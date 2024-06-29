The Big Picture Naruto Shippuden has a new line of Funko Pop figures, including a Pop! Moment of Kakashi's battle with Obito.

Naruto Shippuden is one of the most popular and successful anime series in the world. Based on Masashi Kishimoto's manga that ran for 700 chapters from 1999 to 2014, the series has had multiple anime adaptations and spin-offs, nearly a dozen films, video games across several console generations, and figures and other merchandise. The iconic anime's popularity continues with the release of several new Funko Pop figures, including a Pop! Moment of a memorable battle and three new exclusive figures.

The largest of the new figures is a Pop! Moment figure, part of a line of figures showcasing moments from film and television with greater detail and environmental elements surrounding the characters. This particular Pop! Moment presents Kakashi's battle with Obito, specifically the moment when Kakashi blocks his old comrade's Fireball Jutsu with an Earth Style wall. This line of Funko figures also includes a version of Obito Uchiha from when he and Kakashi trained together as children, along with the third member of Team Minato, Rin Nohara. There are two more of the Uchiha Clan available, including Shisui Uchiha, as well as Itachi Uchiha in a memorable pose from the series.

Live-Action 'Naruto' is On the Way

There are also three exclusive figures being released in this collection. The first is the father of Kakashi and White Fang of the Leaf, Sakumo Hatake. Additionally, there are two separate figures of the Akatsuki duo, Hidan and Kakuzu. The Hidan figure actually represents the character before he was recruited into the Akatsuki organization, as in place of the iconic robes, he is wearing his black jacket. The Kakuzu figure depicts the character as he is in the midst of his Earth Grudge Jutsu.

There is still a lot more to come for Naruto fans, as there is currently a live-action film in development. Live-action adaptations of anime haven't been great historically, with some prominent examples like Dragonball Evolution, as well as more recent attempts like Netflix's Death Note and Cowboy Bebop adaptations. However, the future of a live-action Naruto may be bright, as last year's live-action One Piece at Netflix was very well received by both critics and fans of the manga and anime. Additionally, Destin Daniel Cretton will be writing and directing the film. Cretton is a director who has proven he can deliver powerfully emotional films, like the wonderful Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle, but can also handle blockbuster action like he did with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

All of these Funko Pop figures and more are availabe on the official Funko website. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on new figures, as well as the latest in movies and television, including the live-action Naruto film.