The Big Picture The Hokage is a prestigious position in Naruto, reserved for only the most powerful and wise shinobi.

Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage, faced numerous challenges during his tenure that ultimately had negative consequences for the village.

While Hiruzen led the village through periods of peace, his complacency and oversights resulted in the weakening of Konoha and the loss of key allies.

Not just anyone can become Hokage; only the upper echelon of shinobi in Naruto are capable of rising to such levels, and they are few and far between. In the conflict-scarred and dangerous ninja world, a Kage must simultaneously balance leading their village politically and be an imposing line of defense, necessitating superior wisdom and battle savvy both on the field and behind a desk. The Hidden Leaf, among ninja villages, has been spoiled by the quality of its leadership, boasting some of the most powerful ninja in history on their Hokage monument.

When the lineage of village leaders includes names like Hashirama Senju, called the "God of Shinobi," and Naruto Uzumaki, an unparalleled jinchuriki, the expectations thrust upon a Hokage are clearly immense. Each Hokage has met the challenges of their village with unique approaches and strategies that, unfortunately, were not all resounding successes. Among the Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi's time in office is remembered for responses to several key issues that ultimately proved to do more harm to the village than good. Giving Sarutobi his due credit, much of this judgment is made with the clarity of hindsight. However, looking at the history of Konoha and the combination of passive leadership and glaring oversights from Hiruzen, it's evident that the Third Hokage's tenure as Konoha's village leader is arguably the worst of the series.

Naruto Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous adolescent ninja, struggles as he searches for recognition and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village's leader and strongest ninja. Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Genres Animation , Action , Adventure Seasons 8

The Third Hokage Served Through Three Ninja Wars

Hiruzen Sarutobi is one of the first generations of shinobi brought up in Konoha, after the Senju and Uchiha clans came together to found the hidden village. Under the tutelage of the First and Second Hokage, Hiruzen displayed immense talent and rose to become one of the most capable ninja in the village. During a mission in enemy territory during the First Shinobi World War, a team consisting of Tobirama Senju, Hiruzen, Danzo Shimura, and others were being pursued by an elite group of ninja. Though Hiruzen volunteered to be a decoy, Tobirama took his place and handed down the position of Hokage to his student before sacrificing himself to ensure the safety of the others. From this moment forward, Hiruzen went on to have one of the longest tenure of a Hokage, serving the village from that conflict through to the Third Shinobi War.

Though Hiruzen retired after the war, he swiftly had to return to the position after the Fourth Hokage was tragically killed during an attack by the Nine-Tailed Fox on the village. Hiruzen continued as Hokage for 12 more years until the Hidden Sand, allied with rogue Leaf Ninja, Orochimaru, attacked Konoha. The Third Hokage sacrificed himself in his battle with Orochimaru as the village successfully, but not easily, fended off the assault.

Before delving into the criticisms of his time as Hokage, it's important to give Hiruzen his due respect for his time as Kage. Hiruzen survived three of the largest global conflicts in history and led the village through two of those wars. Under his leadership, the Will of Fire continued to blossom as the core philosophy of Konoha. Descended from Hashirama Senju, the Will of Fire is a philosophy that the people of Konoha are family, and that shinobi with this central belief will fight to protect those they love and future generations of villagers. Hiruzen's teachings continued to spread these values in the village, highlighted by the increase in positive clan relationships. Families like the Yamanaka, Nara, and Akimichi clans formed connections with one another and the Sarutobis, embodying this philosophy.

Hiruzen Sarutobi Had Glaring Blind Spots As Hokage

Close

Having seen the village through three world wars and the unexpected loss of a Kage, it can be difficult to criticize Hiruzen for the many shortcomings of his time in office. However, those failures are there and they have potent consequences for the village. Hiruzen's leadership style featured a laissez-faire and hands-off approach to many issues that would later spiral into greater problems. The first, and most tragically ironic, was the tutelage of his student, Orochimaru. Alongside Tsunade and Jiraiya, Orochimaru was trained by Hiruzen before becoming the legendary Sannin, a group renowned across the world for their formidable skills. However, the ambitious Orochimaru wasn't satisfied. After being snubbed for the position of Hokage, Orochimaru defected from the village to the Akatsuki, later leading the Konoha Crush that led to Hiruzen's death.

Despite his best efforts, Hiruzen was simply unable to instill the Will of Fire within Orochimaru, which spiraled into further negative consequences as he became one of Konoha's greatest threats for several years. In another case of familiarity allowing for the festering of negativity, Hiruzen allowed his longtime ally Danzo to establish his own personal group within the ANBU Black Ops known as Root. Root was the dirty work of shinobi life personified. Members were trained to lose their emotions at a young age and were sworn to Danzo above all else (including the Hokage) as they were assigned assassinations and other destructive tasks.

Not only did Hiruzen give too much freedom to those he held in close regard, he also exhibited moments of glaring oversight and complacency. Under his decades of leadership, the Uchiha clan was neglected and held separate from the rest of the village. This was, in part, due to Tobirama Senju's appointment of the Uchiha as the police force of the village. Tobirama's mistrust of the Uchiha was understandable, given a lifetime of conflict between their families that saw brothers killed on all sides. However, Hiruzen's neglect of the Uchiha for years allowed negative perceptions around the clan to be perpetuated. The Uchiha's frustrations would boil over into an attempted coup, but this fever pitch was only possible because of decades of negativity, not just a single moment. After their impending plot was revealed, the Uchiha clan suffered one of the most devastating moments in the Naruto series as Danzo instructed Itachi Uchiha to eliminate the rest of his family, save his younger brother. The massacre was a brutal punctuation mark on Konoha's history with the Uchiha and, more specifically, a culmination of Hiruzen's many missteps as Kage.

Hiruzen Led the Hidden Leaf Village to Peace in 'Naruto,' But Got Complacent

Favorable opinions of Hiruzen's leadership can point to the extended periods of peace that Konoha experienced during that time. However, there is a key difference between resting in peacetime and becoming complacent. The Chūnin Exams are a symbol of goodwill between villages, but Hiruzen's oversights allowed it to be the staging ground for a destructive attack on the village. The Hidden Sand, manipulated by Orochimaru, felt desperate enough and capable of taking on the Hidden Leaf, illustrating the weakened perception of the village at the time. In the bitterness of his passing, Hiruzen's death also highlighted the many ways that he had failed to prepare the village's next generation. Despite already retiring once before, Hiruzen never properly named another successor. Though Jiraiya was approached for the job, it was never in his nature to take on the position.

In the time after the Konoha Crush, the village was at a crossroads that it barely made it out of. In rapid succession, Konoha was attacked by another village, lost its Kage, needed to search for a suitable replacement, and almost lost the new Kage candidate in a conflict with the rogue ninja that incited the attack in the first place. Danzo still continued to control Root, despite being formally disbanded after the Uchiha Clan massacre, and his machinations for leadership were left undisturbed, albeit delayed. No Hokage in the history of the village was unilaterally detrimental to the community, as each one had their definitive achievements that kept the village alive generations after its founding. However, Hiruzen's tenure is marked by too many moments of passiveness that often endangered the village and demanded sacrifices that are impossible to repay.

Naruto is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu