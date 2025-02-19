Manga companies encourage authors to stretch out their series for as long as possible because they want to make more money when they have a popular series. However, all shows must come to an end no matter how long they go on. But, sometimes, when an anime is so popular, it receives a sequel, which is precisely what happened with Naruto, producing Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which follows Naruto's son.

Unfortunately, fans didn't receive Boruto the same way they did with Naruto, as many fans despise the sequel series and everything about it. While Boruto does have its good moments, it isn't a great anime, with many issues plaguing the adaptation. This list will rank the ten biggest reasons why Naruto fans dislike Boruto, ranked on the level of outrage based on fan opinion, criticism, and how much it ruined the show and the original series.

boruto-naruto-next-generations-2017.jpg

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TV-14
Action
Adventure
Super Power
Release Date
2017 - 2022
Directors
Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita
Writers
Makoto Uezu, Ukyo Kodachi
Franchise(s)
Naruto

