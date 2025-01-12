Anime is a creative medium, with countless series displaying unimaginable creativity to hook fans for years. Of the most popular anime is Naruto, the instantly recognizable character many fans grew up with, witnessing his journey from a rambunctious punk to the respectable Hokage of the Hidden Leaf. There are many aspects to love about Naruto, but its most inventive element is its power system and the many Jutsu.

However, while many of these jutsu are creative and fun, many techniques make no sense at all. This list will find the ten jutsu in Naruto that make the least sense based on the level of absurdity and confusion, as well as why they don't use said jutsu more often. These ten jutsu prove to make the least sense in the franchise; whether or not they are cool or powerful, they leave fans scratching their heads.

10 Limbo: Border Jail

Used by Madara Uchiha

Madara is one of the best anime villains, and with that title, he also possesses ungodly strength to match expectations. His ultimate technique is Limbo: Border Jail, which, with two Rinnegan, allows him to create four identical clones and send them into limbo, an invisible world. No one can physically destroy or sense these clones, giving Madara an invisible army to dispatch enemies quickly.

At the end of the series, the creator made new jutsu without a second thought, creating an abundance of absurdly powerful techniques that would disappear after one use. Border Jail is inexplicably overpowered and Naruto and Sasuke only stop it because of their special techniques. The power is too strong only to be used once and doesn't fit consistently, suddenly adding a parallel plane of existence.

9 Reaper Death Seal

Used by Minato Namikaze and Hiruzen Sarutobi

Sealing jutsu is fascinating in Naruto and has become a staple technique of the series, with multiple different methods to seal an enemy. However, one of the most secretive techniques is the Reaper Death Seal, which the Uzumaki clan created. By giving up their own soul, the user spawns a giant demon behind them, uses it to seal their opponent, and is immune to any jutsu.

While this is a remarkable and underrated jutsu in Naruto, it raises more questions than intended. It is confusing to think that the Uzumaki clan can summon an immortal demon that will seal away any opponent, no matter how strong, considering it sealed away half of the Nine-Tails' chakra. The Reaper can do almost anything to the enemy, making this jutsu too powerful with insufficient explanation.

8 Death Controlling Possessed Blood

Used by Hidan

The Akatsuki are easily the coolest group in anime, making phenomenal villains throughout Naruto Shippuden. One of the most underrated characters highlighted their unique technique in one of the most underrated Naruto episodes. Hidan uses Death Controlling Possessed Blood, a gruesome jutsu that allows him to control the victim at will if he consumes their blood and stands in a prayer circle.

The jutsu itself is self-explanatory, as most jutsu don't need a biological explanation as long as it roughly makes sense. The confusing part is why doesn't anyone else recognize its power and impact? This jutsu gives the user immortality, nullifying any damage, even decapitation. Undoubtedly, more people would begin praying to Jashin after witnessing this, as it is one of the strongest powers in Naruto, but for some reason, only Hidan can use it.

7 Edo Tensei

Used by Tobirama Senju, Orochimaru, and Kabuto Yakushi

Many fans debate about the best arc in Naruto, with Pain's Assault being a masterpiece and the Fourth Great Ninja War having phenomenal moments. One of those moments is when they resurrect the former Akatsuki and Hokage, bringing back fan-favorite characters. Edo Tensei is a rare jutsu that bonds a deceased soul to a living vessel, reviving the person to where they were in their final moment.

Not many fans hate this technique, considering it added so many cool moments and opportunities for dead characters. However, the logistics of the method are confusing, with no downside to reviving someone. The person is at full strength and is in their right mind, but only lasts a certain amount of time. Besides ethical reasons, there is no reason not to always revive former characters.

6 Dust Release

Used by Onoki and Mu

There are many powerful jutsu in Naruto, from the Susanoo to Chidori. However, one of the strongest is dust release or particle style, a kekkei tota that combines three chakra elements to create a new technique. Only a couple of people can use this technique, which uses Earth, Wind, and Fire style, to create a white cube that will rapidly destroy and disintegrate anything it touches at the molecular level.

