Power-ups are a staple of any good battle shōnen anime, with these moments being a highlight of the series if done correctly. Naruto is a show that proves its worth, time and time again, with epic power-ups, no matter the character. Whether it be Kakashi's Susanoo or Sasuke's Chidori, these moments are always hype. However, the only way to improve on a power-up is through transformation, with Naruto embodying this fact.

With the Nine-Tails inside him, Naruto is privy to multiple power-up transformations when he uses three or more tails of the Nine-TailsChakrara. This burst of rage and raw power produces immense strength and epic moments. This list will rank every instance where Naruto used three or more tails of the Nine TailsChakrara based on how powerful Naruto was during these transformations, including evident feats and potential.

9 Training with Jiraiya (3 Tails)

Everyone remembers Jiraiya's death, one of the saddest moments in Naruto that made every fan cry. However, fans might also remember the last time he nearly died. In a flashback early in Naruto Shippuden, Jiraiya revealed he failed to contain Naruto'Chakrara in training, leading to the titular ninja gaining three tails and attacking Jiraiya sensei, nearly killing him in the process.

Fans never got to see the actual transformation, which was more used to set up when Naruto would eventually enter this state again. Even though it was just to build hype and anticipation, it was an intriguing moment that revealed how strong the Nine-Tails are at one-third of their power. It only had three tails, which is definitely the weakest Nine-Tails transformation on this list, but it still proved deadly.

8 Naruto vs Orochimaru (4 tails)

Orochimaru is known for making some of the scariest and most useful Jutsu in Naruto, and his search for immortality led him to Sasuke. With Naruto and the villain finally meeting face to face, Naruto can no longer control his rage, slipping into four tails of the Nine-Tail's Chakra. This was the first time fans saw this mode, with a red and black aura surrounding him, making him look terrifying.

No one thought Naruto would stand a chance against Orochimaru, one of the main villains of the series, but that was before he entered four-tails mode. Not only did this transformation look cool, but it was also an incredibly exciting moment in which viewers actually saw the power of the Nine-Tails unleashed. From collecting red and blue Chakrara for an energy blast or fighting on equal terms with Orochimaru, it is shocking that this form is so low.

7 Naruto vs Pain (6-8 tails)

Most fans will agree that Pain's Assult is the greatest arc in the Naruto franchise and potentially in all anime. While training in Mount Myoboku, Pain decimates the Leaf Village, making Naruto's triumphant return one of the best moments in the series. However, Naruto was slowly outmatched, with Hinata's "death" pushing him to use 6-8 tails in his fight against Pain, toying with the Akatsuki.

This show was already a popular series, but this arc made Naruto an essential anime, etching its legacy in anime history. It is only natural that 6-8 tails would be stronger than four, with Naruto growing bones with six tails and then developing muscle for the eight tails, only missing skin. From its immense speed to its overwhelming power, this transformation outmatched Pain, not even showing everything the eight-tails could do.

6 The Fourth Great Ninja War (9 tails Kurama Mode)

This ranking is a bit tricky, considering Naruto used multiple versions of the Nine-Tails transformation in this arc, including the normal Nine-Tails, Tailed Beast Mode, and Majestic Attire: Susanoo. This entry will only include the initial partnership between Naruto and Kurama and the standard Nine-Tails transformation or Kurama Mode. This transformation finally saw the two form a partnership, voluntarily lending power to each other.

The plot twist may have ruined Naruto's last arc, but it still provided many incredible moments during the peak of its excitement. The partnership between these characters was what fans have been waiting for, transforming Naruto into Kurama Mode, one of the best designs in the series. Using Kurama's Chakra Mode allowed Naruto to maintain a human form while effortlessly using immensChakrara to annihilate opponents.

