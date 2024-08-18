Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is a well-known anime series, set in the Shinobi World, where the powers are mostly based on Chakra manipulation. Right from the beginning, the series circulated a superabundance of Jutsu, demonstrating those characters' formidability. The series aired a hierarchy of events that broadened the list of the most powerful Jutsus. For instance, in Naruto Shippuden, a new organization called Akatsuki marked a remarkable shift in the entire storyline. As all the members of Akatsuki were S-Rank ninjas, they retained deadly skills like Pain's Almighty Push and Itachi's Amaterasu.

Following them, the Edo Tensei or The Reanimation Jutsu by Orochimaru brought some formidable Shinobi back to life, displaying their freighting powers. Specifically, Madara Uchiha's perfect Susanoo and Hashirama Senju's mighty The Sage Art Wood Release: The Thousand Hands of Buddha. Given the subjective nature of these delirious powers, the ranking might differ per individual.

10 Chidori

First use in Naruto Episode 67

After failing to acquire the nature transformation in Rasengan, the Copy Ninja Kakashi Hatake resorted to something new and ended up creating the strongest lightning-style jutsu - Chidori. Chidori is an extremely powerful ninja technique and a perfect combination of Speed and Lightning chakra natures. With perfection and swift speed, Chidori is considered to pierce into anything.

The legacy of Chidori was passed on to Sasuke Uchiha, who elevated the might of this jutsu. During the fierce clash between Sasuke and Itachi, Sasuke intellectually combined Chidori with natural lightning to form Kirin and even shattered the whole mountain. If it wasn't for the protection of Susanoo, Kirin might have dealt a deadly blow to Itachi.

9 Rasengan

First use in Naruto Episode 86

Starting from the series, Rasengan is displayed as a formidable and superior jutsu that requires no hand signs, but perfect spin and compression, with flawless shape formation. There have been uncertainties surrounding the creator of Rasengan. In Chapter 321 of Naruto manga, Kakashi stated the Fourth Hokage - Minato Namikaze - as the architect, while Naruto: Shippuden Episode 203 showcased the backstory of Indra and Asura, where Asura already used Orbit Rasengan - multiple Rasengans inside a Rasengan.

The iconic instance of Rasengan during a fight between Naruto and Sasuke demonstrates the beaming raw power of this jutsu. The exceptional nature and the complexity make it harder to master and even more challenging to achieve change in the Chakra nature. Nonetheless, Naruto achieved the feat with his rigorous training and developed Rashenshuriken. The fatality of Rasengan's evolved form is exemplified in the confrontation between Naruto and Kakuzu; Rashenshuriken destroys all Kakuzu's hearts with a single hit.

8 Kamui

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 29

Kamui is a Mangekyou Sharingan ability employed by Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha. Kamui empowers the wielder to manipulate Space and Time and create a distinct dimension separate from reality, known as the Dimensional Void. Kamui allows the user to transport themselves and the targets into the Dimensional Void. This ability enables the wielder to elude every incoming attack, making them unfathomable in combat.

As Obito's Sharingan has a split history, the powers are divided between Kakashi and Obito. The right eye (Obito's Kamui) teleports the nearby objects to the void, meanwhile, the left eye (Kakashi's Kamui) teleports distinct objects. Within the entire Narutoverse, the sole method to counter Kamui is to be quicker than the Kamui utilizer, similar to how Minato defeated Obito using the Flying Raijin Jutsu.

7 Amaterasu

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 137

Amaterasu is an unextinguishable advanced fire-flame ability delivered by Itachi Uchiha's Mangekyou Sharingan. It is regarded as the most formidable Fire Jutsu, capable of diminishing everything it touches to ashes. These black flames are emitted by focusing the left Mangekyo Sharingan on the target, while the right eye controls the flames. Naruto showcased Itachi and Sasuke casting Amaterasu.

Amaterasu, despite being considered unextinguishable, there are a few genius shinobi who managed to sidestep Amaterasu. For instance, Jiraiya negated it through the use of a sealing jutsu, and Edo Tensei Nagato countered the flames by employing an almighty push. Meanwhile, Jigen from Boruto: The Next Generation absorbed Amaterasu with his Rinnegan.

6 Flying Raijin Jutsu

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 119

Given Tobirama's exceptional mastery over chakra and remarkable innovations in ninja techniques, it would not be an exaggeration to call him The God of Jutsu. Among Tobirama's wide array of creations, Flying Raijin Jutsu is quite a formidable one, which allows the user to travel through space-time and teleport to the marked location. Tobirama skillfully used Flying Raijin and killed Madara's younger brother, Izuna Uchiha.

