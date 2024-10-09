Among the greatest shōnen is Naruto, a series about overcoming the greatest odds and coming out at the top. Like most shōnen, Naruto features a variety of different battles, all of which Naruto has to surpass to reach his end goal of retrieving Sasuke and becoming Hokage. This story is no different from Luffy from One Piece wanting to become King of the Pirates, Goku from Dragon Ball becoming the strongest in the universe, or Ichigo from Bleach wanting to protect those he cares about. Every shōnen anime has a general or broad goal that the main character wishes to obtain.

Then, one might wonder, how these anime stand out from one another? Most importantly, what makes any of these anime particularly special? Like every anime out there, Naruto has its own special quirks that attract viewers, and for a variety of reasons. Even though the show is long, it is worth a rewatch for not just its story, but for its art style, its storytelling, and its characters, among other things. Here are reasons why Naruto is worth rewatching, time and time again.

10 It has the best tournament arc in all of anime.

E.g., The Chunin Exams

In shōnen anime, tournament arcs are typical. It is a test of strength, stamina, and intelligence, and one of the best arcs in Naruto is its tournament arc. This occurs early on in the anime, and it is known as the Chunin Exam arc, where young ninjas compete for an evaluation of their skills and talents. Those who proved to be talented were promoted to Chunin rank.

The Chunin Exam in Naruto introduced the main cast of the Naruto series, and it showcased incredible fight scenes between powerful characters. It exhibited every character's strength, introduced new powers to the series, and pushed new characters into the spotlight who exhibited an equal amount of strength around one another. While other anime, like Dragon Ball, have tournament arcs, this was by far the most exciting, simply because even Naruto proved that he struggled against those who were of his caliber.

9 It has a diverse cast of unforgettable characters.

E.g., Jiraiya, Neji, Killer Bee

Many shōnen anime have a large cast of characters. However, the problem with having such a huge cast of characters is not making them memorable enough or having too many that viewers end up forgetting them. Dragon Ball, for example, tends to struggle with sharing the spotlight with other characters. One Piece has an insanely large number of characters introduced in one hundred episodes, making it difficult to remember everyone.

However, Naruto introduces new characters at a steady and casual pace, and when new characters are introduced, they are given a good amount of spotlight until their arc ends. Viewers will never forget characters like Zabuza and Haku, Neji, or Killer Bee. They, like many other characters, will always hold a special place in viewers' hearts, and it's so easy for them to be remembered because every character is diverse and distinct in their own ways.

8 It has some of the best powers and transformations.

E.g., Amaterasu, Sage of Sixth Paths, Chidori

Powers, transformations, and abilities are not uncommon in the anime world. From Dragon Ball and Bleach to One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, special abilities are a necessity in the shōnen genre, and Naruto has some of the best powers and transformations seen in anime.

Every character has their own special skill set, and the clans in the Naruto world are known for their special abilities and transformations. For example, the Uzumaki clan is known for carrying the nine-tailed fox within their bodies, restraining its power; meanwhile, the Uchiha clan is known for their Sharingan eyes, which allow them to use a special power known as Amaterasu. But these unique powers don't just stop at clans; they expand across the Naruto universe, ever-expanding, ever-changing, and continuously growing.

7 It has great worldbuilding and lore.

E.g, The Jinchūriki, The Uzumaki Clan, Princess Kaguya Otsutsuki

One thing about Naruto that makes it so special is its lore and worldbuilding. Initially, before Shippuden, Naruto is contained to Konohagakure and the problems within it. Eventually, it extended out to other locations like Sunagakure, but it first worked on developing the major villages.

In Shippuden, Naruto suddenly explores plenty outside his own village, examining other cultures and deadly foes in the world. It looks at other powerful clans, the powers contained within those clans, and the important lore of Naruto, such as the Jinchūriki (the tailed beasts) and the alien Otsutsuki clan, and it is developed later on throughout the series, creating an extremely complex yet understandable story.

