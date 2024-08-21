The Big Picture Fans are cautiously optimistic about live-action Naruto thanks to successful One Piece adaptation by Netflix.

Writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton praised by creator Masashi Kishimoto for emotional depth and understanding.

Cretton's history of character-driven storytelling makes him ideal for live-action Naruto adaptation.

Fans of the immensely popular manga and anime Naruto are cautiously optimistic about the franchise's live-action adaptation that is currently in development. On the one hand, there is a long list of disappointing attempts at bringing anime properties to life through live-action. However, on the other hand, Netflix's recent adaptation of One Piece showed fans that the medium could in fact be successfully translated into live-action, and attached to write and direct Naruto is Destin Daniel Cretton, a filmmaker with a history of expertly-made movies that center emotional complexity. The director also assured moviegoers he can handle big action with the MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, the writer of the film's first script, Tasha Huo, has given an update on the project, as well as her thoughts on what Cretton will bring to it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Huo revealed that her work on the script "is done," and the project has been handed over to Cretton, who "is now doing his stuff." Huo is currently working as showrunner on Netflix's upcoming animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and she strongly feels that Naruto is in good hands with Cretton at the helm, saying:

"I think that’s such a cool choice because he’s going to be able to capture how nuanced and special Naruto is without getting distracted by the big world that it is, which I think could easily be done by someone who’s not a fan or someone who’s coming in for a cash payday. This is definitely a movie that comes at it from a love of who Naruto is and that character and his relationships."

Live-Action 'Naruto' Has Masashi Kishimoto's Approval

Close

Fans and collaborators aren't the only ones excited by Cretton's involvement; so is the creator of Naruto himself, Masashi Kishimoto. After Cretton was announced as the live-action film's writer and director, Kishimoto said to Entertainment Weekly:

"When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto. After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for [Naruto]. In actually meeting Destin, I also found him to be an open-minded director who was willing to embrace my input, and felt strongly that we would be able to cooperate together in the production process."

Kishimoto's approval alone is a very good sign, but it seems he will also have some degree of input on the film, which should set skeptical fans at ease.

Alongside Shang-Chi, Cretton's previous films include Just Mercy, The Glass Castle, and Short Term 12. Each of these movies focuses on emotional depth and telling character-centered stories, with tremendous performances from their casts. If any filmmaker can pull off a live-action adaptation of Naruto, a story which includes themes of belonging and found families alongside larger-than-life ninja battles, it's Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Naruto anime can be streamed on a variety of platforms, including Hulu and Crunchyroll. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on its live-action film, which does not yet have a release date.

Naruto Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous adolescent ninja, struggles as he searches for recognition and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village's leader and strongest ninja. Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

Watch on Hulu