While Tobirama created this jutsu, he admitted that Minato had surpassed him in teleportation. The true use of Flying Raijin is showcased by Minato, who annihilated a thousand Shinobi from the Stone village in an instant. Minato even teleported the Tailed-beast Bombs and defeated Obito, who was using Kamui to evade all attacks.

5 Six Path Technique

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 135

Rikudo no Jutsu or the Six Paths of Pain is a manifestation of Nagato's Rinnegan, which grants him 7 distinct abilities; Dev Path, Asura Path, Human Path, Animal Path, Narak Path, Preta Path, and Outer Path. While every wielder of Rinnegan has access to the Six Path technique, Nagato is the only known shinobi to utilize it correctly. Not even Madara and Sasuke exploited the Six Paths properly.

Among the six Pains, Nagato was the Outer Path. He employed the Outer Path and incorporated six abilities into six different corpses, whose vision is linked to Nagato. This made it effortless for Nagato to coordinate their movements. With this proper exploitation, Nagato went to kill one of the Legendary Sannin - Jiraiya and to eradicate the Leaf Village with his Almighty Push.

4 Edo Tensei

First use in Naruto Episode 69

Due to the hazardous power and potential to harm the user, the Shinobi World has restricted the use of a few ninja techniques and termed them Forbidden Jutsu or Kinjutsu. These jutsu are not openly taught in schools and are preserved secretly in the Scroll of Seal. Edo Tensei or Impure World Reincarnation is a forbidden jutsu created by the Second Hokage - Tobirama Senju.

Given Orochimaru's obsession with learning every jutsu in existence, he discovered Edo Tensei through his research on the Scroll of Seal. Edo Tensei is considered an unethical practice in Naruto, that summons the deceased body's soul back to reality. The revived ninja acts as per the caster's will and is immortal with unlimited Chakra. Orochimaru knew the implications of Edo Tensei and utilized this jutsu cautiously, and summoned the Senju Brothers - Hashirama and Tobirama, without furnishing them with complete power. Meanwhile, Kabuto's reckless summoning and power enhancement made Madara even more consequential than he was in his prime.

3 Particle Style: Atomic Dismantling Jutsu

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 204

In the realm of Naruto, there are only a few ninjas who can combine more than two chakra natures. This rare and exceptional outcome of those fusions is called Kekkei Tota, which is an advanced form of Kekkei Genkai. Particle Style: Atomic Dismantling Jutsu is a Kekkei Tota, a mixture of Earth, Wind, and Fire-style chakra natures, which results in a cuboid-shaped chakra structure that works at a molecular level to disintegrate everything that comes in.

Given the extreme difficulty and high chakra concentration, there are only two known users of this Jinton technique; The 2nd Tsuchikage - Mu, and the 3rd Tsuchikage - Onoki. The only limitation to using this jutsu is its high Chakra consumption. The same happened in the Fourth Great Shinobi War, where Mu lost his ability to use atomic dismantling after his clone was sealed by the Dead Demon Consuming Seal.

2 Susanoo

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 210

The Susanoo is one of the ultimate gifts to the Uchiha clan from the Mangekyou Sharingan. There are only a few ninjas who ever manifested Susanoo; Madara, Sasuke, Itachi, Shisui, Obito, and Indra. As the Sharingan eye is exclusive to the Uchiha clan, so is the Susanoo. However, Kakashi Hatake is the only non-Uchiha to ever summon a perfect Susanoo.

Susanoo is a massive structure formed from Chakra that fights on behalf of the user and grants exceptional protection and weaponry like Sword, Bows, or Chakra Blades. For instance, Itachi's Susanoo wields a Totsuka sword that can seal anything it pierces, and Sasuke's colossal avatar uses a Bow and Arrow. Meanwhile, Madara's Susanoo is the most intriguing one, which is capable of employing several weapons, including Chakra rods and chains.

1 True Several Thousand Hands

First use in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 366

Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands is a demonstration of the robust raw strength that Hashirama Senju can accomplish after entering into Sage Mode. The True Several Thousand Hands jutsu builds a gigantic wooden statue with Hashirama controlling it from the top. This technique even dwarfed Madara's perfect Susanoo and the nine-tailed beast Kurama, and confronted them simultaneously.

Perhaps this is the most potent technique from Hashirama that even led fellow shinobi in the Fourth Shinobi War to question their strengths. Indeed, the use of a thousand hands in the battle against Madara's Susanoo demonstrated the real potential of the predecessor generation in Naruto.

