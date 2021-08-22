Naruto is a world of ninjas, magic, and spirits. We follow the titular character, Naruto Uzumaki, as he and his friends strive to become the top ninjas in their village, Konana (The Village Hidden in the Leaves.) Based on the manga of the same name, Naruto became one of the most popular anime of all time. The story is one of perseverance, sacrifice, redemption, and family.

The series spans Naruto’s life. We see him as a young orphan as he tries to gain the respect of those around him. Naruto, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno go on various missions with their sensei, Kakashi Hatake. As the story progresses, we see them mature into adults and deal with more significant issues like betrayal, love, and pain. We even see Naruto grow to become a husband and father by the end of his story.

The anime series was so popular that it also had 11 films. Each takes place within the timeline of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Today we’re going to explain how you can watch the Naruto films in chronological order. Keep in mind that we will have minor spoilers as the films all take place at specific points in Naruto’s journey.

Here are all the Naruto films in order of when they were released. The films take place across the three Naruto shows, Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Here, we’re breaking them down by each series.

Naruto

Ninja Clash In The Land Of Snow - August 21, 2004

Legend Of The Stone Of Gelel - August 6, 2005

Guardians Of The Crescent Moon Kingdom - August 5, 2006

Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden The Movie - August 4, 2007

Bonds - August 2, 2008

The Will Of Fire - August 1, 2009

The Lost Tower - July 31, 2010

Blood Prison - July 30, 2011

Road To Ninja - July 28, 2012

The Last - December 6, 2014

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto: Naruto the Movie - August 7, 2015

Naruto Movies in Chronological Order of Events

Ninja Clash in the Land Of Snow

The first film in the Naruto series, Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow sees Team 7, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura fight to protect an actress named Yukie from being captured. The film takes place after episode 101 of Naruto and highlights the family dynamic between Naruto and his teammates.

Legend Of The Stone Of Gelel

The second Naruto movie follows Naruto, Sakura, and Shikamaru as they get caught in a battle for the Stone of Gelel. The stone is a powerful mineral that can grant the user power on par with a jinchūriki [a human and a tailed beast]. The film takes place after episode 106 of Naruto.

Guardians Of The Crescent Moon Kingdom

Kakashi, Sakura, Rock Lee, and Naruto are assigned a mission to escort prince Hikaru Tsuki and his father Michiru back to the Land of the Moon. Here, Naruto must teach the young prince humility. Taking place after episode 196, Naruto and his friends must make the most of their B-ranked mission.

Naruto Shippuden The Movie

The first movie in the Naruto Shippuden series starts with a bang! We learn that Naruto is destined to die fighting a monster. Is Naruto’s fate already decided or is destiny in our own hands? Watch the fourth film after episode 32 of Naruto Shippuden.

Bonds

The Land of the Sky plans to attack Konoha as an act of vengeance after their battle during the Second Great Ninja War. A boy named Amaru comes to warn the Leaf Village, and a team of Naruto, Hinata, and Sakura must work with the child. This film takes place after episode 71 of Naruto Shippuden.

The Will Of Fire

Taking place after episode 121 of Shippuden, The Will of Fire sees ninjas with kekkei genkai abilities starting to disappear. Kakashi, having a kekkei genkai, is likely their next target. Naruto must save his sensei’s life. This story will show you just how strong Naruto’s will of fire truly is.

The Lost Tower

Team 7 attempts to capture a ninja named Mukade, and the mission ends with Naruto and Yamato being sent 20 years into the past. Here, Naruto needs the help of the fourth Hokage and a younger Kakashi to return home. Be sure to watch this film after episode 143.

Blood Prison

Naruto is falsely accused of attacking the Fourth Riakage arrested in the Hidden Grass Village and is sent to the prison, Hozuki Castle, also known as the “Blood Prison.” Naruto must escape from one of the most secure prisons in the world and clear his name. It won’t be an easy task, especially without his fox-chakra. Blood Prison takes place after episode 196 of Shippuden.

Road To Ninja

One of the more unique films in the Naruto series, Road to Ninja, acts as a “What If?” story. Naruto and Sakura are transported to a reality where both of Naruto’s parents are alive, Sakura is an orphan, and Sasuke never left Konoha. What would their lives look like if things were different? This crazy adventure is set after episode 251 of Shippuden.

The Last

As the title implies, the film is the last in the Naruto franchise. Be sure to watch this movie after episode 493 of Shippuden. This time Naruto and his friends discover that the moon will collide with Earth, an event caused by a descendant of The Sage of Six Paths. The Last: Naruto the Movie is not the typical action-adventure we’ve come to expect from the series. Instead, it’s a romance.

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

This is technically not a Naruto film, but it sets up the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The world’s jinchūriki are being assassinated, which means this threat will soon come for Naruto Uzumaki. The only ones who can save him are his son Boruto and his old friend, Sasuke Uchiha. This film takes place after the finale of Naruto Shippuden and before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

