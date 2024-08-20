In the realm of Naruto, the Hidden Leaf Village was blessed to have a clan with the most powerful visual prowess on its side - The Uchiha Clan. The superior eye called Sharingan is a unique Dojutsu or eye technique exclusive to the bloodline of the Uchihas, and it is among the Three Greatest Dojutsu; Byakugan, Sharingan, and Rinnegan. Sharingan is one of the most potent Kekkei Genkai - a unique genetic trait passed on by lineage - that offers two broad abilities; The Eye of Insight and the Eye of Hypnotism. The former grants the ability to perceive and instantly mimic the movements, while the latter allows casting Genjutsu - manipulating the target by setting him in illusions different from reality.

Other than copying movements and Genjutsu, Sharingan has plenty more abilities to furnish, but it requires Mangekyou Sharingan. Mangekyou Sharingan is an evolved form of Sharingan that is awakened when the user undergoes extreme stress or emotional loss. While the Sharingan is a family trait, not every Uchiha member awakens it. And, among those who aroused it, not everyone made great use. There stand only a few excellent ninjas who utilized the very core of Sharingan on the battlefield.

10 Danzo Shimura

The Darkness of the Shinobi

Among a few select pupils of Tobirama Senju, Danzo was an elder of the Leaf Village, who founded the Root organization - similar to Anbu Black Ops, but not serving under Hokage. Even though Danzo is very notorious and hated by the fanbase for his suspicious deeds and a pivotal role in Uchiha Clan's destruction, his suspicion was rarely proved. Danzo had his own ways of protecting the village and was believed to commit every sinful activity in doing so.

With the help of Orochimaru's immoral human experiments, Danzo implanted several Sharingans in his right arm. Among those Sharingans, Danzo holds Shisui's eye. Even though Danzo's implanted Sharingans never lived up to their fame, Danzo had access to Izanagi - a strong Genjutsu, which could have proved to be a great essence if used cautiously.

9 Kagami Uchiha

The only direct descendant of Shisui

Kagami Uchiha was a mighty shinobi and among the first few hundreds of graduates from Ninja Academy. Even though the Second Hokage Tobirama did not share much affection towards Uchihas, due to the curse of hatred, Kagami was one of a few Uchiha who made it into Tobirama's Anbu Ops - a secret agency known for carrying out vital and dangerous missions. Kagami was good friends with Danzo Shimura and Hiruzen Sarutobi, and both admired Kagami for saving their lives multiple times.

Kagami was well-renowned for instantly recognizing the Genjustu and observing Chakra flow. Even Shisui Uchiha, who was known as the strongest Uchiha of his time, admitted he was still very outclassed by Kagami. Interestingly, Kagami is the only known direct descendant of Shisui. Unfortunately, Kagami shared very little screentime and was never shown in combat, but his great mastery over Sharingan was displayed during the First Great Shinobi War.

8 Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi of the Sharingan Eye

As mentioned earlier, even though Sharingan is a family attribute of Uchiha, not everyone has utilized it properly. Kakashi is one of the few Shinobi who acquired Dojutsu, and showed the true demonstration of the great use of Sharingan. With his efficient use of Sharingan, Kakashi copied over a thousand Jutsus and earned monikers like; 'Kakashi of the Sharingan Eye' or 'Kakashi the Copy Ninja'. The fame of Kakashi can be displayed when Pain says the line, "The Copy Ninja Kakashi Hatake, I am honored to meet you".

As Kakashi's body does not cope with the Sharingan eye appropriately, it drains out his Chakra faster than usual. If this wasn't the case, Kakashi could've exemplified the power of his creation. Naruto fans might remember when Sasuke arrogantly questions his Sensei, "Can your borrowed Sharingan do this (Susanoo)?". Well, Kakashi's actions during the Fourth Shinobi War answered the question by summoning a perfect Susanoo, having Kamui shurikens in his hands.

7 Shisui Uchiha

Shisui - The Teleporter

Shisui Uchiha, a skilled and one of the strongest characters from the Naruto series, died very young, leaving us without having enough of him. Shisui was considered a prodigy, on par with Itachi. Known for his outstanding mastery over speed and movements, Shisui gained fame for his Body Flicker Technique. This jutsu covers long distances at an almost untraceable speed, sometimes appearing to be Teleportation. Naruto fans witnessed the fearsome qualities of Shisui when the ninjas from the Hidden Mist Village retreated from the mission after seeing Shisui at first sight.

Apart from Itachi, Shisui was a competent warrior who was badly grilled between the political frictions of the Uchiha Clan and the Leaf Village. When Danzo, along with the Root division, tried conquering Shisui's eyes for Kotoamatsukami - a Genjutsu capable of mind manipulation, Shusui achieved the feat by manifesting the Susanoo with one eye. Ultimately, it was Shisui's Kotoamatsukami that freed Itachi from the reanimation binding.

