There aren't many anime more popular than Naruto, the iconic ninja series that follows a troublemaking brat's journey to becoming Hokage, the leader of his village. This show won the hearts of countless fans worldwide, establishing itself as one of the most popular anime of all time. In doing so over a span of 700 episodes, the show has racked up some perfect episodes, highlighting what fans love about this anime.

However, there are an equal number of underrated Naruto episodes that many fans overlook their importance or enjoyability. An underrated episode isn't nearly talked about enough, whether it is overshadowed, overlooked, or underappreciated. These episodes may contain exciting moments, essential details, character development, or an entertaining story. This list will include episodes from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden and must maintain a steady pace of quality throughout.

10 "The Man Named Kisame"

'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 251

While Itachi was always every fan's favorite member of the Akatsuki, everyone couldn't help but be curious about his partner, Kisame. The scaly swordsman remained a mystery until episode 251 of Naruto Shippuden, titled "The Man Named Kisame." This episode was the climax of the fight between Kisame and Might Guy, which also featured Killer B and Naruto. It ended with Guy's victory and Kisame's death by suicide.

Since this fight happens during an awkward location where nothing much is happening besides this, more fans overlook episode 251 than they should. The majority of this episode was simply a fight, but that is what Naruto is most known for: its riveting fights and stellar animation. Seeing both Kisame and Guy go all out was pure entertainment, satisfying every hardcore fan waiting for exciting fights.

9 "Kakuzu's Abilities"

'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 84

The Akatsuki Suppression Mission is one of the most underrated arcs in the series, with incredible moments such as Shikamaru Shippuden and Naruto's Rasen-Shuriken. With the Akatsuki hunting, the nine Jinchuriki, Kakuzu, and Hidan are journeying to the Hidden Leaf in order to capture Naruto. After killing Asuma, Shikamaru enacts his main plan while Kakashi and Naruto fight the mysterious Kakuzu, who reveals his abilities in episode 84.

Featuring two of the most underrated villains in anime, Kakuzu and Hidan, this episode was a hidden gem among the countless good episodes this arc produced. This episode is also underrated in an underrated arc with underrated characters. The action was on point as fans witnessed a brilliant strategy from Shikamaru, highlighted by stellar action and topped off with the epic reveal of Kakuzu's powers, setting up the fight to come.

8 "Byakugan Battle: Hinata Grows Bold!"

'Naruto' Episode 46

The original Naruto series may not have as big a scale as its sequel, but fans praise it for its tighter and more consistent moment, providing a grounded version of the ninjas. The Chunin Exams is explicitly one of the best parts of the original show, which had some of the best fights in Naruto. Episode 46 pits two Hyuga clan members against each other, the timid and shy Hinata versus the bold and arrogant Neji.

Other fights may be better, but that's exactly what makes this episode underrated, since many other moments overshadow this one, even though it is just as important. Hinata broke out of her shell, and showing her resolve, she put up a valiant fight with connecting themes to Neji. This vital character development was paired with an immense set-up for the Naruto vs. Neji fight, adding many important details in this single episode.

7 "The Results of Training"

'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 3

Every fan had the return of Naruto marked on their calendar, with the premiere of Naruto Shippuden starting a new era for the character and series. After the first couple of episodes, "The Results of Training" reintroduced Kakashi, who was keen on testing Naruto and Sakura, two of his pupils. In nostalgic fashion, Kakashi uses the same bell test from their youth to gauge the duo's strength.

Fans were kept in the dark about Naruto's progress during the time skip, so episode three was the perfect chance to see what he and Sakura could do. From reminiscing about the old days to entertaining fights, this training was creative and nostalgic, highlighting why Naruto is one of the best long-running battle Shōnen anime. However, sprinkled throughout the exciting battle were Deidara and Sasori preparing their attack, getting fans excited for the future.

6 "You Failed! Kakashi's Final Decision"

'Naruto' Episode 5

Serving as the earliest episode on this list, "You Failed! Kakashi's Final Decision" is where the series really gets going. Now that Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura are a team, they must pass a test to become official ninjas; the only downside is that they are paired with a strict sensei. The trio must cooperate in order to steal a set of bells dangling from Kakashi's belt, with their future tantalizingly hanging in front of them.

The first episode of Naruto is iconic, but many fans are less familiar with the episodes that followed it. As the series tries to get fans up to speed and introduces many new elements, episode five helps explore each of the main characters. This episode is full of funny moments as the rookies attempt to pass the test. Still, it ends with a wholesome note as fans learn more about each of their characters, making the trio closer and proving why Kakashi is Naruto's best teacher.

