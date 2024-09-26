Naruto is one of the most popular anime franchises of all time, and for good reason. With incredible fight choreography, great animation and fun storytelling, the series has gained a gigantic fan base that has fallen more and more in love with the franchise. But with the series being around for so long, many might have already soared through the shows attached to the franchise. Lucky for them, there are eleven feature-length Naruto films to satisfy their itch for more once they've completed the shows.

With the films being non-canon, a door is opened for a plethora of stories that viewers won't see when they're watching the series. It also provides the chance for animators to really go wild and work on a much higher budget than they typically would with the anime show. Not every movie is great, but even the mediocre ones are worth a watch. This is a ranking of all eleven Naruto movies, from the ones that left fans scratching their heads to the ones that lived up to the acclaimed anime show.

11 'Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison' (2011)

Directed by Masahiko Murata

Image via TV Tokyo

The plot of Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison leaves a lot to be desired. While it may be non-canon, the film is riddled with plot holes to the point where it becomes laughable. When Naruto (Junko Takeuchi) is framed for murder, he is sent to a prison hailed for being inescapable and must, of course, escape. Unfortunately, this plot poses a lot of issues.

The Raikage has been seemingly attacked by Naruto and demands he be captured. However, one of the simplest examples of jutsu, transformation jutsu, has apparently been forgotten. This story also happens to take place after the classic "Pain" arc of the series, which makes it even more unconvincing that the film's hero is so easily thrown to the wolves. While the action is often quite stellar, it can't save the absolutely shotty plot.

10 'Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel' (2005)

Directed by Hirotsugu Kawasaki

Image via VIZ Media

Funny how searching for a small ferret can so quickly turn into an action-packed battle with big, armored warriors and a knight. This seemingly casual task soon spirals into a plot where Team 7 must battle against a new foe who wants to recreate the world how he sees fit. The team must stop this villain before he ruins the world as they know it.

Anime films, especially the ones inspired by the near-perfect Naruto anime, can often suffer from not being canon. In Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel, Naruto learns a whole new type of Rasengan that is never brought up ever again, making the film feel even more of an outlier in a negative way, especially because the Rasengan that would make an incredible addition to the series. Aside from the great final action sequence, the climax feels a bit disappointing, though, which ruins most of the third act.

9 'Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Will of Fire' (2009)

Directed by Masahiko Murata, Masaaki Kumagai, Atsushi Nigorikawa, Yusuke Onoda & Seiki Takuno

Image via Netflix

When the ninjas begin to have suspicions that the Land of Fire may be preparing to wage war, Naruto does what he can to solve the mystery with the likes of Sai (Satoshi Hino) and Sakura (Chie Nakamura) while also facing Kakashi (Kazuhiko Inoue), who is under mind-control.

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Will of Fire has some beautiful backgrounds that make the scenes pop.

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Will of Fire may be the lowest-rated Naruto film, but it is still perfectly enjoyable. The story itself leaves a bit to be desired when compared to other Naruto films, but there are still a lot of great things to like. The action scenes are incredibly fluid, helping them feel fast-paced and intense. In fact, the animation is super strong. Anime series typically cut small corners when it comes to backgrounds to save time, but Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Will of Fire has some beautiful backgrounds that make the scenes pop. While there may not be a lot of compelling stories at play for the most part, the visuals are more than enough to make up for it.

8 'Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower' (2010)

Directed by Masahiko Murata

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower sets itself apart by adding a time travel element. When Naruto experiences a new type of chakra, he's sent to the past into Loran City. Now, twenty years in the past, Naruto meets his father, Minato (Toshiyuki Morikawa), forming a good old-fashioned father-and-son team-up to save the future by saving the past.

This duo is easily the best part of Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower. Naruto and his father make for a great pairing, allowing fans to see a new side to the character. It's fun to watch Naruto experience this whole new world rather than the one he typically resides in within his films. At the end of the day, Naruto Shippuden the Movie> The Lost Tower offers a plethora of new experiences for not only Naruto but also fans accustomed to the typical tropes of the series.

7 'Naruto Shippuden the Movie' (2009)

Directed by Hajime Kamegaki

Image via VIZ Media

Featuring the older Naruto found in Naruto: Shippuden, this movie features Moryo (Seizo Kato), a powerful demon threatening to destroy the planet. While he, Rock Lee, Sakura and Neji try to stop Moryo, Naruto agrees to father Shion's (Ayumi Fujimara) baby, an odd choice, for sure.

Moryo is one of the better villains in the Naruto films, and his absurd power makes him a mighty opposing force for the team to face. His ability to encapsulate people in darkness (blinding them) and create a seemingly unstoppable army made of stone creates a plethora of conflict as the gang tries to get strong enough to stop him. Moryo is easily the highlight of Naruto Shippuden the Movie, single-handedly elevating the story and making up for Naruto's questionable choices.

