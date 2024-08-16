Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden builds upon the success of an intricate and fascinating storyline, pushing the character development to even greater heights. While Naruto ended up with a satisfactory note where every character started the journey to pursue their own path of power, Naruto: Shippuden established a hierarchy of threats that have yet to be encountered. Naruto: Shippuden introduced god-like powers like Rinnegan and Sage Mode, incarnations like Hashirama and Madara, and a complex order of events that entirely changed the series' scope.

As the Naruto franchise assembles in the Ninja World, it is obvious to witness Earth-shattering battles, either Taijutsu combats or Ninjutsu clashes. The series flawlessly plotted the new transformations (Naruto and Sasuke's Six Paths Chakra), fusions (Killer Bee with Eight-tailed), and oblivion techniques (Izanagi and Atomic Dismantling Justu) that proved their potencies during the fights. Perhaps these core tenets furnished each Naruto's arcs with monumental and decisive battles.

10 Kisame vs Guy

Victor: Might Guy

There are several instances where Might Guy confronts Kisame, with each conflict ending indecisive. The most iconic clash aired during the Fourth Great Shinobi War in the Itachi Pursuit Mission arc in Naruto: Shippuden. This intense battle was friction between the two ninjas sharing different genres. Like, Guy, a Taijutsu user, relied on his raw strength, without any Ninja tools, while Kisame, a Swordsman wielding the Samehada Blade, used water-based Ninjutsu.

The fight began with Kisame casting water jutsus and being countered by Guys' speed. As the battle progressed, both sides provoked assertive powers, and Kisame fused with Samehada. The battle reached its climax when Guy resorted to opening the Seventh Inner Gate - the Chakra limiters. With Guy's body whirling with the blue aura and gigantic speed, Kisame stood no chance against Guy's devastating blows.

9 Shikamaru vs Hidan

Victor: Shikamaru Nara

Even though the series' central theme is based on delirious powers, these abilities are relatively ineffective until the Shinobi utilizes them with great intelligence. Sometimes, the use of only intellect can lead one to victory. And, when it comes to brilliance, Shikamaru Nara tops the list. The fight between Shikamaru and Hidan is a notable example of how even an immortal being can be neutralized with a strategic mind.

As both these Akatsuki members, Hidan and Kakuzu, were teamed up, Shikamaru cast Shadow Possession Justu on Hidan and separated both; Kakashi to take care of Kakuzu. As Hidan was undying, Shikamaru decided to restrict his future movements by shattering his body into pieces, by tactically leading Hidan into his traps. With Explosive Tags - a sheet of paper with a seal to explode, Shikamaru incapacitated Hidan and buried him underground.

8 Minato vs Obito

Victor: Minato Namikaze

Naruto is one of the Anime series that displays how an event persuades the thoughts of an individual, and even changes the whole personality. The same happened during Rin Nohara's death in Episode 371 of Naruto: Shippuden, and it completely changed to a smiling and innocent face. The kind and helpful boy went to declare the Great Ninja War on all five nations, leading to the death of thousands.

In his pursuit of creating a world of illusion and free of violence, Obito Uchiha entered the Leaf Village and tried releasing Nine-tails - Kurama. However, Obito's plans were obstructed by the Fourth Hokage - Minato Namikaze, where they both displayed unique abilities during the confrontation. While Obito had Kamui at his disposal, he fell short in the brawl, where the Yellow Flash of the Leaf's Flying Raijin Jutsu outpaced him.

7 Jiraiya Sensei vs Pain

Victor: Pain A.K.A. Nagato Uzumaki

Naruto is familiar with the legacy of powerful characters turning antagonists and confronting formal masters; Minato vs Obito, Orochimaru vs Hiruzen, and Jiraiya vs Nagato Uzumaki. Perhaps it's difficult to say whether the teachers' students failed to perceive the light or the darkness inside those apprentices overshadowed the rays. Jiraiya trained Nagato, Konan, and Yahiko, sheltered them, and protected them during the fierce Shinobi War. But Jiraiya's fate ended up against his very own beloved pupil.

Pain wielded Rinnegan and utilized the Six Path abilities against Jiraiya Sensei. Meanwhile, Jiraiya showcased the true extent of his extensive array of ninjutsu, including the Sage Mode and summoning of the toads. The battle turned into a violent clash and the pupil succeeded in obliterating the master. It is important to note that Jiraiya could have escaped, but sought to gather the crucial intel at the cost of his life.

6 Rock Lee vs Gaara

Victor: Gaara

Gaara vs Lee, the foremost fight in Naruto, still makes its way into the best clash ever in Anime history. The arrogance of the Sand Village elders was shattered by the might of Rock Lee's speed and Taijutsu skills. Previously thought myths regarding the impenetrability of the sand guard of Gaara ended in this fight.

In the first half of the fight, Gaara dominated Rock Lee and remained uninjured. The combat gathered the true interest of fans after Lee dropped the heavy training weights from his legs, and his elevated speed made him almost invisible. However, Gaara, along with the One-tailed beast sealed in him, defeated Lee. The fight effectively explained how discipline and hard work overtake talent.

