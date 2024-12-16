Ever since the early 2000s, Naruto has been a part of every anime fan's life, dominating the medium for multiple decades. Still, it continues with a sequel series following the titular character's son, Boruto. This anime has become a staple because of its mass appeal of epic ninja fights, worldbuilding, and innovation. One of the best parts of Naruto is the inventive jutsu and the lore, uses, and creativity that stem from them.

Unfortunately, as the series progressed, they streamlined the jutsu to scale them up in power, lacking imagination and innovation. However, there are still many popular and iconic jutsu, but with so many, fans overlook some of the coolest techniques. For a jutsu to be underrated, it must either be underutilized in the anime or overlooked/undervalued by fans. These ten techniques were too good for their little screen time, and the characters could have done much more with them.

10 Drunken Fist

Used by Rock Lee

Fans probably know of the Drunken Fist from Jackie Chan's 1978 movie, Drunken Master. This fighting technique mimics the inebriation one gets from being drunk and turns it into an unpredictable fighting style. Rock Lee uses this technique against Kimimaro in the Sasuke Retrieval Arc. Lee drinks an elixir, which is around 40-60% alcohol, giving him unconventional fighting methods that he won't remember.

Taijutsu is already a relatively underutilized aspect of Naruto that deserves more attention and creativity. The Drunken Fist was just what the show needed to spice it up, adding incredible humor, animation, and action to the series. Unfortunately, fans only got to see it once in the original series. Rock Lee's fight against Kimimaro was one of the best battles in Naruto because of its unpredictable and funny nature.

9 Death Controlling Possessed Blood

Used by Hidan

The Akatsuki are the best villain group in anime, adding plot relevance, interesting dynamics, and fascinating characters with unique powers. One stand out is Hidan, who wields the Curse technique: death controlling possessed blood. By worshipping his god, Jashin, Hidan can transfer damage done to him to his enemies if he ingests their blood while standing on the symbol of his religion made with his own blood.

While fans probably understand just how overpowered this technique is, the main reason it's underrated is because only one person in the entire anime uses it. It is unbelievable to think that no one else, specifically Orochimaru, who was seeking immortality, would see how powerful this jutsu was or question a god that could make someone immortal. This jutsu easily makes Hidan one of the most underrated anime villains who uses this underutilized power to deal with countless powerful ninjas.

8 Chakra Scalpel

Used by Kabuto Yakushi

Medical ninjutsu is a fascinating aspect of the series that has never been explored too much. Fans learned of some techniques, but they were quickly forgotten and simply used to heal. The chakra scalpel is a common jutsu medical ninja use to perform surgery. A chakra blade envelops their hand, making it capable of cutting inside the body without opening it, significantly decreasing the risk of infection while cutting with precision.

While more characters use this jutsu in the anime compared to the Naruto manga, Kabuto, Sakura, and Tsunade have all used this ability. However, it's shocking only to see Kabuto weaponize this jutsu, considering it's incredibly sharp and cuts right inside the body. Cutting vital points would be difficult in combat, but this jutsu could effortlessly slice through muscles, tendons, and chakra pathways to immobilize enemies, making it underutilized.

7 Sickle Weasel Technique

Used by Temari

The first introduction of the Sand Village ninjas was a turning point for the franchise by giving fans villains to root against with astonishing new powers. While Gaara's sand was overwhelmingly strong, and Kankuro's was inventive, Temari only had a fan that could control the wind. However, her jutsu, Sickle Weasel Technique, collides two wind currents to create a pocket vacuum that can push or slice enemies.

The Sickle Weasel Technique isn't underutilized or only shown once, like many other jutsu on this list. Instead, many fans and the show don't give it enough credit, considering its power and adaptability. Temari can form whirlwinds, tornados, and mincing blades with this wind or push enemies back in a defensive capability. Her control over it is also impressive, making her one of the most badass anime women with a jutsu deserving more praise.

6 Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals

Used by Haku

Kekkei Genkai are DNA anomalies that allow the wielders to use unique ninjutsu techniques, often passed down inside specific clans. In the first arc of Naruto, Team 7 encounter Haku and Zabuza, and the former possesses a Kekkei Genkai. Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals allow Haku to create countless mirrors of ice with their reflection in all of them and are able to travel to each one at will, instantaneously.

