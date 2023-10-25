With well over a thousand episodes, the story of Naruto Uzumaki is one of the longest and most prolific in all anime history. That being said, the three main Naruto shows do fall into the trap of creating filler episodes when the anime catches up to the manga it's based on. It's not that these episodes and arcs are bad. It's just that they don't progress the core story that fans are eagerly waiting to see get adapted.

With the Naruto franchise currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary (which includes a special event with four new episodes set during the original show), some fans may want to revisit the essential stories from the series. Whether you're a hardcore fan or a complete newcomer, navigating this long-running saga can be a bit difficult. To find out what episodes are essential for the main storyline, here is every crucial Naruto arc in order (without the filler).

Naruto: Shippuden Release Date October 28, 2009 Cast Alexandre Crepet, Junko Takeuchi, Maile Flanagan, Kate Higgins, Chie Nakamura, Dave Wittenberg Main Genre Anime Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Rating TV-PG Seasons 21

'Naruto'

Image via VIZ Media

The story begins with the series Naruto. The first of three different shows in the franchise, Naruto sets up our main character and shows his journey from a useless ninja to one worthy of the Hokage's trust.

Humble Beginnings and the Land of Waves (Episodes 1-19)

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto Uzumaki's (Junko Takeuchi) ninja journey begins with the Land of Waves Arc, where we meet the original Team 7 for the very first time. Naruto begins his hero's journey as a notorious troublemaker at a respectable ninja academy, but he's also harboring a dark secret. Deep within his core, Naruto is the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox demon, which he needs to learn to control. Much to the chagrin of some of his mentors, Naruto is selected to be a member of the Team 7 ninja squad after becoming a genin (the lowest rank of a ninja).

Naruto, along with fellow pupils Sakura Haruno (Chie Nakamura) and Sasuke Uchiha (Noriaki Sugiyama), as well as their mentor Kakashi Hatake (Kazuhiko Inoue), are tasked with protecting a bridge builder from deadly assassins, Zabuza and Haku.

The Chūnin Exams (Episodes 20-67)

Image via VIZ Media

After their first mission during the Land of Waves Arc, Naruto and Team 7 return to their school, so he can continue his training to become an experienced ninja. There, the Chūnin Exams are beginning to take place, which is the next step for many aspiring ninjas to get their next promotion.

Here, we meet more of Naruto's peers, including Shikamaru, Rock Lee, Gaara, Neji, and Hinata. Naruto and his team must do everything they can to come out on top in this ninja vs. ninja battle.

Konoha Crush (Episodes 68-80)

image via VIZ Media

Konoha, Naruto's home, is under its biggest threat yet during the Konohoa Crush Arc. Here, The Hidden Leaf Village is being threatened by the legendary Orochimaru (Kujira) - one of the most powerful ninjutsu masters in the entire world. This classic Naruto foe will be a massive challenge not just for Team 7 but also for all Shinobi who call Konoha home.

The Search for Tsunade (Episodes 81-107)

Image via VIZ Media

As the title implies, the Search for Tsunade arc sees Naruto and master Jiraiya on the search for the future Fifth Hokage, Lady Tsunade (Masako Katsuki). Tsunade is considered a perfect candidate for the position, given her unique aptitude for medical ninjutsu, tactical skills, and incredible strength. These abilities come in handy as soon as Naruto's closest friend, Sasuke, is critically injured.

Naruto finds himself in the middle of an incredible battle between the Legendary Sannin as Tsunade and Jiraiya come face to face with Lord Orochimaru.

Sasuke Recovery (Episodes 107-135)

Image via VIZ Media

Arguably, the most important storyline in the original Naruto series is the Sasuke Recovery Arc, which sees one of the franchise's most beloved characters fall to the dark side. That individual is none other than Sasuke, who is unable to stop himself from being seduced by Orochimaru's sinister teachings. Sasuke is on a quest to kill his evil brother Itachi and is willing to join Orochimaru's side if it means he's able to get stronger. Up until this point, Naruto and Sasuke went from staunch rivals to close allies. In a matter of only a few episodes, they go from best friends to bitter enemies in a heartbreaking conclusion to the Naruto series.

Believe it or not, those are all the essential episodes from the original Naruto series. Despite having about 200 episodes total, about 100 are considered filler and aren't essential to watch to understand the main Naruto storyline.