5 Naruto vs Sasuke (9 tails Tailed Beast Mode)

With the Fourth Great Ninja War finally over, everyone could relax, knowing the world wouldn't end. However, a couple of characters had unfinished business, with Naruto and Sasuke needing to duel it out one last time to air grievances and let out some pent-up emotions. Naruto used his Tailed Beast Mode, taking on the appearance of the Nine-Tailed fox to fight against Sasuke's Susanoo.

Naruto is a must-watch anime, and while it will take a long time to get to this moment, the payoff is undoubtedly worth it. This was one of the greatest fights in Naruto, with the epic clash between the Tailed Beast Mode and the Complete Susanoo sending shockwaves through the ninja world. This form could grow multiple arms, creating two giant Rasengan, highlighting just how far this mode is above a measly three tails.

4 Naruto vs Toneri (9 tails Tailed Beast Mode)

It was a sad day when Naruto Shippuden officially ended, but luckily, fans had a movie to serve as an epilogue. The Last: Naruto the Movie had a weird release cycle, coming out three years before Shippuden ended, causing confusion for anime fans with some potential spoilers. With Toneri planning to crash the moon into Earth, Naruto had to re-enter Tailed Beast Mode to fight him and then confess to Hinata.

Naruto has many flaws, with this movie highlighting the poor writing of female characters and how out of hand the power scaling got. Regardless, Naruto's Tailed Beast Mode got even more powerful, pushing himself to fight Toneri on the moon. This epic clash proved how much Naruto improved this mode, even though it was the same technique he used during his fight with Sasuke.

3 Naruto vs Jigen (9 tails Tailed Beast Mode)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel anime that follows Naruto's titular son and his journey to becoming a strong ninja. With more aliens and terrorists appearing, the series is nothing like it was, with many fans having valid complaints about Boruto. One bright spot is the fights, with Naruto entering his Tailed Beast Mode to battle against Jigen, a monk who Isshiki took over as a vessel to find Kawaki.

This list naturally followed the chronological order of transformations, which makes sense since Naruto would presumably improve with every new iteration. However, his fight against Jigen is the first time one of his later Nine-Tails transformations is weaker than the previous one. Despite teaming up with Sasuke, the duo couldn't do anything, with Jigen dominating Naruto in this transformation, proving it is weaker than earlier versions.

2 Naruto vs Momoshiki (9 tails Majestic Attire: Susanoo)

This is the one entry where a previous version of Naruto's Tailed Beast Mode was more substantial than a future version, with the character showcasing just how powerful he was against Momoshiki. With Kauya gone, a couple of Otsutsuki came to Earth to see what happened. Adamant on creating a new Divine Tree, they planned to extract the Nine-Tails from Naruto, with Boruto and Sasuke saving him.

With many of these events taking place during Boruto: Naruto the Movie, fans got to witness how Naruto improved on his Tailed Beast Form fully. He merged the Tailed Beast Mode with Sasuke's complete Susanoo, creating Majestic Attire: Susanoo, one of the strongest Jutsu in Naruto. While they did use this during the Fourth Great Ninja War, this version was vastly more powerful, able to slice Momoshiki quickly, establishing it as one of the strongest transformations in Naruto.

1 Naruto vs Isshiki (9 tails Baryon Mode)

While the Boruto anime is currently on hiatus, the last time Naruto used three or more tails of the Nine-TailsChakrara was in his fight against Isshiki, which is also his most potent form. With Isshiki fully revived, he effortlessly defeated Naruto. Still needing to buy time to protect Kawaki, Kurama suggested his hidden secret, Baryon Mode, giving Naruto a temporary power-up that burns too mucChakrara, therefore not lasting too long.

Gaining a red cloak with nine tails and fox ears, Baryon Mode was an intense design that provided one of the most epic moments in Naruto franchise history. Previously unable to hold a candle against Isshiki, Baryon Mode elevated Naruto to one of the strongest characters in the series, displaying magnificent power, taijutsu, and ninjutsu. Unfortunately, Kurama sacrificed himself to use this mode, proving that this is the strongest transformation with three or more tails because it had to use all thChakrara from a tailed beast.

