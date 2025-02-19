A great story has many aspects, but one of the most prominent elements is growth and character development. Whether a story is character-focused or not, development and growth are still vital. Naruto is a prime example of growth, with the entire series saying hard work pays off. With many characters in this franchise, more than a few have undergone massive growth, showcasing a striking difference compared to the beginning of the series.

This list will rank the best Naruto characters based on their growth, including character development, and will consider strength growth case by case. It will base the ranking on flashbacks and the regular timeline, meaning any development matters, comparing the characters from the beginning to the end of the anime. This list will only include growth in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, not including moments from Boruto.