Because dust release is such a powerful and fascinating technique, many fans overlook the confusing elements. While one can potentially understand that fire, earth, and wind will create such a technique, it makes zero sense that dust would be able to disintegrate other objects. Even if fans use the particle-style translation, how do these three elements create an atomic cube when every other combination is relatively consistent?

5 Telescope Technique

Used by Hiruzen Sarutobi, Obito Uchiha, and Gamamaru

The Third Hokage was a bright spot of early Naruto, helping establish the show as an essential anime of the 2000s. As an influential leader, Hiruzen had many unique jutsu and techniques, including Telescope Technique. This jutsu allowed him to peer inside a crystal ball and view the movements and whereabouts of anyone he knew, making it ideal for gathering intel.

The Telescope Technique was a unique jutsu that never saw its return in Naruto Shippuden, which is odd considering it is incredibly practical. This Jutsu could have been helpful in many situations, and it would have helped Naruto find Sasuke instead of going on a wild goose chase. It makes no sense why no one else learned it, but it also doesn't fit into the ninja aesthetic, feeling more fantasy-like.

4 Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals

Used by Haku

Kekkei Genkai are DNA anomalies that allow the wielders to use unique ninjutsu techniques, commonly from specific clans. The first occurrence of one was during Naruto's first arc, which saw Team 7 encounter Haku and Zabuza, the former who used Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals, allowing Haku to create ice mirrors and instantly travel to each one at will.

While Haku's death is one of the saddest moments in Naruto, fans shouldn't overlook how overpowered and confusing this technique is, even if it is really interesting. While using ice makes sense, there is no explanation as to how Haku can travel to any reflection, with that having no connection to ice or mirrors. No other ice wielders can use this technique, and there is only one person, making this a confusing jutsu.

3 Izanagi and Izanami

Used by Itachi Uchiha, Madara Uchiha, Obito Uchiha, and Danzo Shimura

Fans know the Uchiha Clan for their powerful Sharingan users in Naruto, creating a slew of impressive, interesting, and powerful jutsu. Two ultimate techniques are Izanagi and Izanami, the former of which is the ultimate genjutsu, which the user can use to rewrite reality and undo recent history. Izanami is a counter to the first technique and will force the user of the Izanagi into an infinite loop until they accept reality.

While these are truly remarkable jutsu's, they make absolutely no sense. Izanagi is too powerful and broad, essentially making any user unbeatable unless someone has Izanami. Izanami is also way too specific and a quick and lazy method to cancel the other jutsu. They felt forced into the show just for style points, making them logically flawed and absurd techniques that should never have been in the show.

2 Wood Style

Used by Hashirama Senju and Yamato

Kekkei Genkai are powerful combinations of chakra elements, allowing for unique new elements like ice and magma. However, the most potent combination is Earth and Water, creating Wood Style. This incredibly rare technique is linked with Hashirama Senju, the First Hokage in Naruto, who used this technique to create the Hidden Leaf and subdue powerful enemies and beasts.

Combining Earth and Water to make wood does make sense. However, the confusing part is why people consider it so strong and why it is the ultimate technique. While the ability to control the nine tails is impressive, it doesn't make sense why wood would do so. Wood is a reasonably fragile material, with a fire burning, wind cutting, and the earth destroying it. Thus, it is a weak substance that, for some reason, the creator made powerful.

1 Substitution Jutsu

Used by Everyone

Some jutsu in Naruto are so iconic that they are synonymous with the series, like the Shadow Clone jutsu and Rasengan. Another legendary technique is the Substitution jutsu, which allows the user to suddenly disappear with a puff of smoke and replace their body with an inanimate object, most commonly a log. Almost every ninja uses this technique because of its convenience and reliability.

Whether a powerful or underrated anime squad, every ninja knows this technique, or at least they did until it suddenly disappeared later in the series. This Jutsu is too convenient for ninjas to discard, being useful in many situations. But when fans think about it, how does one magically teleport rapidly and replace themselves with a perfectly shaped log? Do they find one themselves, or is there an infinite storage of logs ready? The substitution jutsu makes zero sense, logically and technically, with fans wondering about the logistics and why ninjas don't always use it.