5 "The Beast Within"

'Naruto' Episode 124

Following the Chunin Exams and Konoha Crush is a tough feat, which is why many fans overlook the Sasuke Retrieval Mission arc. Sasuke goes with Orochimaru, seeking power, which prompts Naruto and his friends to go on a journey to bring him back. "The Beast Within" is the arc's climax, where Kiba, Shikamaru, and Rock Lee are battling against their opponents, barely hanging on while giving their best.

While Shikamaru and Kiba's fight were both entertaining, the best part of this episode is Rock Lee using the drunken fist. This epic and funny moment was a highlight of the arc, featuring incredible animation and choreography. After more entertaining fights, the episode ended with a shocking reveal of Gaara, Temari, and Kankuro coming to help. It is precisely because of underrated episodes like this one that fans need to rewatch Naruto. The only reason it isn't higher is that this episode is the least underrated of this bunch.

4 "Puppet Fight: 10 vs. 100!"

'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 26

The first arc of Naruto Shippuden definitely had its slow moments, but the excitement of Gaara's fight and the Akatsuki's first move set the mood for the show. While Naruto and Kakashi are chasing Deidara, "Puppet Fight: 10 vs. 100!" features Sakura and Chiyo in an epic duel against Sasori of the Akatsuki. As Chiyo controls ten puppets, her grandson has an arsenal of 100, resulting in an intense fight.

It's confusing that episode 26 isn't mentioned more when discussing the best fights in Naruto, considering Sakura and Chiyo showcase incredible feats and exciting moments with stunning animation. This episode is probably the best fight and moment from Sakura, which, while sad, is riveting nonetheless. Proving why Sakura is an absolute badass, this episode is extremely hyped, and fans need to be talked about it more.

3 "The Legacy!"

'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 31

The Kazekage Rescue Mission isn't the best arc in Naruto, but it certainly has its moments and episodes. Episode 31, "The Legacy!" shows the aftermath of the Sakura and Chiyo vs. Sasori fight. With Gaara, the Kazekage, dead, the Village Hidden by the Sand is without a leader. However, Naruto and Chiyo team up to revive him. Unfortunately, this takes Chiyo's life, but they are able to bring Gaara back to life.

Most fans watch Naruto for the action, worldbuilding, and excitement. However, the series also has countless emotional moments that hit fans right in the feels. Jiraiya's fate is one of the saddest deaths in all anime, overshadowing episode 31 and Chiyo's sacrifice. This moment was beautiful and touching as Gaara finally witnessed how much he meant to his people. It was also heartbreaking as fans saw the last of Lady Chiyo.

2 "Start Your Engines: The Chunin Exam Begins!"

'Naruto' Episode 24

The Chunin Exam is one of the greatest anime arcs of all time, with many hype moments, excitement, intriguing plots, and character moments. "Start Your Engines: The Chunin Exam Begins" kicks off the exam portion of the arc as each rookie ninja tries their best to pass the written test. However, there is a hidden detail: each student must use their unique abilities to cheat in order to pass the exam.

Because this arc has so many phenomenal episodes, epic moments often overshadow this one. However, episode 24 is underrated because of how it showcases each of the side characters' hidden talents. The cheating methods are inventive and creative, adding a fascinating depth to the show and its power system. Exploring their thought processes only gets more interesting and ends with a hilarious plot twist.

1 "Kakashi Hatake, The Hokage!"

'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 219

The fallout from Pain's Assault left massive damage on the Hidden Leaf, putting Danzo in a prime position to take over. However, Sasuke killed Danzo after the Five Kage Summit, leaving the Leaf's future uncertain. Episode 219 is one of the first of the Fourth Great Ninja War Arc, which sees Kakashi before his inauguration, his race with Guy, and the Leaf questioning Karin about Sasuke, creating a jam-packed transitional and set-up episode.

The first part of this episode tied up loose ends with Karin, giving fans some satisfactory conclusions, but also set up Naruto and Sasuke's big fight, as the former declares his resolve. However, the best part of this underrated arc is Kakashi and Guy's epic race, which is as funny as it is intense. Where most people saw a filler episode, it was actually one of the most entertaining of the franchise, giving fans some personal workings of Kakashi and Tsunade's return. While there are many underrated and perfect Naruto episodes, this one was too overlooked, considering its enjoyable content.

