing Yugito Nii, a Jinjuriki of Two-Tailed Beast, proves their hegemony.

Hidan is a rogue ninja from Yugakure village, endowed with the gift of immortality. And on the grounds of immortality, he survived despite being broken into pieces. Hidan retains a cursed technique that uses the adversary's blood to subjugate them. By utilizing the esteemed technique, Hidan cursed and defeated Asuma Sarutobi, showcasing the severe threat that Akatsukis pose.

8 Deidara

Power: Forming Explosives from Clay

Deidara is a rogue ninja from Iwagakure village and a long-range fighter, holding the ability to form explosives from clay. Deidara is one of the most peculiar characters among the Akatsuki, and with his bizarre art of combustible manipulation, he heavily injured Manda, a summon of Orochimaru.

Initially Deidara resisted from joining Akatsuki but later entered after facing defeat at Itachi's hands. In order to avenge Itachi, he saved a mega explosion that could destroy everything within a radius of 10 km. However, he ended up using this bomb against Sasuke.

7 Kakuzu

Power: Immortality to an Extent

Very similar to Hidan, Kakuzu was also an immortal Akatsuki, who could replace his heart with a new one. Apart from being immortal, he is one of the oldest characters in the series, dwelling from the First Great Ninja War. Kakuzu was expelled from Takigakure village, for failing in the assassination of Hashirama Senju.

Kakuzu has developed a unique ability to steal other hearts and use them for his own use. He can only be annihilated if he is slain for the fourth time. With the combined efforts of Team Asuma, Kakashi Hatake, and Naruto's Rasenshuriken, Kakuzu was conquered.

6 Konan

Power: Manipulates Paper

Konan is a formal disciple of Jiraiya, who was among the three orphans during The Great Third Ninja War. Konan is among the founding members of Akatsuki and a master in Origami justu. After the death of Yahiko and Nagato's paralysis, Konan was the front caretaker of Akatsuki.

She blends her Chakra with the paper, which manipulates paper and manifests creative attacks. By using this jutsu, she can transform into paper, allowing her to evade any incoming attacks. Konan is remembered for her memorable clash with Obito Uchiha.

5 Kisame

Power: Physical Strength

Kisame, the wielder of one of the legendary swords of the mist, is a missing ninja from Kirigakure village who was partnered with Itachi Uchiha. The combination of a large pool of Chakra and Samehada sword enabled Kisame to rival Might Guy's Seventh Gate of Wonder. Neji Hyuga claimed that he never saw such a large Chakra reservoir other than Naruto.

After being trained by a legendary swordsman of the mist, Kisame was able to confront several Jinjuriki with Itachi's assistance. After acknowledging his incredible strength, Kisame acquired the moniker "Tailless-Tailed Beast".

4 Orochimaru

Power: Reanimation Justu

Orochimaru, the strongest among the Three Legendary Sannins, is one of the most incredible villains that Naruto fans ever experienced. Even in the beginning episodes of the series, Orochimaru was able to deliver thrilling entrances. To accomplish his ambition of becoming immortal and mastering every jutsu, Orochimaru tried to acquire Sharingan from Sasuke.

Edo Tensei or The Reanimation Justu is the technique that makes Orochimaru the most fearsome shinobi. By using Edo Tensei, Orochimaru summoned the first two Hokages; Hashirama and Tobirama, which were approved to be a fatal attack against The Third Hokage - Hiruzen Sarutobi.

3 Nagato Uzumaki

Power: Chakra Absorption

Despite his lack of mobility, Nagato is one of the most formidable villains in the story. His Rinnegan, an ocular ability, manifests the Six Paths of Pain, which includes techniques such as Chakra Absorption, Object Manipulation, and Mind Control.

By employing these Paths, Nagato manipulated bodies, negated gravity, and even summoned divine creatures that behaved according to his desires. He is best known for his accomplishment in defeating Hanzo of the Salamander. This feat alone establishes him worthy of being the mightiest antagonist in Naruto.

2 Obito Uchiha

Power: Teleportation

After the third great ninja war, Obito Uchiha was assumed to be dead and was saved by Madara Uchiha. He was the leading character of Akatsuki, who was formidable enough to declare war against all five shinobi nations.

Obito Uchiha was a wielder of Mangekyuo Sharingan, which gave him access to Kamui. By using Kamui, Obito was able to teleport his body to the Dimensional Void, making him ungraspable. In addition, he acquired Rinnegan and became the Jinjuriki of Ten Tails. At this point in time, even Hashirama accepted that he would fall short in front of Obito.

1 Itachi Uchiha

Power: Tsukuyomi (Control of Space and Time)

Itachi Uchiha is certainly one of the most disturbed shinobi, owing to his peculiar conflict of interest between the Uchiha Clan and Konoha. Despite this inner turmoil, he is deceptively strong within the Akatsuki. With his exceptional mastery of Genjutsu, the fanbase anointed him 'The God of Genjutsu' and 'The Villain who Died a Hero'.

Itachi was a prodigy who paralyzed Orochimaru via Genjutsu when he was just 17 years old. Even while suffering from an incurable illness, Itachi managed to disable Kakashi with a very stare. He was so fearsome that even Obito refrained from declaring war when Itachi was alive.