'Naruto: Shippuden'

Image via VIZ Media

The next series is the now-iconic Naruto: Shippuden. This series follows a teenage Naruto as he continues his quest to become Hokage while also fighting to save his friend Sasuke from the darkness.

The Kakashi Chronicles (Episodes 119-120)

Image via VIZ Media

This short arc takes us back in time to Kakashi's origin story. We see the young shinobi train under his master, Minato, and his friends Rin and Obito. The four are fighting in the middle of the second ninja war, and this is where Kakashi learns the value of comradery and teamwork.

These two episodes adapt the first storyline post-time skip in the Naruto manga but don't appear until episode 119 of the anime. If you want to experience the story as the manga intended, you'd start here and then go back to episode one.

The Kazekage Rescue (Episodes 1-32)

Image via VIZ Media

Now we begin with the sequel series, Naruto Shippuden, which picks up about two years after the events of the original series. Here we see Naruto is now much older and wiser, returning to his home in Konoha in an attempt to come to terms with Sasuke's betrayal. Reuniting with his friends and allies, Naruto is given the essential mission of rescuing his old friend, Gaara.

Now, the leader of the Sand Village, Gaara, is being targeted because of the one-tail spirit that resides inside him. Team Kakashi along with Team Guy, must work with the Sand village to rescue Gaara from the clutches of the rogue shinobi group, The Akatsuki.

Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance (Episodes 33-53)

Image via VIZ Media

A simple recon mission turns into a fateful reunion during the Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Arc. It was inevitable that Naruto and his team would face Sasuke again one day, and the battle at Tenchi Bridge proved that to be the case. Once again Orochimaru and his new apprentice are back to cause trouble. Naruto believes that the friend he once knew is still deep within Sasuke, but the fallen ninja's actions say otherwise.

This is the very moment Naruto has been training for since the end of the original series. Will he and Sakura once again fail to save their fallen comrade? That's the harsh truth the two must face.

The Akatsuki Suppression (Episodes 72-88)

Image via VIZ Media

Konoha is now under direct attack from the Akatsuki yet again, with two deadly members named Hidan (Masaki Terasoma) and Kakuzu (Takaya Hashi) leading the assault. It's up to Asuma and Shikamaru to take down the unkillable duo before they make their way into the village.

This arc also sees Kakashi training Naruto in a new ninja technique that is sure to serve him well once he fights Sasuke again in the future, but might also come in handy against the Akatsuki as well.

Itachi Pursuit (Episodes 113-118 and 121-126)

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto and Sasuke cross paths again to pursue a highly complex individual. That individual is Itachi Uchiha (Hideo Ishikawa) - Sasuke's own brother. Years ago, Itachi slaughtered the entire Uchiha clan, including his and Sasuke's own parents, leaving Sasuke as the sole survivor. Both the heroic Naruto and the rogue Sasuke have their own reasons for searching for this long-time fugitive.

Once again, Team 7 attempts to stop Sasuke's quest for vengeance, but he's hellbent on seeing his mission through. Itachi must pay for what he did to the Uchiha by losing his life at the hands of their last survivor.

Jiraiya the Gallant (Episodes 127-133)

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto: Shippuden takes some time to explore Jiraiya the Gallant (Hōchū Ōtsuka) - a legendary ninja master who is also Naruto's Godfather. Jiraiya is aiming to discover the true identity of Pain (Ken'yū Horiuchi) - the leader of the Akatsuki clan. Not even someone as experienced as Jiraiya could have predicted the villain's true persona.

This small arc shows us not only how skilled of a master Jiraiya is but also the power of Pain. The intel that Jiraiya can gather will be instrumental to Konoha as they prepare for war.

The Battle Between Brothers (Episodes 134-143)

Image via VIZ Media

Sasuke finally catches up to Itachi only to find out that there's more to his brother's actions than he initially realized. The two fight it out in a battle that quickly becomes anime legend. Sasuke now must look inward and see if there's more to his life now that his quest for justice has come to an end.

Pain's Assault (152-169 and 172-175)

Image via VIZ Media

Armed with the knowledge that Naruto is the host of one of the nine-tailed creatures, Pain and the Akatsuki lead a massive invasion of Konoha. Thankfully, Naruto has been training to become a sage, which gives him the power boost he needs to aid his allies. The Hidden Leaf Ninja do their best to repel the assault, resulting in a hopeful victory that also results in a significant toll on Konoha.

