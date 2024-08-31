In Naruto, family means power — and not just in the figurative sense. Masashi Kishimoto's creativity is on full display with his creation of a vibrant world, full of different ninja clans, each with their own distinct traditions, training, and jutsu passed down from generation to generation. Not only does a ninja's family provide a community for training and protection, but many of their unique and powerful abilities can only be attained by people descended from their bloodline. Each hidden village in the series contains a diverse array of shinobi families focused on protecting their community, but it's the strongest ninja clans that have historically shaped the state of the world.

In the inherently competitive and combative world of the shinobi, the strongest of these families carry the greatest legacies, but also the most scrutiny. While it's technically impossible to choose a quantitatively superior ninja clan, one can't help but consider which of these families is worthy of holding the title of "strongest" in the series. Though there are some more traditional answers, one of the most compelling cases belongs to a clan that fans of the show may not immediately consider: the Hyūga clan of the Hidden Leaf. While the Hyūga may not reach the same zeniths as other ninja families, their long-standing consistency and stalwart presence in Konoha makes them one of the underappreciated bastions of the hidden village, worthy of consideration as the strongest clan in the entire series.

Konoha Boasts the Strongest Clans in 'Naruto'

Close

When determining the strongest family in the series, the search starts and ends in Konohagakure, the Village Hidden in the Leaves. While each ninja village boasts their own distinct advantages that make them a formidable force, Konoha is easily considered to be the most powerful among them; a reputation born from the powerful families that make up the village, as well as the collective strength of the entire village. Konoha was founded by the Senju and Uchiha, two shinobi families that were so independently powerful, their unification effectively forced the rest of the ninja world to form their own ninja villages in response.

The awe, or terror, inspiring abilities of these two clans kept them at the top of the ninja world for generations; in the most powerful village, it's the Senju and Uchiha who were treated as the highest of echelons, the impossible standard. Three members of the Senju clan have been Hokage: Hashirama, Tobirama, and Tsunade. Hashirama was known as the "God of Shinobi," Tobirama, the greatest inventor of ninja techniques, and Tsunade is the greatest medical ninja of all time — each a legend with accomplishments that cannot be replicated. Meanwhile, their rivals-turned-allies in the Uchiha were similarly unimpeachable. Madara Uchiha was the only shinobi capable of matching up with Hashirama, and would later serve as one of the series' greatest antagonists. From prodigies like Itachi Uchiha, to Hokage candidates like Fugaku, and even one of the main characters in Sasuke, the Uchiha are likely the most famous clan in the entire series.

But for all their tremendous abilities, it's actually hard to argue that these two clans are the strongest in the series. Why? Because they're barely in the series at all. Consider this, though these clans have a reputation as being the most powerful, they also have some of the fewest living members of any clan. The Uchiha clan was nearly driven to extinction after the tragic Uchiha massacre, and of the Senju, only Tsunade is a living member. While these clans rightfully boast having the strongest individual members, as an entire family unit, they fall short. Take Naruto Uzumaki, for example; he's arguably the single most powerful character in the series, but as one of two remaining members of his family, it feels disingenuous to claim the entire family's reputation off of him alone. If the main goal of a ninja family is to protect their own, then these clans have all fallen short of meeting this metric, disqualifying them from contention.

Related 'Naruto's 10 Best Quotes, Ranked This list is the strongest of them all!

The Hyūga Clan Is Considered the Strongest in the Village