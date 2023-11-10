The Big Picture The Senju clan founded the Village Hidden in the Leaves, bringing an end to the brutal Warring States Period in Naruto.

Hashirama Senju, known as the "God of Shinobi," possessed unmatched strength and pioneered Wood Release, as well as a philosophy of peace called the Will of Fire.

Tobirama Senju, younger brother of Hashirama, became the Second Hokage and introduced important traditions to the Hidden Leaf, but also left behind a complicated legacy.

The world of Naruto is full of incredible shinobi, each with their own unique techniques and history that make them important allies, or formidable enemies. At the pinnacle of the ninja world was the Senju clan, a family of shinobi that were famed for their strength and remembered for their society-shaping impact on the world. Though there aren't many of them that appear in the series, their influence can be felt everywhere, as their legacy includes everything from the Hidden Leaf Village, the tradition of jinchuriki, and the philosophy of peace held strongly by the show's protagonists. With a 20th Anniversary Special on the horizon in 2024, now is the perfect time to learn about the history of the Senju clan.

The Senju Clan Founded the Village Hidden in the Leaves

The greatest lasting legacy of the Senju clan was their establishment of the Village Hidden in the Leaves, Konohagakure. Prior to the establishment of the Hidden Leaf, the ninja world was in an era known as the Warring States Period, a time when clans were in constant war and fighting with one another. This time was known for ruthless bloodshed, as shinobi often didn't live long into adulthood due to the ever-present danger of conflict, which saw even children killed in the field of combat. At the time, the Senju were one of the most powerful families, but they had an equally daunting rival: the Uchiha Clan. These two families were perpetually in conflict with one another, as many Senju were killed by Uchiha, and vice versa.

The constant fighting between the two formidable families eventually reached a ceasefire after the leaders of the two clans, Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha, came to an agreement to ally themselves in order to better protect their families. The two shinobi had become friends as children, prior to discovering that they were born to families sworn to fight against one another. Eventually, after becoming leaders of their respective groups, Hashirama approached Madara and the two founded the Village Hidden in the Leaves.

Hashirama Senju

Even up to the present day in the series, Hashirama Senju is a legend among legends, considered by many to be the most powerful shinobi to have ever lived. After helping found Konoha, he was chosen to be the First Hokage, the leader of the entire village. He was so respected and feared that he earned the moniker "God of Shinobi" as a testament to his incomparable strength. Hashirama was renowned for his unfathomable chakra levels, as he possessed incredible amounts of raw power that gave him unmatched resilience and capabilities. He was also famed for his unique ninjutsu, as Hashirama was the only natural user of Wood Release, a type of technique that allowed him to create wood and other plants to such a large degree that he could change entire landscapes on his own. In addition to the immense scale of Wood Release, it was uniquely capable of capturing tailed beasts. Tailed beasts were gargantuan beings made entirely of chakra that were capable of leveling mountains — though this was not insurmountable for Hashirama. Hashirama was able to capture many of the tailed beasts and even distributed them to other villages as symbolic peace offerings.

Ultimately, it was Hashirama's hopeful beliefs and pursuit of a peaceful world that made him such an influential figure in Naruto, not just his immense strength. Despite being feared among shinobi, Hashirama had an excitable and amicable personality that endeared him to those who were fortunate enough to be his friends. Hashirama's desire to protect his family, which included the entirety of Konoha, would become a philosophy known as the Will of Fire, the cornerstone of the Hidden Leaf's teachings.

Tobirama Senju

Tobirama was Hashirama's younger brother and fiercest ally. He was a powerful white-haired shinobi, nearly matching Hashirama in strength, as the two brothers were able to rival Madara and his brother, Izuna. Collectively, those four were some of the most dangerous and respected shinobi of their time. Tobirama became the Second Hokage and established many traditions for the Hidden Leaf, such as the ninja academy, the Chūnin Exams, and even the Konoha Police Force. Though many of Tobirama's actions gave Konoha stability, he also inadvertently left behind a complicated legacy that included several negative consequences. His appointment of the Uchiha clan as the village's police force ostracized the family from the rest of the village, building up their resentment towards the rest of Konoha for generations. He was also known for his innovation and ingenuity with ninjutsu, having created many notable techniques such as the Shadow Clone Technique and Impure World Reincarnation. While the former would go on to become one of Naruto's favorite jutsus, the latter ended up becoming a dangerous weapon used by many antagonists throughout the series.

Itama and Kawarama Senju

Tobirama and Hashirama were not each other's only brothers, as they had two more that suffered the same fate as many others during the Warring States Period. Kawarama, like his siblings, was a talented ninja even at a young age. However, talent was not always a guarantee of survival, as Kawarama was killed by the Uchiha when he was only 7 years old. A young Itama was distraught at the death of his sibling, showing his kindhearted and gentle soul. However, he too became a martyr for the Senju clan and was also killed on the battlefield at a young age. Though these two brothers did not live to see Konoha, their deaths were major factors in Hashirama's feverish desire for peace, in order to cease the senseless bloodshed of children.

Mito Uzumaki

Though she wasn't born into the Senju clan, Mito Uzumaki married Hashirama and became an integral member of the family. Mito came from the Uzumaki clan, distant relatives of the Senju that were likewise renowned for their incredible strength. In particular, the Uzumaki possessed superhuman constitution and a talent for using chakra for sealing techniques. This combination made Mito the perfect candidate to become the first jinchuriki of the Nine-Tailed Fox, as the tailed beast was sealed inside her in order to protect the village from its destructive capabilities. Thanks to the skills and love of her husband Hashirama, Mito was successfully able to contain the beast, establishing an important tradition for Hidden Leaf jinchurikis. This set a precedent for Konoha, as the future jinchurikis of the Nine-Tailed Fox were relatives of Mito, with both Kushina and Naruto hailing from the Uzumaki bloodline.

Lady Tsunade

Despite their immeasurable influence on the series, most of the Senju clan are not present for much of the show. The most prominent living member of the family was Tsunade, who was vitally important to the Hidden Leaf's survival during some of its most challenging times. Tsunade was the granddaughter of Hashirama and would carry his legacy as she became the Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf. Prior to leading the village, Tsunade rose to fame as a member of the legendary Sannin, a trio of Hidden Leaf ninja that earned recognition for their prowess during the Second Shinobi World War. The group consisted of herself, Jiraiya the toad sage, and Orochimaru, a rogue ninja who defected from the Leaf. After suffering the deaths of several loved ones, Tsunade left the village after being disillusioned by the deadly lives of shinobi. However, a young and brash Naruto, alongside her old friend Jiraiya, were able to persuade Tsunade to return and take on the mantle of Hokage after the previous one passed away.

While Tsunade inherited her grandfather's penchant for gambling and occasionally indulgent personality, she also possessed incredible prowess as a shinobi that made her perfectly capable of leading the village. Tsunade was world-renowned as the greatest medical ninja, having developed countless healing techniques and procedures to ensure that shinobi could be properly cared for in and out of battle. Her special techniques allowed her to have unmatched constitution and regenerative abilities that paired well with her destructive strength. That's because, in addition to her healing abilities, Tsunade was also one of the most powerful hand-to-hand fighters in the world, capable of shattering the earth with her punches and kicks.