The Pain arc is largely considered the best storyline in all of Naruto, and the breakneck speed of this war perfectly encapsulates why the series is so beloved to this day.

The Five Kage Summit (197-214)

Image via VIZ Media

It has become abundantly clear to the leaders of the world that the Akatsuki have become a threat too large to ignore. This led to the Five Kage Summit, which was only the second time the Five Kage had ever had such a meeting—a historic gathering results in the declaration of a historic war.

Unfortunately, Sasuke and his team (Taka) have different plans for the Kage. The last son of the Uchiha believes that the Kage are the reason for the past wars, the death of his clan, and only aid to the creation of the Akatsuki. The young ninja decides to take matters into his own hands.

The Fourth Shinobi World War: Countdown (Episodes 215-222 and 243-256)

Image via VIZ Media

War has officially been declared in the world of Naruto. The Five Kage have unanimously agreed that the only way to stop the Akatsuki clan is to eradicate them entirely. Now, the heroes and villains of both sides are left to prepare for the historic and inevitably deadly conflict between the Allied Shinobi Forces and the Akatsuki clan that is the Fourth Shinobi World War.

The Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation and Conclusion (Episodes 261-289, 296-348, and 362-375)

Image via VIZ Media

The midpoint of the Fourth Shinobi World War trilogy is present within the Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc. The war has officially begun, with the sides of good and evil clashing in a deadly confrontation. This particular portion of the war sees Naruto and his allies fight hordes upon hordes of resurrected shinobi and warriors.

The Fourth Shinobi World War reached its eventual conclusion, with the toll of the conflict heavily affecting both sides. The Allied Shinobi Forces reign victorious, officially defeating the Akatsuki clan. However, while the nefarious organization is showing signs of crumbling, major threats still remain for Naruto and his companions.

The Birth of the Ten-Tails Jinchūriki (378-393 and 414-431)

Image via VIZ Media

Madara and Obito now have the power to launch the Infinite Tsukoymi. Using the tremendous power of the nine-tailed beasts they've collected, the villains hope to create a new beast to help them conquer the world. So many friends have fallen, meaning Naruto needs to be ready because this will be the biggest fight of his life.

Thankfully, Naruto is not alone. He and Team 7, including their old ally Sasuke, reunite to save the world from eternal darkness. Unfortunately for them, things only continue to get worse as a new threat emerges from the shadows, cementing Naruto and Sasuke's destinies.

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki Strikes (Episodes 459-474)

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto and his allies face one last enemy in Kaguya Ōtsutsuki (Mami Koyama) - a celestial being who has set her sights on Naruto's home. With their allies down, it's up to Team 7 to complete their final mission. Naruto and Sasuke were born for this moment in time, and with the help of Sakura and Kakashi, they aim to take hold of fate and bring about a new era of peace.

The Final Valley (475-479)

Image via VIZ Media

With Kaguya defeated, you'd think that the war would be over, but once again, Sasuke has other plans. His entire journey has shown him the corruption that fills this world. That wars will continue, and children's lives will be lost unless someone steps in to bare that hatred. When faced with a common threat, the world showed that they're willing to set aside their differences and unite against that common threat. Sasuke will become that threat in an effort to maintain peace.

Naruto and Sasuke's final fight is much more than two rivals butting heads but rather one of philosophy. Naruto believes that people can be good if given the choices, whereas Sasuke believes he has to manipulate them to fight on the same side. The two fight once more. Will Naruto finally reign victorious?

The Perfect Day for a Wedding (494-500)

Image via VIZ Media

Set years after the Fourth Great Ninja War, this wonderful epilogue focuses on Naruto's friends preparing for Naruto and Hinata's wedding. Ideally, you're watching this arc after the film Naruto: The Last. This arc is a nice slice-of-life spin on the Naruto franchise now that we've finally entered an era of peace.

With that, Naruto's story concludes with Naruto: Shippuden. However, this is not the end of the franchise, as the tale of the Uzumaki's is far from over.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'

Image via VIZ Media

Now that we've covered the essential Naruto storyline, the legendary ninja hero's legacy is persevered in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. As the title implies, this new saga follows Boruto Uzumaki (Yûko Sanpei), the son of Naruto Uzumaki. Like his father before him, Boruto trains in the ninja's ways to combat new and old threats. The sequel series essentially functions as an epilogue to Naruto's story for those wishing to see his epic tale's aftermath. The Boruto anime is nearly 50% filler, so you might be better off simply reading the book yourself.