The Big Picture Might Guy and Rock Lee form an unconventional but effective mentorship in Naruto, with Guy helping Lee overcome his disadvantages and become a formidable shinobi.

The bond between Might Guy and Rock Lee is unparalleled in the series, with their similar appearances and shared expertise in martial arts making them the perfect teacher-student pairing.

Rock Lee sees Might Guy as a father figure, and their bond goes beyond just mentor and student, with Guy's teachings and sacrifices playing a crucial role in developing Lee's character.

Naruto, as befitting any popular shōnen series, is widely renowned for some of the best and diverse fight sequences in all anime. However, while the series boasts some of the greatest action spectacles, those are not what truly set the series apart. Ultimately, the heart of the show has always been about the powerful bonds formed between its characters, whether it be classmates becoming lifelong friends or brothers pushing their siblings to their maximum potential. But among the many different relationships in the series, there is no connection more important than that of Might Guy and his star protégé, Rock Lee. The two martial arts experts may appear goofy and unserious at times, but that only adds to their endearing charm and reinforces the multi-faceted aspect of the mentorship. Through Guy and Lee, Masashi Kishimito illustrates some of the most important recurring themes of Naruto, emphasizing the importance of unwavering determination and the critical need to foster and protect the next generation.

Naruto Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous adolescent ninja, struggles as he searches for recognition and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village's leader and strongest ninja. Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi, Noriaki Sugiyama, Chie Nakamura, Kazuhiko Inoue, Hidekatsu Shibata, Yoichi Masukawa, Masashi Ebara, Ryôka Yuzuki Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Seasons 8

Might Guy Helped Rock Lee Fulfill His Potential

From the very beginning, Rock Lee and Might Guy were an unconventional but thoroughly effective mentor and teacher pairing. Coming out of the Academy, Lee was starting his shinobi journey with a critical disadvantage because he was unable to use ninjutsu or genjutsu. Ninjutsu are the special techniques used by ninja in Naruto in order to accomplish supernatural feats, like summoning giant animals or generating massive fireballs. Genjutsu, similarly, are the names of techniques that create illusions for espionage and deceit. Being completely unable to use these meant that Lee could only rely on taijutsu, or martial arts, during his shinobi endeavors.

In the world of Naruto, where there are powerful shinobi clans, such as the Uchiha family, and mountain-sized tailed beasts, being unable to use some of the most foundational ninja abilities was practically a death sentence. However, Lee refused to give up on his dreams and instead committed himself to becoming an expert of taijutsu capable of holding his own against other shinobi. Where other sensei may have given up on their student, or even urged them to give up on their goals, Might Guy instead fostered and nurtured Rock Lee's ambition. Despite the overwhelming odds stacked against him, Guy saw Lee's potential and unrelenting dedication to self-improvement, choosing to develop Lee's strengths so that he could become a formidable shinobi.

They Are The Most Compatible Mentor-Student Pairing in 'Naruto'

A defining trait of Naruto is the abundance of memorable mentor characters that leave long-lasting impacts on their students. Kakashi mentors Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura from their first days out of the academy up through their eventual victory in the Fourth Great Shinobi War. There is Asuma, who takes the slacker trio of Shikamaru, Choji, and Ino, and makes them into one of the most dynamic and effective squads in the entire series. Jiraiya teaches his godson Naruto how to use his father's legendary Rasengan, Orochimaru validates Sasuke's thirst for power, and the list goes on. However, no other pairing of teacher and pupil is as compatible as Lee and Guy.

Their appearances alone signal the immensity of their rapport, as the two ninja sport matching green jumpsuits and ankle weights that appear goofy to others, but are the pinnacle of style for the jovial duo. Not only are their wardrobes similar, but their hairstyles — embarrassing bowl cuts and bushy eyebrows — are the spitting image of one another. But it's not just their matching aesthetic preferences that illustrate their compatibility. Might Guy is the foremost expert on taijutsu in the Hidden Leaf Village, with not even the inexplicably talented Kakashi matching his martial prowess. His expertise in the one field of combat that Lee is able to use makes him not just the best, but the only teacher capable of bringing out Lee's full potential. All the rigorous training paid dividends, as the two became a formidable duo in combat. Regardless, their personality and expertise similarities would mean nothing if they did not share the same philosophies on life; but fortunately, the two are a perfect match here as well.

The most important aspect of Might Guy's character isn't just his skills as a martial artist, but with his deep-rooted beliefs in the importance of uncompromising effort and the eternal power of youth. Throughout the series, he is constantly proclaiming the value of embracing all that youth has to offer, making sure to seize every moment and opportunity with maximum conviction in order to get the most out of life. When he becomes a sensei to Lee, Neji, and Ten-Ten, his adulations only continue as he not only seeks to protect the next generation from danger, but develops their strengths so that they can become powerful on their own. Rock Lee completely takes Might Guy's lessons to heart, becoming the living embodiment of his philosophy.

Rock Lee Looks Up to Guy like a Father

Image via VIZ Media

As with many close bonds in the series, Rock Lee and Might Guy develop into a found family that is just as close as any blood relation. Though it initially appeared that the two peas in a pod might be outliers, learning about Guy's childhood and seeing Lee's future in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations instead reinforces the fact that the two have a relationship as paternal as any real father and son in the show. Might Guy's father, Might Duy, was a lackuster shinobi on paper, paralleling Lee's own challenges in the field. Duy was referred to as the eternal genin, due to how long he remained in the lowest ninja rank — never even advancing to the chūnin rank. However, despite his low ranking, Might Duy was a capable ninja and was able to fend off deadly ninja from an opposing village in order to save his son, albeit at the cost of his own life. Duy's sacrifice played an integral role in developing Guy's philosophy, instilling the belief that the current generation must be willing to make sacrifices in order to protect those who come after. Their legacy lives on with Metal Lee, Rock Lee's son, who is the latest to adorn the iconic green jumpsuit and embody that eternal power of youth that Might Guy devoted his life to protecting.

Might Guy and Rock Lee are often some of the most comedic characters in Naruto, with their goofy appearance and slapstick actions providing a source of levity even in the darker moments of the show. However, the deeper history between the two reinforces the fact that they are the perfect pairing of sensei and pupil that the series has to offer. Might Guy was the only teacher capable of helping Rock Lee achieve his goals, ensuring that he was able to become a formidable ninja despite his shortcomings and lack of a prestigious background. Rock Lee is the living embodiment of Might Guy's beliefs and ideals, earnestly carrying the legacy of his teacher into the future. Even if you're not a fan of their bowl cuts and jumpsuits, it's undeniable that Lee and Guy have one of the best connections in all of anime.

Naruto is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu