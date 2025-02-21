Naruto is one of the most recognizable and popular anime ever, drawing fans from all over the world to experience the imaginative ninja world. Battle shounen, like Naruto, always focuses on fights and action, as it is the primary source of attention. This produces an interest in power levels and power scaling from the fan base, but the introduction of Kekkei Genkai makes it harder to judge who is strongest.

Kekkei Genkai are DNA anomalies that produce unique powers; most of the strongest characters have one. However, there are still plenty of powerful "normal" ninjas with no such power. This list will rank the ten strongest ninjas without a Kekkei Genkai based on known feats, hypothetical analysis, and potential. This list will rank these characters based on their strength in Naruto and won't include Boruto characters.