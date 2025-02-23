Naruto is often considered one of the hallmarks of shōnen anime, and for good reason. It features an eclectic cast of characters, a premise that was deceptively simple yet laid the groundwork for some fairly epic stories, and some of the best fight sequences ever to be put to animation. All of these elements are what led fans to declare Naruto part of the "Big 3" alongside One Piece and Bleach, and contributed to its massive popularity. Yet for everything Naruto did right, there's one element of the story that stands out, and it concerns protagonist Naruto Uzumaki.

Naruto has arguably one of the most tragic backstories in anime history; he was ridiculed by the inhabitants of the Hidden Leaf Village because the spirit of the Nine-Tailed fox, Kurama, which caused untold destruction to the Hidden Leaf, was sealed away inside his body. As a result, Naruto strives to become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, so that he can earn the respect he's been denied his whole life. This was a truly aspirational goal at first, and the fact that creator Masashi Kishamoto had Naruto mask his true feelings with jokes and pranks helped endear him to the audience. But there was a massive shift in later episodes of Naruto that stripped away the underdog element of the show.

A Series of Revelations Slowly Stripped Away Naruto’s Underdog Status

In early episodes of Naruto, our main character tended to win his fights through sheer determination and his own creative ninjitsu techniques, including his trademark "Shadow Clone Jutsu" which allowed him to create copies of himself. However, as time went on, he began to unlock more abilities that essentially made him a god. Not only did he find a way to commune with Kurama, but he eventually harnessed the bijuu's powers in one of the climatic fights of Naruto Shippuden. He also gains the title of "Sage of Six Paths", which, combined with Kurama's abilities, makes him the most powerful being in the Naruto series. How powerful, you might ask? The only other ninja who was even able to keep up with Naruto was his rival, Sasuke.

But that's nothing compared to the revelation surrounding Naruto's parents. His father, Minato, turned out to be the Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, while his mother, Kushina, originally had Kurama's power sealed within her. This basically makes him royalty and takes away from the underdog status that Kishamoto was aiming for. While most shōnen characters do eventually unlock bigger abilities, it never takes away from their struggle; One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy and Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki both encountered foes that were far stronger than them - even with the power-ups they acquired - which made their determination to succeed all the more admirable. In contrast, it felt like Naruto was falling into the trope of "the chosen one," even being referred to as a child of prophecy in the series, a far cry from the beleaguered orphan he started out as.

Naruto Fell Victim to One of the Biggest Tropes in Shonen Anime