While Haku's and Zabuza's deaths were some of the saddest moments in Naruto, they shouldn't take away from just how cool and powerful demonic mirroring ice crystals were. This jutsu was fresh and introduced at the right time, showing fans what the world of ninjutsu had in store for them. Unfortunately, since it is a Kekkei Genkai, it died with Haku, but the technique is still magnificent and incredibly powerful.

5 Water Prison Technique

Used by Kisame Hoshigaki

As stated in a previous entry, the Akatsuki added so much depth to the world, from the lore to their personal jutsu. With so many creative powers and members that stood out, Kisame was always an underrated Akatsuki member. Despite mainly using his sword, he also used water style, showcasing the Water Prison Technique, which creates a heavy sphere of water to trap enemies in, only to be broken by someone on the outside.

Some of the Jutsu on this list are underrated because there are creative ways characters could use them. However, Kisame showed how the Water Prison Technique could be used creatively, using his water clones to trap three ninjas, letting them drown. It was only broken because of Neiji's unique power, meaning this method could be used much more often to deal with unaware ninjas swiftly.

4 Welcoming Approach: Thousand-Armed Murder

Used by Asuma Sarutobi and Chiriku

The Akatsuki Suppression Mission was one of the best arcs in Naruto, from the emotional moments to epic fights and Shikamaru's revenge. However, because the latter half of the arc was so good, many fans forget what happened early on. Chiriku was a ninja monk with the special jutsu Welcoming Approach: Thousand-Armed Murder that summons the spirit of Kannon that attacks and defends with its one thousand arms.

Because fans only see this jutsu used in this arc, they have mostly forgotten about it and its strength. Not only is this technique powerful, but it is also an epic idea. The buildup to the jutsu is tense, and it's visually appealing when it finally shows up. Not only that, but it has layers, reflecting the user's emotions of rage or serenity and its power level is determined by how strong the ninja is.

3 Hiding in Mist Technique

Used by Multiple Hidden Mist Ninja

One of the most important things for a ninja is for their target not to see them, meaning a jutsu that creates a thick mist would be exceedingly helpful. Hiding in Mist Technique is a common water-style jutsu that many ninjas use, but fans first saw Zabuza use it in the first Naruto arc. The user creates a thick mist that hides their presence, and even Sharingan or Rinnegan users can't see through it.

Sometimes, the most common jutsu's are the best, as evident with the Body Replacement jutsu, which ninjas constantly use to evade lethal attacks. Hiding in Mist Technique should have been another version of the Body Replacement jutsu, but it is severely underused. One would think creating a thick layer of mist would be crucial for ninjas, but for some reason, they never use it too often or for its stealthy purposes.

2 Shadow Clone Explosion

Used by Itachi Uchiha

Multi-shadow clone jutsu is perhaps the most well-known technique in the entire anime, becoming a meme and cultural symbol. While Naruto uses it to create hundreds of clones, it usually only creates a few. But this doesn't mean there aren't any variants of this jutsu. One of the greatest anime villains, Itachi, used the Shadow Clone Explosion, creating a clone that explodes after a certain period.

Shadow clones are one of the most used jutsu in Naruto, which makes it so confusing why no other ninja thought this technique would be a good idea. It has so many tactical uses, from psychological warfare to manipulation to simple traps. Not only is it a valuable jutsu with so much wasted potential, but imagine if Naruto learned this technique. He could create thousands of suicide bombers to eviscerate his opponents in one fell swoop.

1 Body Pathway Derangement

Used by Tsunade

Fans might remember that in some video games, an effect swaps the player's controls, making left go right and up go right. This was always so annoying to deal with, but imagine what it would be like in real life. This is essentially what Body Pathway Derangement is. Tsunade used this jutsu on Kabuto, which rearranges the body's signals in the nervous system, making every movement the opposite of what the brain intends.

Medical ninjutsu is used to heal others, but it is also the product of some of the most creative abilities in the franchise. While Body Pathway Derangement can't hurt opponents, it disabilities them, rendering them completely useless. This is probably the most inventive jutsu in Naruto and a creative way to handicap an opponent. Unfortunately, this technique was used once and forgotten, making it underrated because of its creativity, underuse, and extreme potential, which could have made it one of the strongest jutsu in Naruto.