6 Obito Uchiha

Defacto Leader of Akatsuki

Kids who have seen peace, and kids who have witnessed wars have different viewpoints, where the former strives for a better lifestyle, while the latter seeks peace. Obito ended up in a similar fate after losing his love - Rin Nohara. It was this incident that completely altered Obito's personality, and under the leadership of Madara Uchiha, Obito's tactics and combat skills rose to the Hokage level.

Obito's Sharingan (shared with Kakashi Hatake) and the evolved form manifests an unfathomable technique - Kamui. It allows Obito's body to pass from every incoming attack, making him unreachable. The only way to hit Obito is by being faster than Obito. Obito skillfully employed Sharingan and gave a tough even to the Fourth Hokage; Minato. To accomplish his goals, he even went on to lead the strongest Antagonist organization.

5 Itachi Uchiha

The Legendary Uchiha

Itachi's appearance was quite infrequent, yet the character took every Naruto fan's heart ablaze. At a very young age, Itachi became a genin and soon assumed the position of Anbu Ops Captain. Even though initially considered an international criminal, it was later revealed that he committed every possible iniquity in the better interest of his brother and the Leaf Village. After getting expelled from the village, Itachi joins Akatsuki to spy on it from within.

On entering Akatsuki, Itachi showcased a small piece of his adept Genjutsu that neutralized one of the Legendary Sannin, from his very one stare. Additionally, Itachi's Mangekyou Sharingan trapped Kakashi in Tsukuyomi for several days. The genjutsu was so overpowered that it felt like years for Kakashi, while only a few seconds passed in reality. Perhaps Itachi surpassed every other character in Genjutsu.

4 Madara Uchiha

The Ghost of the Uchiha

Once a leader of the clan, Madara Uchiha was the reincarnation of Hagoromo's son, Indra Otsutsuki. Right from the beginning of his childhood, Madara witnessed the brutality and the killing of his siblings in the long-going war between the Uchiha and the Senju clans. He, along with Hashirama, decided to establish a world free from suffering, and in those efforts, Madara and Hashirama established the Village Hidden in the Leaf and the hierarchy of Kage.

But, due to the Hatred Curse of Uchiha, both of these incarnations end up in a fight in the Valley of the End, and ultimately the triumph of Hashirama. However, Madara succeeded in gathering Hashirama's cells and awakened Rinnegan. Indeed, Madara's Sharingan manifested deadly powers, including Limbo, Shinra Tensei, and Genjutsu. Madara demonstrated his efficient eyes by placing all nine-tailed beasts in illusion.

3 Sasuke Uchiha

The Last Uchiha

As Itachi spared Sasuke Uchiha, he remained the only surviving member after the Uchiha clan massacre. Just like Madara, Sasuke is an incarnation of Indra Otsutsuki and is destined to fight the embodiment of Ashura Otsutsuki - Naruto Uzumaki. The direct relation with a God supplied Sasuke with a superior Chakra called Indra's Will. After inheriting Indra's Chakra, Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan evolved into the advanced form of Rinnegan, i.e., Rinnesharingan, Sasuke established enhanced speed, strength, and better control over his Chakra reserve.

During the clash against Itachi, Sasuke's Mangekyou Sharingan showcased the summoning of a perfect Susanoo, which had offensive weapons, such as swords, spears, and bows at its disposal. However, after a few plots, Sasuke almost lost his vision and decided to implant Itachi's Sharingan. Undoubtedly, Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan had the best designs of the rest.

2 Indra Otsutsuki

The Progenitor of Uchiha

The older son of Hagoromo, Indra Otsutsuki was considered as the lawful heir to the throne. However, Hagoroma appointed Indra's younger brother, Ashura Otsutsuki, as his successor, and the order was completely changed. Indra, being desperate and jealous, challenged Ashura and both of the God-sons met on the battlefield. This clash was the first fight that glimpsed two rugged personalities in their rage form; Indra's Susanoo and Ashura's Wood Release. Both sides were provoked to manifest great oblivion powers like the Rasengan Orb and Amaterasu, leading to a destructive battle to ever fought. In the end, Ashura, with Hagoromo's powers, defeated Indra.

Indra was the progenitor of the Uchiha clan and the creator of Ninjutsu - one of the three Jutsu. Indra conveyed to Hagoroma that his path would never establish peace, but would only bring about greater wars. Indra vowed that he would surely destroy Ninshu - the peaceful religion and precursor of Jutsu, no matter the number of incarnations it takes.

1 Hagoroma Otsutsuki

The Creator of Ninja World

Hagoroma Otsutsuki is the creator of Ninshu who created the Ninja World. The journey of Sharingan began after the death of Hagoroma's twin brother Hamura, which led Hagoroma's Byakugan to evolve into Sharingan, and Sharingan into the Rinnegan. As born to a godlike figure, Hagoroma was blessed with superior physical prowess and a mighty Chakra. Even though the use of Sharingan from Hagoroma is not displayed frequently, his Rinnegan awakening displays that he still might have some furious powers to exploit​​​​.

In a rebellion against the world of illusions, Hamura and Hagoroma fought and defeated their mother Kaguya, who had become the terrifying Ten-Tails. Hagoroma decided to seal the Ten-tails and became the first Ten-tails Jinchuriki.

