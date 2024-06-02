The Big Picture The families of Naruto, like the Uchiha and Senju, influence ninja world history and legacy.

The powerful, parasitic Ōtsutsuki clan brought chakra and ninjutsu, with Kaguya as matriarch.

Indra and Asura's rivalry persists through Ōtsutsuki lineage, impacting the world of ninja in the present day.

Defined by tremendously powerful ninja, the most prominent shinobi families have always been the driving force of world politics in Naruto. Konoha, the Village Hidden in the Leaves, was founded by the union of the strongest ninja families of that time, setting the precedent and tone for the era of competing ninja communities. Much like the royal and political families of our own world, many of the Kage in the series come from familial lines of village leadership. Nearly all the Hokage have familial connections with at least one other; three out of seven came from the Senju clan and Naruto unknowingly followed his father's footsteps when he declared his dream to become Hokage. These families have carved their legacies into the ninja world, both literally and figuratively, as their faces are sculpted onto the Hokage Rock overlooking the village like staunch protectors. However, even the most iconic names such as Uchiha and Uzumaki fail to match the legacy set forth by an older family, arguably the real first family of ninjutsu: the Ōtsutsuki.

The Ōtsutsuki are an unconventional and unexpected addition to the Naruto universe. Introduced in the late stages of Naruto: Shippuden, the Ōtsutsuki are an ancient clan of impossibly powerful extradimensional beings. Appearing truly otherworldly compared to other characters, the Ōtsutsuki are known for their pale white skin and hair, pupil-less eyes, and horn-like protrusions on their foreheads. The Ōtsutsuki were once worshiped as celestial beings, treated with the reverence of gods. However, the truth of the Ōtsutsuki reveals them to be far more sinister creatures: parasitic beings driven by their desire to consume energy and life from other worlds in order to evolve and attain godhood. Despite their malicious plans, the Ōtsutsuki left their indelible mark on the world, as it was their machinations that led to the accessibility of chakra, the development of ninjutsu, and the very creation of ninja.

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki Ate the Chakra Fruit To Gain Incredible Power

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, once revered as the Rabbit Goddess, is the matriarch of her branch of the Ōtsutsuki clan and the first to wield chakra in the Naruto world. First sent to Earth to plant a God Tree and harvest its Chakra Fruit, Kaguya found herself in a bittersweet romance with a human emperor, becoming acclimated to the world she was sent to destroy. However, her positive perception of people was shattered after betrayal and bloodshed, driving Kaguya to eat the Chakra Fruit herself. As the first person to wield chakra, Kaguya became a tyrannical ruler, stripping people of their free will through the Infinite Tsukuyomi, a powerful mind control jutsu that traps the entire world in illusion.

Kaguya's dominion over the world eventually ended at the hands of her two children, Hagoromo and Hamura, who defeated their mother for the liberation of humanity. Despite combining with the God Tree to become the Ten Tails, a being of unparalleled power, Kaguya was sealed away and the body of the enormous creature would be used as the core of the moon. Kaguya would eventually be resurrected through the scheming of the Black and White Zetsu, artificial humans she created who manipulated the ninja world to bring her back to life. Using the Fourth Ninja World War, Kaguya returns to the moral world, only to be soundly defeated by Team 7, ensuring peace for the Five Nations.

Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki Became the Legendary Sage of Six Paths

Renowned as the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki and his twin brother were Kaguya's only children, and the first two people born with the ability to use chakra. Together, the two were able to defeat Kaguya and seal her away in order to free mankind from her tyranny. Upon sealing the Ten Tail's chakra inside himself, Hagoromo became the first ever jinchūriki. Before he died, Hagoromo split the unfathomable amount of chakra of the Ten Tails to create nine different creatures: the tailed beasts. With a fervent desire to bring peace to the world, Hagoromo began teaching humanity about Ninshū, a belief system that used chakra as the basis for self-reflection and understanding between people. He would spread his teaching far and wide, becoming a figure of myths, and considered to be the ancestor of all shinobi.

