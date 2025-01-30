Anime is beloved because of its vast catalog of creative and entertaining shows, and one of the most popular series of all time is Naruto. Naruto is a distinct anime everyone can fall in love with, from its endearing characters to its inspirational method and exhilarating fights. However, one of its greatest aspects is its power system, with the series creating many inventive and epic jutsu to help the ninjas on their journey.

Among the many jutsu in Naruto exist a handful of techniques that remain useful for the duration of the show or prove to come in handy at the right time. This list will rank the ten most helpful jutsu in the Naruto series, not in real life. The ranking will be based on how practical the technique is in the series through known feats and hypothetical scenarios. These ten have shown they are the right jutsu to use in a pinch.

10 Death Controlling Possessed Blood

Used by Hidan

The Akatsuki Suppression Mission Arc was an underrated Naruto gem, with many great episodes highlighted by Shikamaru, Kakuzu, and Hidan. In particular, Hidan provided some of the best moments, stemming from his primary technique, Death Controlling Possessed Blood. By praying to his god, Jashin, he can become immortal by ingesting his enemies' blood and standing in a ritual circle.

Weirdly, no one talks about this jutsu more often in real life and the show, considering it grants immortality, something that should be appealing to many ninjas, specifically Orochimaru. This technique proved effective, killing multiple strong opponents such as Azuma and Yugito, the two-tailed jinchuriki. It is nearly a surefire way to victory for a more competent user, but it is at the bottom of this list because it's only valid in battle.

9 Dust Release

Used by Onoki and Mu

Pain's Invasion was one of the best arcs in Naruto, making it challenging for the Five Kage Summit to impress. While it was good, it didn't surpass its successor, but it did introduce many new characters, such as Onoki. His kekkei tota is Dust Release or Particle Style, which blends Earth, Wind, and Fire chakra. It creates a cube that destroys anything it touches on a molecular level.

While many of this technique's uses are for combat, it could also be surprisingly valuable for removing trash or unwanted objects. It may be more helpful in real life, but it is still a useful jutsu in the world of Naruto. No one hides bodies in this series, but its attack power and potential are too great for it not to be a practical ability in battle. It can effortlessly wipe up hoards of enemies, making it an imposing power to go up against.

8 Kamui

Used by Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha

Kakashi Hatake is one of the best characters in the series, teaching the titular character while also having his own epic moments in Naruto. Fans knew he always possessed the Sharingan, but when it awakened, he had the ability of Kamui, a space-time power stemming from the Mangekyo. It can suck power, objects, or the user into an alternate pocket dimension, storing things or keeping enemies captive.

Kamui is a jutsu that is helpful both in real life and in Naruto, mainly for storage purposes or for having your own little getaway. Kakashi has time and time again proved its usefulness by sucking in deadly objects, avoiding death at the last minute, such as when Pain threw the nail at him. While it may be more practical in real life, Kakashi could have stored countless objects and tools inside the pocket dimension.

7 Sharingan

Used by The Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Danzo Shimura

Dojutsu in Naruto are the unique eye abilities that ninjas can possess, such as the Byakugan and the Rinnegan. However, the most iconic and versatile is undoubtedly the Sharingan. Wielded by the Uchiha Clan and some random individuals, this dojutsu carries a wide range of powers, from enhanced concentration to better genjutsu and reading their opponent's moves. It can also awaken to become even stronger.

Putting the Sharingan on this list may be cheating since it isn't a specific technique, but it is so helpful that it needs to be on this list. This dojutsu is so valuable because of its versatility and wide range of specialties. Its base form is helpful for regular ninjas, but the Mangekyo takes things to another level, creating imposing Susanoo or specialty techniques like Kamui or Amaterasu.

6 Transformation Jutsu

Used by Tsunade and Most Ninjas

When thinking about jutsu for ninjas outside of Naruto, some techniques would be more valuable than others. While Naruto started with regular, practical jutsu, it quickly got out of hand, trying to one-up the next with a more powerful attack. Transformation jutsu is a low-level technique that allows the wielder to take the form of anyone or anything they please, and an ability the series forgot.

