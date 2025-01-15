With its worldwide recognition and widespread acclaim, Mashashi Kishimoto's Naruto is placed among the Big Three of anime, alongside One Piece and Bleach. Naruto has proven its potency in furnishing a perfect mixture of captivating storytelling and incredible powers. When one thinks of the potent abilities in Naruto, the visual prowess, or Dojutsu, stands out, with terrifying capabilities ranging from catching Chakra points to summoning a gigantic Susanoo. And specifically for Dojutsu, Sharingan stands at the top.

However, apart from these red eyes with three Tomoe, other visual powers offer a wide range of avenues of powers. Now that the Naruto series has concluded and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on hiatus, it's a good opportunity to stock all visual prowess and determine which Dojutsu is the strongest among all. This list will rank the most powerful Dojutsu in Naruto, considering their overall might and effectiveness.

Naruto Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Seasons 8

10 Ketsuryugan

Belongs to the Chinoike clan of the Land of Lightning

Image via Viz Media

Apart from the well-established Dojutsu in the Shinobi world, lesser-known eye techniques that do not belong to the Leaf Village have remained unique and perplexing. For instance, the Chinoike clan's Ketsuryugan has a special appearance with glowing red sclera, dark red irises, and horizontal pupils.

On par with the Sharingan, Ketsuryugan can cast a powerful Genjutsu, but it requires a physical skin touch. Once the Genjutsu is activated, the Ketsuryugan user can manipulate reality in several ways or influence the target minds to extract intel. Interestingly, Ketsuryugan users can exploit iron, meaning that anything with a high concentration of iron, even blood, can be manipulated. For instance, Chino utilized this Dojutsu to cut Sasuke's wrist.

9 Byakugan

A Dojutsu Kekkei Genkai from the Ōtsutsuki clan

Image via Viz Media

Byakugan is a unique Dojutsu exclusive to the Hyuga clan, showing Hyuga's direct lineage to the Otsutsuki clan. It is a legendary eye technique, often considered one of the Three Great Dojutsu, and offers the user a 360-degree field view around them and can detect chakra with greater precision. The Byakugan users are capable of seeing the chakra flow across large distances, and their vision can even penetrate a barrier. With their superior ability to view chakra points than Sharingan, users exhibit preciseness in blocking them, rendering the target motionless.

Unlike the Sharingan, which requires the manifester to meet certain conditions, all Hyuga Clan members are born with Byakugan. For pure Hyugas, users have it activated all the time. Meanwhile, mixed-blood descendants like Himawari can transform it into the normal eye.

8 Jogan

A mysterious power in Boruto

Image via Viz Media

In the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, Jogan is a mysterious Dojutsu, primarily associated with Boruto Uzumaki, and he remains the only known user. Due to its similar appearance to Byakugan and Tenseigan, its demonstration in the series sparked debate among curious fans. The animator of the series explained that the eye is neither a Byakugan nor a Tenseigan.

Though the origin of Jogan is eluded, it is linked with the Otsutsuki clan. As of now, Boruto displays no control over Jogan; instead, the eye involuntarily activates. Jogan showcases similar powers to the Byakugan, like the ability to perceive and track chakra pathways, detect hidden barriers, and point out clones. Since the protagonist is blessed with Jogan, it's more likely that the illustrator, Masashi Kishimoto, has some big plans to execute.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 5, 2017 Creator(s) Masashi Kishimoto Cast Yûko Sanpei , Kokoro Kikuchi , Ryuichi Kijima , Yuma Uchida , Hidenori Takahashi Seasons 1

7 Sharingan

The asset and legacy of the Uchiha Clan

Image via Viz Media

Perhaps Sharingan is the most intriguing and widely acclaimed ninja eye technique in the Narutoverse. Though Sharingan is inherited among the Uchiha members, it requires the wielder to showcase a powerful emotional condition that releases a special type of chakra in the optic nerve. In most cases, the emotional condition is intense psychological pain caused by losing the most precious ones. For instance, the Uchiha brothers awakened the Sharingan after experiencing the brutality and conflicts against the Senju clan.

Sharingan requires the wielder to showcase a powerful emotional condition that releases a special type of chakra in the optic nerve.

This kekkei genkai bestows its wielder with the unraveling power of insight and hypnotism. As for insight, the user can see chakra flow (not as proficient as Byakugan), mimic movements almost in real-time, and detect irregularities caused by any Genjutsu influence. Meanwhile, the Eye of Hypnotism allows the casting of a potent genjutsu with a mere gaze. In contrast to other genjutsus, Sharingan offers complete body control of the target, manipulating actions and even thoughts.

6 Senrigan

The latest Dojutsu entry in the franchise

Image via Viz Media

Senrigan is the rarest and the latest ocular power introduced in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The only known user of Senrigan is Eida, a cyborg designed by Amado. Senrigan grants an omniscient vision, allowing Eida to witness any event happening contemporarily, no matter the location. Strangely, she can even see past events up to the moment of the target's birth. The only way to evade Eida's Senrigan consciousness is by entering a separate spiritual or mental plane.

Unlike Sharingan or Byakugan, which are natural occurrences, Eida gained it only after Amado artificially transplanted Shibai Otsutsuki's DNA into her. Since Shibai is considered a God among the Otsutsuki, Senrigan is perceived more superior to the rest of Dojutsu.

