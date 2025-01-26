What could be better than getting goosebumps while watching a thrilling scene? When a movie, TV show, or anime delivers consistent chills, it signifies the project has successfully spurred a strong emotional or visceral response within its audience. This reaction could be attributed to the flawless blend of choreography, intricate storyline, and unexpected twists. And, when it comes to epic moments, Naruto overperforms with its captivating visuals, epic battles, and powerful character development.

Naruto has always been a defining shōnen series and a home for the most hyped scenes in the anime realm. Unlike other, slower series like One Piece or Dragon Ball, Naruto has proceeded at a decent pace, where the epic moments can be recorded right after the start, as early as episode 9. This list will rank the most epic moments in Naruto based on their memorability and wow factor, which can come from everything, including specific scenes, battles, reveals, or even lines of dialogue.

10 Zabuza vs Kakashi

'Naruto,' Episodes 1-19

Zabuza is one of Naruto's most exciting and memorable antagonists, who succeeded in leaving a lasting impact on viewers due to his darkness, skills, and eventual redemption. Given his portrayal as a ruthless and merciless cold killer, he is often referred to as the Demon of the Hidden Mist. In the early days of Naruto and Sasuke in the ninja academy, Sasuke dominates the scene with his extraordinary skills.

Though Sasuke could go against the Demon Brothers, Zabuza proved a real threat. This fight continues with a perfect blend of Genjutsu, Taijutsu, and Ninjutsu—losing concentration for even a small instance could result in death. Though Kakashi and Team 7 eventually win, Zabuza's Water Style Ninjutsus, like Water Clone, Water Prison, and Water Dragon, were enough to push Team 7 to their limit.

9 Rock Lee's Legendary Weight Drop

'Naruto,' Episode 48

Naruto fans might be familiar with Lee's legendary dialogue, "Hard work beats natural talent." After taking a closer look, it is evident that the series highlights hard work, and the perfect example is Rock Lee. Unlike other ninjas, Rock Lee does not use Genjutsu or Ninjutsu, relying solely on Taijutsu. Most of the students at Ninja Academy criticized Lee for his inability to manipulate Chakra. However, after witnessing Lee's leading progression in the series, the criticisms aimed at Naruto's flaws appear to have no value.

. With the weight gone, Lee's speed increased exceptionally, making him almost invisible to Gaara.

During the Chunin Exam Arc, Narutoverse became familiar with some of the greatest moves, and one of the legendary scenes arrives in the 9th match between Gaara and Lee. Early in this fight, Gaara's ultimate defense appeared to be unfathomable, blocking Lee's every attack. The only way for Rock Lee to get in was by being faster than the sand defense. After getting the green signal from Might Guy, Lee takes off his leg weights and leaves everyone shocked. With the weight gone, Lee's speed increased exceptionally, making him almost invisible to Gaara.

8 The Reanimation of the Four Hokage

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 365

During the Konoha Crush Arc, Orochimaru reanimates the two Hokages: Hashirama Senju and Tobirama Senju. Orochimaru significantly limits their powers, not allowing them to unleash their real power and leaving viewers not having enough of them. Since Hiruzen Sarutobi had sealed Hokages, their eventual return was questioned. Fortunately, with the White Zetsu clones, Orochimaru bypassed this limitation and revived the past Hokages.

Following their reanimation and after answering critical questions from Sasuke Uchiha, Hokages are soon on the battlefield. Each Hokage displayed their exceptional skills: for instance, Hashirama summoned the Thousand Hands of Buddha statue, Tobirama demonstrated Flying Raijin Jutsu, and Hiruzen utilized all five Chakra natures. Meanwhile, Minato showcased the perfect fusion with the Nine-Tailed Fox.

7 Shikamaru Defeats Hidan

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 87

Perhaps there is hardly any other fight as satisfying as Shikamaru defeating Hidan. Shikamaru Nara of the Nara clan, is blessed with a rare intellectual power, allowing him to build a unique strategy to prevail in battle. Though Shikamaru possesses no powerful jutsu other than Shadow Possession, his intellect allows him to neutralize very powerful foes, among which Hidan is an immortal being.

After Hidan kills Asuma Sarutobi, Shikamaru vows revenge. Since Hidan and Kakuzu were a deadly duo, Shikamaru plans to separate them. Kakuzu will be at the disposal of the team led by Kakashi, while Shikamaru will get rid of Hidan. Shikamaru brilliantly lures Hidan into his plan and destroys him by breaking him into pieces, which could be the most luminous way of eliminating an immortal character: rendering him motionless.

6 Itachi's coldest stance

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 135

Right from the beginning of the series, Sasuke conveyed his intentions of killing Itachi and restoring his clan. Since Itachi was way stronger than Sasuke and Orochimaru, the former decided to abandon the latter's training and look out for Itachi on his own. In the 135th episode of Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke finally confronts Itachi.