6 It has one of the best rival storylines in anime.

E.g., Sasuke vs. Naruto

Another great thing about Naruto is the rivalry between Sasuke and Naruto. There are numerous rivalries in Naruto—Kakashia and Obito, Hashirama and Madara—but none can compete with Sasuke and Naruto.

From beginning to end, Naruto and Sasuke have always had a fierce rivalry. Both parties were jealous of one another, and this rivalry only grew when Sasuke betrayed Konohagakure and turned on it. From then on, it has always been Naruto chasing after Sasuke, vowing to bring him home, even if it meant having to face him in battle. The very last battle that Naruto and Sasuke have was against each other, and this has created such a strong and powerful dynamic between the two. Naruto and Sasuke have been through thick and thin, and no anime can quite compete with it.

5 It has a beautiful soundtrack.

E.g., Saika, Gentle Hands, Wind

No anime is complete without a soundtrack. While a lot of OSTs are thrilling and adrenaline-inducing—Dragon Ball and One Piece come to mind—not many shōnen anime have beautiful or soft instrumentals that really make viewers feel.

Some of the softer pieces of the soundtrack, such as Saika or Wind, exhibit the somewhat sad and sorrowful tone of the series. Meanwhile, Gentle Hands, which plays during Naruto's wedding, exhibits a sense of hope for the future. Plenty of these songs really add to the emotional impact of these scenes, and this is neither One Piece nor Dragon Ball can compete with.

4 It has interesting villains with complex backstories.

E.g., Pain, Itachi, Zabuza and Haku

Another great aspect of Naruto is its villains. Though on the outside, these various villains just seem plain evil, and some are, for that matter (e.g., Hidan, Danzo).

However, plenty of other, more interesting villains are ones with complex backstories. One such example is Itachi Uchiha; his goal was to protect his younger brother whom he deeply cared for and to prevent war. Though his actions were bathed in blood, his motives were purely out of a desire to protect, and though he hurt himself in the process, he lived his life as a villain. A beautiful yet complex story for a major villain in the Naruto series.

3 It is one of the funniest anime to watch.

E.g., Gai and Kakashi's rivalry, Kakashi's hidden identity, Sai's inability to socialize properly

While Naruto deals with pretty intense and heavy topics, it is also a very funny anime. Even in its darkest moments, it is also lighthearted, making for a hilarious anime. Plenty of the characters, including Naruto himself, serve as comedic reliefs. In fact, there is probably not one character who isn't funny.

Of course, Naruto knows when to take itself seriously, and in these moments, it is an emotionally impactful show. However, it also knows when to grab onto its own reigns and slow it down, providing a moment of lightheartedness when it's needed. It is up there beside One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer in terms of balanced tone, definitely proving it is one of the greats.

2 It has a great art style.

E.g., Character art style

Another great aspect of Naruto is its beautiful and distinct art style. The Akatsuki all exhibit a sense of foreboding and intimidation. However, despite wearing the same outfits, all of them look insanely different, and their personalities can be detected through the art style and designs themselves.

The Akatsuki are but a mere fraction of great designs and art direction. The villages, the destruction that comes after chaos, and the transformations themselves—all of these are designed beautifully and magnificently, thanks to the art style. Though the animation can sometimes be a little wonky, its art style is one to be admired, even beating other anime, such as One Piece or Dragon Ball, at times.

1 It has a story that many can relate to.

E.g., Naruto's lonely journey, Sakura's unrequited love, Sasuke's desire to make his parents proud

The best reason to rewatch Naruto is because of its story, though. Naruto is about an orphan who longs for friends and family, a place to truly call home and feel welcomed. Plenty of viewers and fans have felt this same way; underneath the fantastical elements, it is a story of loneliness, and everyone at some point has experienced this.

Other, smaller stories within Naruto are also relatable. Neji and Hinata's rivalry, with Neji thinking he is the better Hyuga and Hinata being a waste of space because of her weakness; this feeling of inadequacy is a common emotion felt amongst many. Or perhaps Sakura's love is unrequited—things like these moments and individual stories are all so true to real life, and Naruto helps others feel seen in their grievances. This is where Naruto stands out amongst others, making for a beautiful story through various means.

