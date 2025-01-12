Naruto is one of the most popular anime in the world, dominating the screen of every fan from the early 2000s to the late 2010s. Fans love this anime because of its digestible story, motivating themes, entertaining fights, unique world, and fun power system. However, just because Naruto is a beloved series doesn't mean the show has any flaws, as it contains many faults that ruin the story.

This list will break down the ten most significant flaws in Naruto based on how often they occur, how much they impact the story and enjoyment, and how noticeable they are. This list will also focus on issues fans notice more now that the series is over, as everyone can view it with less bias. These ten issues prove to be the most detrimental to the anime, holding it back from being a nearly perfect anime.

10 Forced Romance

The love feels forced and rushed.

Image via Netflix

Battle shōnen anime is tailored towards young men and teenagers and is meant to excite and thrill with entertaining actions and big fights. However, many shows sprinkle other elements, such as mystery, drama, or romance. Naruto included a bit of romance in the series from the beginning, setting up many couples from the start of the story and matching them together near the end.

Forced romance isn't Naruto's biggest issue since it isn't the most important thing to the story and its fans. However, they tried to include it from the beginning, making it disappointing that there's barely any development, and they all end up with one another. It could have been an interesting dynamic, but instead, it became a forced and rushed element that had fans wishing they spent more time perfecting it.

9 Too Many Flashbacks

We get it; he had a lousy childhood.

Image via Viz Media

Flashbacks are essential to any show, with anime like One Piece using them to showcase a character's history and display worldbuilding. Naruto also used them decently, showing fans the horror of the Nine-Tails attack and other important details. However, the issue arises when the show includes too many flashbacks, creating a tired and dull segment that fans already know.

Naruto initially used flashbacks well, but they increasingly added too many of the same few events. This caused poor pacing, breaking up the action and flow to show fans something they have seen multiple times. It gets more annoying every time they appear, and they never add anything new. It's not the worst thing about the show, since it doesn't impact the story, but it is a noticeable flaw that fans would be better off without.

8 Too Much Focus on the Hidden Leaf

We need more from other villages.

Image via Pierrot

The main characters are from one location, so the story mainly focuses on the Hidden Leaf and its residents. Many fans may not find any issue with this, considering it is a fascinating setting, but more variety would be better. Like Harry Potter, where all the main characters are Gryffindor, Naruto only focuses on Leaf Ninja; it would be much more interesting to have other countries occasionally steal the spotlight.

Some fans may say this isn't a flaw but something that could improve the series. However, it is a noticeable issue that has fans bored of the same setting and characters. While The Leaf is a visually stunning anime world, the series would be much better if they traveled to other countries more often. It would add fresh dynamics with interesting settings and new characters. While the series is great the way it is, better worldbuilding and more focus on other ninjas would make it a lot more interesting.

7 Fourth Great Ninja War is Too Short

Only three days?

Image via Pierrot

Naruto has many great arcs, from the Chunin Exams in the original series to Pain's Assault in Naruto Shippuden. The final arc is the grand finale, where all nations unite to fight against Madara in the Fourth Great Ninja War. This arc alone has many ups and downs, but one thing most fans seem to forget is that this battle only lasted for three days, making it one of the shortest wars ever.

Realistically, this issue doesn't impact the events much. Instead, it makes the audience question the events as a whole. Considering everything that took place, it doesn't make sense for the entire war to last only three days. A longer war would have added more intrigue and long-lasting conflicts. However, the rushed ending resulted in a three-day war that hindered fans' investment.

6 Abandoning the Ninja Way

Lost what made Naruto special.

Image Via Crunchyroll

As an anime about ninjas, Naruto focused a lot on building a world, characters, and system that would fit its theme. The early show carefully constructed a vibe and aesthetic perfectly fitting of a ninja world, with interesting systems and powers. However, the series felt less and less ninja-like the more it went on, with inexplicable powers and fancy worlds and characters, leaning into more fantasy.

The story only got bigger as it progressed, resulting in many perfect Naruto episodes. However, despite its increasing scale, it abandoned what hooked fans in the first place. The Jutsu, world, and characters all felt like ninjas, but the story quickly abandoned that vibe, introducing weird techniques, large-scale events, and inconsistent worldbuilding. The anime didn't feel like the same ninja story fans fell in love with.

5 Power Creep

People got too powerful by the end.

Image via Viz Media

Battle shōnen anime needs powerful characters; otherwise, fans wouldn't get invested in the action. The show also requires a consistent flow of growing strength. Naruto has many strong characters who develop their power throughout the series. However, as the story becomes more extensive, these characters are forced to gain god-like strength too fast, ruining the feeling of the earlier series.

This issue is similar to the previous one, with the scale of this flaw overgrowing what the series set before it too fast. Power creep means that characters' strength rises higher than expected or the level before. This also contributed to ruining the ninja vibe, with attacks now simply being cool and flashy instead of consistent. What started as a fun ninja show that uses tricky and unique abilities becomes a beam struggle where gods and demons can destroy planets, turning Naruto into something it should have never been.

4 Poorly Written Female Characters

Barely any focus or development.