This battle between the Uchiha brothers demonstrates the true powers of the Sharingan's two wielders. Just after the onset of the clash, Sasuke utilizes his skills and effortlessly pierces his sword into Itachi's body. However, it turns out that Sasuke was under Itachi's genjutsu. The very next moment displays Itachi sitting on a crown in an iconic position. The battle is thrilling and worthy of the wait, displaying everything that makes Naruto: Shippuden such a gripping series.

5 Might Guy Releases the Eight Inner Gates Formation

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 420

After Rock Lee had activated the Fifth Gate of Limit, fans already knew that the Eight Gate would be demonstrated soon. The highly anticipated and long-awaited Taijutsu technique was finally revealed during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The Ghost of the Uchiha was already potent enough to take on the Kages of the Great Five Nations, and the enormous powerup after becoming Ten Tails Jinchuriki questioned the very existence of allied shinobi forces.

After releasing the invincibility, unmatched strength, speed, and regenerative abilities of Madara, Might Guy sacrifices himself with his Eighth Inner Gate Formation. Though Might Guy did not triumph in neutralizing Madara, Madara acknowledges Guy's Chakra and declares him the strongest of all. The sacrifice itself is iconic, and the animation only enhances the feeling behind the act.

4 Obito's "Am I perspiring?" moment

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 330

When it comes to giving epic and memorable events, Obito Uchiha dominates the scene. Among various iconic moments, an indelible one comes during the Fourth Great Ninja War, where Obito confronts the Allied Shinobi Forces. Though outnumbered, Obito dodges every incoming attack using his Kamui and displays overwhelming confidence with every move.

As the battle intensifies, Obito sees sweat on his arm. Looking at the sky, Obito wonders, "Am I perspiring? No, it's just rain. These fools can never make me sweat." With such arrogance, psychological warfare tactics, and mocking of the enemy's efforts, Obito has established himself as an ungraspable force. This moment is quite epic in pretty much every level, but Obito's badassery really takes it to the next level.

3 Kakashi Summons a Perfect Susanoo

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 473

Among those who awakened the Sharingan, only a few select of the Sharingan wielders were able to manifest Mangekyo Sharingan. Susanoo is the ultimate offensive and defensive ability bestowed by the Mangekyo Sharingan (MS). Generally, Sharingans, in both eyes, are the prerequisite to summoning a perfect Susanoo. Though some prodigies like Shisui called out Susanoo with only one MS, it is generally considered to be incomplete.

During the Fourth Shinobi War, Obito lends Kakashi another Sharingan via spiritual energy, enabling Kakashi to manifest a complete Susanoo. Kakashi's Susanoo appeared at the right time when Kaguya was about to land a lethal blow to Sakura. Even Sasuke was shocked to witness a non-Uchiha summoning and wielding a perfect Susanoo, a display of power that ranks among Naruto's greatest moments.

2 Naruto Uzumaki Returns To Konoha To Fight Pain

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 162

Following the tragic death of Master Jiraiya, Naruto decides to prepare against Akatsuki and master Sage Mode at Mount Myoboku, the home of the toads. While Naruto is out of town, Pain (Nagato Uzumaki) attacks the Leaf Village, intending to capture Naruto. During this assault, Pain utilizes Rinnegan and eradicates the whole village with his Almighty Push.

At this point, Naruto returns to the village after mastering the Sage Mode. Here, Naruto's epic entry is enough to put a smile on the viewer's faces; he stands on the top of Gamakichi and Gamabunta, arms crossed, and a Sage Mode cloak. After subjugating the Sage Mode, Naruto's speed and strength were beyond any ordinary shinobi, even allowing him to shoot Rasenshuriken towards the target.

1 Kakashi's "live up to my name" delivery

'Naruto: Shippuden,' Episode 229

Though Sharingan is an undivided Dojutsu belonging to the Uchiha clan, Kakashi's intelligence, discipline, and creativity enable him to effectively use Sharingan better than most of the Uchihas. During the Third Great Ninja War, Kakashi became renowned worldwide with the moniker "Kakashi of the Sharingan Eye." More interestingly, even the son of Princess Kaguya, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, is familiar with Kakashi's Sharingan.

"I am Kakashi Hatake, the Copy Ninja. I know a thousand jutsu, and now I will use them all. And live up to my name."

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Division Three, under the leadership of Kakashi, was tasked with confronting the Edo Tensei of the swordsman of the Mist. After seeing the hesitation among his comrades, Kakashi proudly declares his identity to boost the morale of his team. The quote is both a powerful and proud declaration, with Kakashi cementing his place among Naruto's greatest characters.