5 Kokugan

A black pupil that glows gold after casting a jutsu

Image via Viz Media

Perhaps Kokugan is the strongest eye that the Otsutsuki Clan exerts. As of now, the Kokugan is wielded only by two of Naruto's major antagonists, Isshiki Otsutsuki and Kawaki. The Kokugan features a golden pupil with spoke-like patterns, which likely signify the user's mastery and power level​​​​​. For instance, Ishiki used an eight-spoked Kokugan, but when he was killed and appeared before Code as a spirit, the spokes were reduced to two.

Using the Kokugan, Ishiki could shrink himself or any other non-living object within the field of vision. The user can store the shrieked object in a void dimension and even summon large black cubes. Though the raw strength of Kokugan can be subdued by other dojutsus, the incredible power and flawless use by Isshiki made it difficult for Naruto and Sasuke to keep up in combat.

4 Mangekyo Sharingan

The Uchiha Curse of Hatred

Image via Viz Media

As mentioned earlier, the traumatic experience triggers the awakening of Sharingan within the Uchiha Clan. However, only a handful of the Sharingan users have activated the advanced form of the Sharingan: Mangekyo Sharingan. This ocular ability is considered to be heavenly eyes that see the truth without obstruction. The Mangekyo Sharingan not only retains the original powers of the Sharingan but enhances them, along with offering powerful abilities unique to each eye. For instance, Itachi's and Sasuke's left eyes summon inextinguishable black flames, while the right eye is entitled to control them.

The Mangekyo Sharingan not only retains the original powers of the Sharingan but enhances them, along with offering powerful abilities unique to each eye.

Once the Mangekyo Sharingan is awakened, the user can summon a gigantic, humanoid avatar, Susanoo. Susanoo is the most superior ability bestowed by Sharingan. Each Susanoo possesses special abilities based on their individual Mangekyou Sharingan. Like, Kakashi Hatake's Susanoo holds Kamui Shuriken, while Itachi's Susanoo wields a Totsuka Blade. However, the prolonged use of Mangekyo Sharingan deals unchecked damage to the eyesight.

3 Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan

The secret of the limitless power of the Sharingan

Image via Viz Media

Despite granting the user immense power, the Mangekyo Sharingan comes with a significant drawback, damaging both the eye and body. The visible effect of Mangekyo Sharingan can be seen on the body of Itachi, who nearly went blind and was diagnosed with an incurable disease. The only way to overcome this damage is by acquiring the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, which includes the transplantation of Mangekyou Sharingan of a blood relative into their own eyes.

Madara Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha are the only known users of the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan (EMS). The EMS unlocks the summoning of a perfect Susanoo, improves Sharingan sustainability, and permanently resolves the issue of deteriorating vision. The Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan marks the peak of Uchiha's visual prowess, bridging the gap between the power of the Mangekyou Sharingan and the Rinnegan.

2 Rinnegan

The most divine eye among the "Three Great Dojutsu"

Image via Viz Media

Rinnegan is the most reputed ocular prowess—it is said that the Rinnegan user is sent down from the heavens. With the majestic abilities manifested by Rinnegan, the wielder can become a "God of Creation" who can bring peace or a "God of Destruction" who can reduce everything to nothing. The phrase was indeed right when the popular Nagato Uzumaki used Rinne Rebirth, also known as the Gedo Art of Rinne Rebirth, to bring the deceased villagers back to life. Meanwhile, the destruction side is displayed when he utilizes Almighty Push on the Leaf Village.

Rinnegan enhances the user's ability to master any jutsu or five basic nature transformations. The Rinnegan user can manipulate the Six Paths technique, which includes the Deva Path, Asura Path, Human Path, Animal Path, Preta Path, and Naraka Path. These abilities range from summoning animal creatures to absorbing any attack infused with Chakra.

1 Tenseigan

The non-cannon evolution of Byakugan, infused with the Otsutuki chakra

Image via Viz Media

Though Tenseigan appears in The Last: Naruto the Movie, which is a part of the official Naruto timeline, this Dojutsu is not completely explored in manga or anime. The Tenseigan Dojutsu can only be acquired after blending the chakra of two clans: Otsutsuki and Hyuga. The Naruto movie shows that Toneri Otsutsuki implanted Hanabi's Byakugan to ultimately awaken Tenseigan.

After suffering through undue pain, Toneri awakens the Tenseigan and aims to eradicate the Earth by colliding with the Moon. Tenseigan bested Toneri with the flying ability and surrounded him with the Truth-Seeking Balls, similar to Six Paths Sage. Though the Dojutsu elevates power and speed, which is on par with Naruto's Nine-Tails Mode, Tenseigan made Toneri fragile. Still, the attack remains mighty and considerably hard to unlock, making it the strongest Dojustu in Naruto.

The Last: Naruto the Movie Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 6, 2014 Director Tsuneo Kobayashi Cast Junko Takeuchi , Nana Mizuki , Chie Nakamura , Satoshi Hino , Kazuhiko Inoue , Noriaki Sugiyama Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Maruo Kyôzuka , Masashi Kishimoto , Seth Walther

NEXT: The 10 Most Underrated Anime Squads, Ranked