There’s something identifiable about the design of one of the most prominent characters in the Naruto anime and manga series that completely changes how we view the character. It concerns the Toad Sage, Jiraiya, who is best known as the sensei of Naruto Uzumaki, and his father, the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. Since his first appearance, Jiraiya's face has featured a noticeable circular mark. Many fans always assumed the circular mark was a wart, mole, or beauty mark. However, later colored manga illustrations revealed that the mark is actually a nose piercing! The mark on Jiraiya's face was, in fact, a piercing from the beginning.

The Wart Is Actually a Nose-Piercing

Image via VIZ Media

Jiraiya's character design has sported a flesh-toned circle on his nose since his first appearance in the Naruto anime series in Episode 52. Therefore, many longtime fans who never read the manga probably assumed it was some type of wart or mole. However, later colorized illustrations of Jiraiya in the manga series by creator Masashi Kishimoto revealed the circle is colored gray, making it a nose piercing or adornment. Volume 19 of the Naruto manga featured the alternate coloring of Jiraiya's face, indicating that the facial mark was not a wart at all, but a nose piercing the entire time. An animation error caused the circular mark to be filled in with an improper color, which to this day, has created a debate among the Naruto fandom. However, it appears the animation studio, Pierrot, never opted to correct the coloring of the piercing on Jiraiya's face.

Jiraiya Takes on a Toad Form in Sage Mode