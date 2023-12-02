The Big Picture Naruto's creator, Masashi Kishimoto, should be heavily involved in the movie's production to ensure it stays true to the source material and satisfies fans.

The casting process for the Naruto movie should prioritize actors who resemble and embody the characters in mind and spirit.

Adapting Naruto as a live-action TV series would allow for a more concentrated plotline, greater character development, and a better overall adaptation compared to condensing it into a movie.

In the age of live-action remakes, the concept of re-imagining animated series for the big (and small) screens has set its sights on adapting anime. Anime adaptations are nothing new to Western media as anime-watching has become a destigmatized hobby. For better or worse, beloved titles such as Cowboy Bebop and One Piece have been brought to life. The rumor mill has churned out countless tips about popular anime following the live-action trend, while other adaptations have been sitting in development hell for some time. Naruto is the latest shōnen anime that will undergo movie treatment. Standing as such an iconic and influential IP in the anime world, Naruto should also be given the same priority that One Piece received in order to fare so successfully on screen.

Lionsgate and screenwriter Tasha Huo should work extensively with Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto to best align with his vision. Bringing the series creator in, much like One Piece did with Eiichiro Oda, will help satisfy creative liberties while staying true to the source material. Naruto is far too extensive for a set of movies; much like One Piece, the franchise has around 700 episodes and is translated more coherently through an episodic breakdown. This would make Naruto more digestible in live-action and simplify the source material to follow arc-by-arc. The casting process for Naruto should also bear the same standards as how the Straw Hats were assembled for One Piece: they have natural chemistry, and resemble their characters. One Piece was a standout win for Netflix based on these points and there's no reason why Lionsgate can't approach Naruto with the same mindset. Through these actions, the creative team behind the Naruto live-action movie can satisfy a dedicated fan base while crafting a starting point for newcomers to the series.

Naruto Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous adolescent ninja, struggles as he searches for recognition and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village's leader and strongest ninja. Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi, Noriaki Sugiyama, Chie Nakamura, Kazuhiko Inoue, Hidekatsu Shibata, Yoichi Masukawa, Masashi Ebara, Ryôka Yuzuki Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Seasons 8

Masashi Kishimoto Should Be Heavily Involved in the ‘Naruto’ Movie’s Production

When bringing Eiichiro Oda’s vibrant world of One Piece to life, Netflix's best option was to turn to the mangaka for his guidance. The showrunners relied heavily on Oda's original work to steer them in the right direction when navigating how best to adapt One Piece for the small screen. It was reported by the New York Times that he served as the executive director, and from there, was able to ensure that every step in the creative process was able to satisfy his accomplishments in the One Piece manga and anime. The Naruto movie's team has the ability to follow One Piece's lead by encouraging the series creator Masashi Kishimoto to be intimate with the creative process.

There's no greater Naruto expert that Lionsgate can consult to guarantee that their movie will be successful, or at least tap into the accuracy and nuances of the anime. With Kishimoto being hands-on with the movie, Lionsgate and screenwriter Tasha Huo would be able to adjust their current concept into a final cut that pleases the show's originator. This would also allow Lionsgate, Huo, and others to propose their own unique flairs that would contribute to the Naruto movie, and make room for these original concepts to mesh in a way that flatters Naruto altogether.

From a fan's perspective, knowing that Kishimoto could play a role in the Naruto movie would be reassuring. Similar to the feeling of relief that Oda made himself present while Netflix worked on One Piece, it would ease some anxiety about what's happening behind the scenes. Fans of Naruto and its spin-off anime are likely to approach the Naruto movie with a certain set of expectations, and it's natural to remain skeptical of the quality if Kishimoto does not touch the movie at all. It was previously reported the Naruto live-action movie enlisted the help of Kishimoto, and there's hope that he'll return to the project now that it's officially in motion.

The Cast of the ‘Naruto’ Movie Has To Honor the Characters

Naruto needs to approach casting with the same thoughtfulness as One Piece when carefully choosing who will bring Naruto Uzumaki and others to life in the Naruto live-action movie. There should be great consideration taken into account when not only looking for actors who resemble their roles characteristically, but also when it comes to how they share scenes with their cast mates. Part of selling the Naruto live-action movie is selling the talent that will portray such beloved characters on-screen. It's important that the cast does not just embody each character physically, and should understand them both in mind and spirit.

The ‘Naruto’ Movie Would Fare Better as a Series

Past cinematic adaptions of anime, such as Dragon Ball or Avatar: The Last Airbender, have been highly criticized for how distanced they were from their animated counterparts. There's a creeping suspicion that Naruto could set itself up for the same fate if it does commit to the movie route. The Naruto movie could avoid this obvious mistake by re-evaluating how a live-action iteration would take shape. Much like Netflix's One Piece, the decision to approach anime live-action media as a show, instead of being a movie, could work to Naruto's advantage. Lionsgate ditching the movie's efforts for a more favorable television adaption would allow for a more concentrated plotline, greater dedication to creating intimacy with characters, and the ability to franchise the live-action Naruto altogether. Additionally, the Naruto movie would avoid being constricted to a run time, which would tap into other concerns around the movie as a whole. Like One Piece, the number of total episodes doesn't bode well cinematically, and a television series would permit for more even pacing in addition to an even greater amount of time for the narrative to flesh itself out.

Naruto clocks out at 200 episodes, and Naruto: Shippuden logs exactly 500 episodes, plenty of them being filler. Attempting to shoehorn such a hefty number into a limited adaptive space isn't an easy task, and can risk convoluting the quality of the adaptation. Simply put, Naruto is too large of a franchise to condense down into a movie. It's a worrisome thought when thinking about how much of the original anime may be cut for the sake of time, or how the source material may be approached in order to work as a movie. One Piece, which boasts over 1,000 episodes (and counting), proves that there's nothing wrong with television live-action anime adaptations over movies.

Naruto is primed to be a live-action television adaptation. More time could be spent locking down the most vital elements that made the anime so iconic, and there could be a greater understanding of the characters in live-action. Naruto could use the same arc-by-arc strategy as One Piece when mapping out how each season reflects each story arc. Choosing to rehash Naruto as a live-action television series not only has the possibility of staying more true to the anime, but doubles as a more comfortable entry point for those who are new to Naruto altogether. Netflix's One Piece was able to please long-time fans of the anime and manga while crafting a show that made becoming a fan of One Piece as a whole feel less intimidating. Additionally, One Piece was able to win over new fans through the live-action show. Naruto could do the same.

Naruto is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

