Over 20 years ago, the world was introduced to one of the most famous ninjas in pop culture history. Naruto was an anime series that followed the path of young Naruto Uzumaki (voiced by Junko Takeuchi in the original Japanese and Maile Flanagan in the English dub) and the anime series has since become a cultural landmark – and Google decided to reflect this by celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary. The company added an Easter Egg to the Naruto search page, and you can find out how to activate it in this article.

Activating the Naruto Easter Egg on Google is ridiculously simple. You just need to go to their search page and type in “Naruto” on the search bar. You will get a series of results like you normally do, but the name of the franchise will prompt the appearance of a very familiar symbol to Naruto fans – the representation Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village, which Naruto is part of in the story – at the bottom of the screen. If you click the symbol, an 8-bit Naruto will cross the screen making his trademark run. Then, the screen will start to shake as dozens of other Narutos follow the original one.

The very first chapter of the Naruto manga series was published on September 21, 1999. The multiple Narutos that appear on-screen are a reference to the character's go-to move: the Shadow Clone Jutsu (Kage Bushi no Jutsu in the original), which allows a ninja to create several copies of himself. Throughout the series, Naruto stands out after he becomes one of the best users of this particular technique, to the point of it becoming his signature move in the show's several battles and tournaments.

What Is The Story Of 'Naruto'?