In almost every Shōnen anime series, there happens to be a leader, leading a clan or an organization. For instance, in One Piece, Imu is the de facto chief of the World Government. Following a similar trait, Naruto set a prestigious hierarchy of Kage, the strongest and most capable ninja, to lead a village. The Leaf Village or Konohagakure was the first village to establish the position of a Kage called Hokage, and its effectiveness enabled four other great nations to designate their own Kage - Kazekage (Hidden Sand Village), Mizukage (Hidden Mist Village), Raikage (Hidden Cloud Village), and Tsuchikage (Hidden Stones Village).

The Leaf Village was blessed with some of the most potent shinobis to protect the village, and the two of them were referred to as the God of Shinobi. At the commencement of Naruto: Shippuden, the series displayed the lineage of six Hokage, while Boruto: Naruto's Next Generation showcased two more Hokage. Since every single one of these heads of the village are mighty forces in themselves, ranking them according to their strength is indeed daunting. Taking strengths, jutsus, and experience into consideration, this list ranks every Hokage in Naruto by their strength.

8 Shikamaru Nara

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 1 - "Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!"

Undoubtedly, Shikamaru Nara is among the best characters in Naruto and proved his potency by becoming a trusted advisor to the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. After Kawaki sealed away Naruto and Hinata in a different dimension to protect them from Momoshiki Otsutsuki, Shikamaru Nara stepped in as the Eighth Hokage of the Leaf.

Shikamaru Nara is a capable shinobi, whose rare intellect surpasses most of the ninjas in the Shinobi world, allowing him to prevail against immortals like Hidan. Though Shikamaru is a capable Hokage and a genius, he lacks a significant amount of raw strength and powerful jutsu to make him as physically formidable as other top-tier shinobi. But it's not always about having a strong Jutsus at the disposal to become Hokage, but leadership abilities and unwavering dedication to the village's well-being.

What a drag. I wish I was a cloud.

7 Tsunade

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 83 - "Jiraiya: Naruto's Potential Disaster!"

After the eventual demise of Hiruzen Sarutobi, Naruto and Jiraiya persuade Tsunade to return to the Leaf Village and become the Fifth Hokage. The granddaughter of Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, is an excellent medical ninjutsu user, often deemed as the strongest Kunoichi, and her might, along with Jiraiya and Orochimaru, has framed her as a Legendary Sannin.

Whether to designate this position to Kakashi or Tsunade is a hard choice, and remains highly subjective. While some of the fans argue that the Legendary Sannin's power could dominate Kakashi, meanwhile, others contend Kakashi's wide range of jutsu and combat style will prevail. Though Tsunade has immense physical strength that surpasses Kakashi, Kakashi is shown to have quick speed. Tsunade's excellence in Medical-Ninjutsu could regenerate herself quickly, but Kakashi's wide array of jutsu and speed could land lethal blows.

People become stronger because they have things they cannot forget.

6 Kakashi Hatake

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 3 - "Sasuke and Sakura: Friends or Foes?"

Fanbase might remember one of the epic moments and a legendary line by Pain, "Copy Ninja, Kakashi Hatake. I am honored to meet you." The might of Kakashi is indeed a critically acclaimed topic, whose name is well-renowned in the entire Shinobi world, and even the god-like figure Hagoroma Otsutsuki is familiar with Kakashi Hatake. After the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War, Tsunade retired and Kakashi served as the Sixth Hokage for over 13 years till Naruto became capable of holding the position.

Right from his days of training, Kakashi displayed exceptional abilities that enabled him to rise quickly to the Jonin level, and later join the Anbu organization at a very young age. His proficient mastery over Sharingan allows him to copy over a thousand jutsu, and he was the only non-Uchiha to summon a perfect Susanoo. The time period of Kakashi was the most peaceful one, which witnessed strong bilateral relations and the introduction of technology in the Leaf.

I am Kakashi, the Copy Ninja. I know a thousand jutsu, and now I'll use them all, and live up to my name.

5 Minato Namikaze

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 1 - "Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!"

After the willful retirement of the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, Minato Namikaze was appointed as the successor. Popularly known as the Yellow Flash of the Leaf, Minato was able to defeat a thousand shinobi in merely a few seconds, and the enemy nation was forced to sign a truce with the Leaf. Minato's exceptional mastery over the Flying Raijin Jutsu was unparalleled, which even surpassed its creator, Tobirama Senju. Using Flying Raijin, Minato even outpaced Raikage.

Though Minato's term as a Hokage was short-lived, he is known for handling the village's issues quite well. The village attack of Obito Uchiha and Kurama was during his reign, and he proved his dedication to protecting his people by sacrificing himself. More importantly, Minato believed in Naruto and sealed Kurama to hold the power of the Tailed Beast Kurama in the village itself.

If a man hasn't discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live

4 Tobirama Senju

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 69 - "Village in Distress: A New A-Ranked Mission!"

Another controversial position. The speculation surrounding the dedication of this position to Hiruzen or Tobirama is always on. Tobirama Senju succeeded Hashirama Senju and became the Second Hokage of the Leaf Village. Tobirama is quite a proficient ninja and the creator of many ninja techniques, including the Shadow Clone Jutsu and the Flying Thunder God Technique.

After considering the good for Konoha, Tobirama was a great Hokage, whose powers were on another level. He created Anbu Black Ops, consisting of top-tier ninjas to execute secret and brutal missions. It is his grudge towards the Uchiha Clan that makes Tobirama's personality controversial. It is believed that this ideology has been passed down to Danzo Shimura, and Danzo's continued interference during Hiruzen is often attributed to the Uchiha massacre.

The Uchiha is a clan possessed by evil

3 Hiruzen Sarutobi

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 1 - "Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!"

Though both, Tobirama and Hiruzen, are incredibly strong ninjas, Hiruzen Sarutobi seems to have the upper hand when it comes to combat skills. Unlike Tobirama, Hiruzen lived a longer life, allowing him to have a greater experience. Blessed with the training of Hashirama and Tobirama, Hiruzen emerged as a capable shinobi who became the Third Hokage after the Second Great Ninja War.

With his immense strength, vast knowledge of jutsu, and unmatched battle feats, Hiruzen was the only character other than Hashirama to get the moniker, God of the Shinobi. The Third Hokage excelled at controlling the Chakra and using all five Chakra natures. Even in his 70s, Hiruzen almost defeated a legendary Sannin, Orochimaru. Apart from mere strength, Hiruzen was a great teacher who mentored three prominent Shinobis; Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru. However, the conditions in which Naruto lived and Hiruzen's negligence towards Naruto's raising are often criticized.

2 Hashirama Senju

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 69 - "Village in Distress: A New A-Ranked Mission!"

One of the founders of the Leaf Village, Hashirama Senju was the most powerful ninja at the time, and the only known character considered on a par with Madara Uchiha. Hashirama was considered the God of Shinobi for his immense Chakra reserve, a wide range of Jutsu and Sage Mode, exceptional dexterity over medical ninjutsu, and a few characters using the Wood Style ninja technique. It is worth mentioning that it was Hashirama's cells that helped Madara to awaken Rinnegan.

Among a few characters in the series, Hashirama was one to use Sage Mode. After entering into the Sage Mode, Hashirama's powers elevated to a sumptuous scale, allowing him to summon a gigantic wood statue; the Thousand Hands of Buddha. Using these powers, Hashirama outmatches Kurama under Genjutsu, coated with Madara's perfect Susanoo.

1 Naruto Uzumaki

First Appearance: Naruto Episode 1 - "Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!"