5 Naruto vs Pain

Victor: Naruto Uzumaki

The unfortunate demise of Jiraiya Sensei not just shocked the protagonist, but the whole Narutoverse. Naruto goes to the Mount Myoboku of Toads and masters the Sage Mode - which requires quite a time investment. However, Naruto's shadow clones fastened the speed of learning the Sage Mode. When Naruto returns from Mount Myoboku, it turns out Pain has totally eradicated the Leaf Village with his powers of the Six Paths. Not just the village, but several proficient shinobi lost their lives, including Kakashi Sensei and Fukasaku, a frog from Mount Myoboku.

The fight between Uzumaki members demonstrates the true doings of the Sage Mode. It displayed how the raw strength is upgraded in this state. Pain with 6 different personalities, each having distinct abilities, and Nagato controlling their movements, it became a mammoth task to take on those 6 Pains. However, Naruto skillfully utilized Rasengan, Rasenshuriken, and Shadow Clone Jutsu, and managed to defeat each one of them.

4 Madara vs Five Kage

Victor: Madara

Even though the fight between the heads of the five nations - Hokage, Raikage, Tsuchikage, Mizukage, and Kazekage - and one Shinobi seems unfair, the battle was pretty much one-sided, inclined towards Madara. Madara's overwhelming reanimated power - Rinnegan and Perfect Susanoo, fused with Hashirama cells, far exceeded the combined strength of all Kages.

The fight of Madara against the five kage appeared to be way different from his clash with Hashirama. Madara seemed to be toying with the leaders, and disrespecting them in every way he could. One such disrespect came along after Madara's Susanoo drained the opponents. Madara creates 25 clones; 5 for each kage, and asks Kages whether they want each clone to use Susanoo or not.

3 Itachi vs Sasuke

Victor: Sasuke Uchiha

By this time in the series, Itachi Uchiha had already established himself as a serious threat. However, in actuality, he secretly operated to sustain the village. Sasuke, unknowing of Itachi's deeds, went on to face Itachi at Uchiha Hideout. The two brothers of destruction, the masters of Genjutsu, and summoners of Susanoo employed several blackout Jutsus and showed how a Ninjutsu devastates with the proper intelligence. For instance, Sasuke amalgamated Fireball Jutsu with Chidori and formed Kirin. Meanwhile, Itachi's Phoenix Sage Fire Technique shoots multiple fireballs at once.

The devastating outcome of the clash between the Uchiha brothers can be witnessed in the conversation between Kakashi and Kiba. Kiba asks, "What can cause such mass-level destruction?", to which Kakashi replies, "The two wielders of Sharingan."

2 Madara vs Hashirama

Victor: None

The use of the forbidden jutsu, Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation or Edo Tensei, from Kabuto and Orochimaru, significantly altered the course of the Fourth Great Shinobi War. Kabuto revived formal Akatsuki members, Seven Swordsman of the Mist, Jinjurikis, and most specifically, Madara Uchiha. Meanwhile, Orochimaru summons the four Hokage; Hashirama, Tobirama, Hiruzen, and Minato, by unsealing them from the Triangle Seal. And, the two reanimated characters were considered the reincarnations of the Otsutsuki family.

The two - Madara and Hashirama, possess furious powers, where one is known to utilize the best use of Sharingan, while the other is the God of the Shinobi. As the Fourth Ninja War progressed, both of them found themselves next to each other, once again. This battle marked the peak use of incredible strengths. Madara released several powers using Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, while Hashirama had Wood Release in his use. The intense battle turned breathtaking when both ninjas released gigantic structures; Susanoo and the Thousand Hands of Buddha. This epic battle ended indecisively with the intervention of the other shinobis.

1 Madara vs Guy

Victor: Madara Uchiha

When one takes a closer look at the summoned Madara, it is evident that the Edo Tensei from Kabuto was different from Orochimaru's. Kabuto gave these characters free will and even advanced these characters' powers to their prime stage. For instance, Madara awakened Rinnegan during his last stage of life, and Kabuto's reanimated Madara had Rinnegan in his adult body. Madara assumed the title of the strongest antagonist of the series after becoming Jinjuriki of the Ten-tailed Beast. With immense power in use, Might Guy sorted to open all the Eight Inner Gates, delivering the series with the only animated instance of the use of Eight Inner Gates.

The opening of all the gates supplied Might Guy with enormous speed, strength, and resilience, which even pushed the Ten-tailed Jinuriki to its limit. Madara countered the deadly blows from Guy using Sunanoo, but the final attack, the Night Guy, almost killed the Ghost of the Uchiha. After witnessing Guy's exceptional mastery over Taijutsu, Madara delivers an iconic line, "I fought thousands of Shinobi, over the years, and none surpasses you in Taijutsu. I Madara, hereby declare you are the strongest among all.".