Hamura Ōtsutsuki Protected the Moon for Years

The younger twin of Hagoromo, Hamura fought valiantly alongside his brother to end their mother's reign. While his older brother remained on Earth to watch over humanity and the tailed beasts, Hamura took to the moon in order to watch over the Ten Tails' body, safeguarding it for the rest of the world. However, though he lived the rest of his life on the moon, Hamura still left a legacy on the shinobi world as members of his bloodline eventually became the Hyūga clan, famed around the world for their Byakugan, a powerful eye that enables its wielders to see the flow of chakra.

Indra and Asura Ōtsutsuki’s Rivalry Lives On in Reincarnation

Hagoromo had two children who would carry on the Ōtsutsuki legacy, both the good and the bad. Though they didn't continue the Ōtsutsuki names, Indra and Asura's influence would be felt in all corners of the world for the rest of ninja history. Indra, the older brother, was credited with the invention of ninjutsu, the use of chakra to create magical techniques, and whose descendants would later become the formidable Uchiha clan. Motivated by the whispering of Black Zetsu, Indra became proud of his seemingly endless abilities, developing a warped sense of peace that would be defined by the supreme rule of power — a belief that put him in contention with his younger brother.

Though not as naturally talented as Indra, Asura was chosen to be Hagoromo's successor due to their more closely aligned philosophies on achieving peace and protecting life. A fearsome rivalry would be born from this moment, as Indra became jealous of Asura and fought to claim his position, though he would ultimately be defeated. However, the cycle of brotherly love and animosity would be continued by both of their lineages, as Asura's children would later become the Senju and Uzumaki clans — two families that were often on opposing sides.

The recurring nature of Indra and Asura's rivalry wasn't just through their bloodlines, but through their reincarnations. The chakra and spirit of the two brothers would be reborn countless times among the Senju and Uchiha clans, most notably as Hashirama and Madara respectively. Destined to become brothers, but also fated for conflict, Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha were also born as reincarnations of the two ancestral siblings.

Toneri Ōtsutsuki Was the Last of the Moon Branch

A descendant of Hamura, Toneri is the last remaining member of the Ōtsutsuki who resided on the moon. Introduced in The Last: Naruto the Movie (notably the only canon Naruto movie), Toneri holds a feverish hatred for humanity's weaponizing of chakra, believing it to be a bastardization of the Sage of Six Paths' teachings, and seeks to destroy the Earth by crashing the moon into its surface. Toneri kidnaps Hanabi Hyūga, steals her Byakugan, and nearly forces Hinata to marry him before he is stopped by Naruto.

Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki Surpasses the Kage

Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki is a member of Kaguya's family from her home dimension who travels to Earth to investigate his missing relative. Introduced in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Momoshiki proved to be one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. Upon learning about what happened to Kaguya, the God Tree, and the Chakra Fruit, Momoshiki sought to reclaim the disseminated chakra, coming to blows with several Kage all at the same time. Momoshiki's destructive battle against Naruto and Sasuke is a strong contender for the best fight in the entire anime, as it not only features some of the most action-packed and dynamic animation, but is a satisfying exhibition of the tremendous skills and abilities that the two ninja have learned over the years. And for the nostalgic viewer, Naruto and Sasuke even bring out their iconic shuriken feint, a move they first used in the very first arc of the anime so many years earlier. However, using an Ōtsutsuki ability known as Kāma, Momoshiki planted a seed of his return on Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki.

Isshiki Ōtsutsuki Waited Centuries To Enact His Plan

Though he's the latest Ōtsutsuki introduced in the anime, Isshiki is an ancient being who first arrived on Earth alongside Kaguya. However, Isshiki was betrayed by the Rabbit Goddess and forced to attach himself to a monk named Jigen, becoming a parasite that leeched nutrients in order to survive. Eventually, Isshiki would found a group known as Kara, preparing for years to complete his original plan of growing the God Tree on Earth. Using Kāma, a seal that allows an Ōtsutsuki to take over another person's body, Isshiki planned to take over the body of Kawaki, a young ninja fostered by the Hokage's family. Though his plans were eventually stopped, the Ōtsutsuki desire to achieve godhood lived on in the remaining members of Kara.

