The Big Picture A Naruto Blu-ray Collector's Edition was announced in two formats: Collector's and Standard edition.

The Collector's Edition includes 4 sets with 55 episodes each, a rigid slipcase box, and a 32-page art booklet.

A live-action adaptation of Naruto by Lionsgate with Destin Daniel Cretton as writer and director is in development.

If you were looking for an excuse to re-watch all the episodes of Naruto or just want to expand your physical collection, you'll be glad to know that the hit anime series is landing a Blu-ray collector's edition in just a couple of months. This week, Anime Limited announced that the series will be released in two formats: Collector's and Standard edition, and the pre-order window opens as early as this Thursday.

The Collector's Edition will be divided into four sets with roughly 55 episodes each. Since the anime first aired before the widescreen era, the episodes will be presented in their original 4:3 aspect ratio. Episodes are set to come in both English stereo and Japanese stereo audio with English subtitles. If you decide to purchase all four sets at once, the collection comes with a rigid slipcase box, along with a 32-page art booklet that shows artwork and character designs by manga creator Masashi Kishimoto.

Additionally, Anime Limited revealed that the Standard Edition of the new Naruto collection will be divided in eight sets with an average of 27 episodes each. The editions will come with a reversible sleeve with alternate artwork if you want to switch it up. The distribution company also teased that they've already got their eyes on a similar Naruto Shippuden Blu-ray release, but decided they'll only officially announce it once the first collection is closer to the end of the release schedule.

'Naruto' Is About to Be Revived

Image via Anime Limited

Not that Naruto was ever gone — fans of the anime series still cherish the title to this day, even though it was first released in 2002. However, the franchise will now have the potential of reaching an even bigger audience. Earlier this year, Lionsgate announced that a live-action adaptation is in the works with Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings) at the helm as writer and director.

Most importantly for fans, the decision of having Cretton at the helm was approved by the franchise creator himself. Kishimoto stated that Cretton was "an open-minded director who was willing to embrace" input, and that he "became convinced that there is no other director for 'Naruto.'" Since the live-action movie is still in early production, further details from the adaptation are yet to be revealed.

Part 1 of the Collector’s Edition of Naruto is set for a retail release date of September 2. You can stream all episodes now.