This is probably the most self-explanatory jutsu, simply transforming the user into something else. While this technique was no longer useful at the end of the series because strong opponents couldn't be fooled, it is still a valuable ability for lower-ranked ninjas. It is hypothetically better than in the series, with barely anyone using the technique for infiltration or espionage, making it an underrated Naruto jutsu.

5 Wood Style

Used by Hashirama Senju and Yamato

The Hokage are some of Naruto's strongest and most influential figures, each adding something new and important to the world, whether it be jutsu, strength, or prosperity. One of the strongest Hokage in Naruto is Hashirama Senju, who was also the first leader and founder of the Hidden Leaf. His Kekkei Genkai is Wood Style, which allows him to create wood at will.

Wood Style would not only be instrumental in fighting deforestation and supplying the world with unlimited lumber for building purposes, but it can also come quite handy in a fight. Hashirama used this ability to create the Hidden Leaf, and building cities is extremely practical. This technique is even more useful because it keeps the Nine-Tails at bay, making it more valuable than anyone could imagine.

4 Flying Raijin Jutsu

Used by Minato Namikaze and Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju was the second Hokage and creator of countless jutsu, including the Flying Raijin, which became a staple technique for the fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. When the user marks a specific area with either a seal or a special kunai, they can instantly transport to the said location by quickly traveling through a pocket dimension. There is no limit to the amount of targets a user can set.

While this jutsu is arguably the most useful in real life, as users can easily get to work, home, or other locations instantly, it has also proved to work wonders in the world of Naruto. It has the same functions as it would in real life, although they didn't use it like that for some reason. Minato had many epic anime battles, proving the combat functionality of the Flying Raijin Jutsu.

3 Substitution Jutsu

Used by Everyone

Just like the transformation jutsu, the substitution jutsu is another technique that they introduced early on, only for it to disappear later in the series. This iconic jutsu allows the user to disappear in a puff of smoke and replace themself with an inanimate object, most often a log. While this Naruto jutsu doesn't make any sense, this is a magical world where any technique, including this one, is possible.

The technique was the MVP of the original Naruto. When any main character was in danger or got hit with a kunai, they would suddenly turn into a log. The substitution jutsu shouldn't be as useful as it was, saving the lives of countless ninjas despite being a low-level technique. While it would be useless later, it is still an iconic jutsu that is forever enshrined in the Naruto hall-of-fame because it always came in clutch.

2 Healing Jutsu

Used by Sakura Haruno, Tsunade, and other Healing Ninjas

Medical ninjutsu is an underutilized and essential part of the series, mainly because it represents one of Naruto's biggest flaws: relegating female characters to heal others. While this is important, their character doesn't have any significance. Either way, the healing jutsu is a valuable technique where the user puts their hand on the injured area and imbues it with chakra, speeding up the healing process.

The healing jutsu would arguably be the most helpful technique in real life, saving countless people from injury and illness. Still, it is just as valuable in the world of Naruto for the exact same reasons. It is a dangerous world, and countless ninjas get hurt every day, but luckily, the healing jutsu is there to save lives. This technique has saved Naruto, Gaara, Kakashi, and almost every other ninja in the series, making it one of the most useful jutsu.

1 Shadow Clone Jutsu

Used by Everyone

Some jutsu in Naruto establish themselves as an iconic aspect of the series, from the Chidori to the Rasengan. However, the Shadow Clone Jutsu is definitely the most legendary technique in the series. This technique allows the user to create a perfect clone of themselves, disappearing into a puff of smoke when defeated. Whether it is the one everyone can use, or Naruto's multi-shadow clone, it is useful all the same.

The Shadow Clone Jutsu is the most valuable technique in real life and in Naruto, as the titular hero himself proves. Almost everyone uses this technique in the series, either as a complementary attack, distraction, or getaway. However, this ability also rapidly increases learning speed, with Naruto using it to master sage mode and develop new techniques quickly. Naruto is an essential anime, and this jutsu is the most iconic and useful part of the series, whether for combat, learning, or distraction.