6 'Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds' (2008)

Directed by Hajime Kamegaki

Image via VIZ Media

The Sky Country has just recently launched an attack on Konoha, and Naruto and his friends must step up to the task to put a stop to the opposing forces before things get far worse. Sasuke (Noriaki Sugiyama) also makes a return in this film to team up with his rival once again.

If one were to ask any fan of the franchise, they'd say Sasuke is a certified fan favorite. Seeing him return is a huge highlight of Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds and makes for some stellar action sequences. One of the best parts about Naruto and Sasuke teaming up has always been how well they fight together, and that is no different in Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds. Sasuke's big return feels very well done, too, as the script is pretty solid, meaning the action isn't the only pinnacle of the experience.

5 'Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom' (2006)

Directed by Toshiyuki Tsuru

Image via VIZ Media

The third film entry in the Naruto franchise finds Naruto, Sakura, Rock Lee (Yoichi Masukawa) and Kakashi coming together to protect the prince of the Land of the Moon, Hikaru Tsuki (Kyosuke Ikeda) and his father, Michiru Tsuki (Akio Otsuka). While the main villain, Shabadaba (Umeji Sasaki), doesn't have much in terms of powers, his genius makes any sort of jutsu feel unncessary for the most part.

The villain of the movie, Shabadaba, keeps things unique in a line of villains that all, at times, can feel relatively similar.

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom serves as a great team-up with Rock Lee and Team 7, making for some astounding action. He really blends with the group well and adds sequences that would be far different and more typical if Sasuke were to be around. While some may find the villain's lack of real powers a tad disappointing, Shabadaba is a breath of fresh air, a new type of antagonist who uses his smarts to outwit and fight his battles. Shabadaba keeps things unique in a line of villains that all, at times, can feel relatively similar.

4 'Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow' (2004)

Directed by Tensai Okamura

Image via Netflix

Naruto and friends seem to have the worst luck when it comes to missions that should be pretty simple. This is another film, like Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel, that begins with what should be a standard mission going awry. They're tasked with protecting the princess posing as a film actress, Yukie (Yuko Kaida), from capture.

Unlike the films before Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, Sasuke actually makes an appearance in Team 7! The setting of the film further sets it apart, as the snowy landscape is something not often seen in the main series. The story itself is quite standard for a Naruto movie, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow isn't too special beyond the few factors that make it feel a tad more unique, but what's there is enough to entertain.

3 'Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie' (2012)

Image via VIZ Media

When Naruto and Sakura are sent to a smaller vision of the Infinite Tsukuyomi, the young heroes get a chance to see an alternate reality in which the lovable protagonist is feeling down about the loss of his parents. The transition comes about through Tobi (Naoya Uchida), who is attempting to capture the Red Moon Scroll.

Naruto and viewers get the chance to take a peek into an alternate reality, which is quite the experience. The hero gets a lot of character work here as he gets the chance to see what life might have been had his parents not died. It teaches him a lot about finding value in the family he already has, a sweet and heartwarming character arc. The villain also happens to be the darker version of Naruto, Menma (Junko Takeuchi), adding an intriguing layer to the story as Naruto faces himself mentally and literally.

2 'The Last: Naruto the Movie' (2014)

Directed by Tsueno Kobayashi

Image via TV Tokyo

Taking place two years after the ending of Naruto: Shippuden, The Last: Naruto the Movie is one of the only films that is actually canon to the main series. It sees Hinata's (Nana Mizuki) sister kidnapped for her Byakugan eyes. Unlike any of the Naruto films that had come before, the plot is focused more on the long-implied romance between Hinata and Naruto throughout the entire series.

Upon release, The Last: Naruto the Movie received a ton of praise for its script and stellar writing, to the point where some might consider it a perfect anime movie. As usual, the animation is spectacular, but the scripts of Naruto films can be hit or miss. However, The Last: Naruto the Movie is a pleasant exception; the epilogue is wonderful for its more mature story and advancement of Naruto's character arc as the writers moved forward with his romantic subplot.

1 'Boruto: Naruto the Movie' (2015)

Directed by Hiroyuki Yamashita

Image via VIZ Media

While the anime TV series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has received a lot of flak over the years, the movie is commonly praised for being far better, even if it's not canon. It focuses on Boruto (Yuko Sanpei), Naruto's son, as his father is consistently taken away from his family due to his job as the seventh Hokage.

It's a really special treat for audiences seeing Naruto and friends at their older age, as well as seeing his new son come into his own. Getting to witness Naruto and Sasuke team up again, but far more powerful than fans have ever seen them, is amazing. Momoshiki (Daisuke Namikawa), the film's antagonist, is a great addition, with his abundant power making him one of the most powerful villains in any Naruto movie and pushing him to a whole new level. Overall, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is an appreciated continuation of the story, and by far the best Naruto movie out there.

