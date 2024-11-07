During its five-year run, Naruto has had enough time to build upon several fascinating story arcs. Most of these story arcs consist of canon episodes, but some are filler episodes. Intriguingly, even the filler story arcs like The Mizuki Tracking Mission or The Shinobi That Lives In The Darkness are worth watching.

Throughout the series, there are dozens of sagas, and naturally, some have left a mesmerizing impact on its viewers. After going through the Naruto series, viewers realize that it's not just about the powerful ninja techniques or intense fight scenes. The series has showcased a few notable shifts from comedy to action to tragedy. Masashi Kishimoto has indeed engaged the fanbase throughout Naruto's journey of becoming the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf village.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 star 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Naruto Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

10 Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission

Episodes 33-53 of Naruto Shippuden

Imahe via Shueisha

With Kakashi and Sasuke out of Team 7, Tsunade appoints Yamato as the leader and Sai as the replacement for Sasuke. Using the intel from Sai, Team 7 and Yamato disguised as Sasori get on the Tenchi Bridge to neutralize Kabuto. However, the unexpected appearance of Orochimaru turns things out differently, with Naruto's rage letting Kurama's four tails out. It was during this time that Sai's real intentions were disclosed. Danzo had assigned Sai to assassinate Sasuke. He did find Sasuke, but Naruto's influence and his growing empathy couldn't bring him to do it.

Nonetheless, this story arc marked a remarkable shift in the entire story, which demonstrated the enhanced powers of Sasuke, and how potent Orochimaru is, even against a tailed beast.

9 The Land of Waves

Episodes 6-19 of Naruto

Image via Shueisha

The Land of Waves arc was the first instance that showed how brutal the ninja world is. It illustrated that there is hardly room for weaks in the shinobi world, and displayed fierce abilities like Zabuza's Hidden Mist Jutsu and Haku's Ice Release Kekkei Genkai.

Team 7 led by Kakashi Hatake dispatches to escort a bridge builder named Tazuna back to the Land of Waves. On their way, they find that the esteemed mission is far more dangerous as crime lord Gato had hired Zabuza to assassinate Tazuna. During this story arc, Zabuza and his comrade Haku are shown to utilize an advanced range of Jutsu, which initially overpowered Team 7. Despite this, Team 7 triumphed in defeating Zabuza.

8 Search for Tsunade

Episodes 81-100 of Naruto

Image via Viz Media

After the death of the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Leaf Village elders approach Master Jiraiya to assume the position. However, Jiraiya's personal preferences, lack of interest in politics, and focus on research refused the role. Jiraiya proposed the name of Tsunade as the Fifth Hokage. However, Tsunade had distanced herself from the village and was in self-imposed exile. The village elders entrusted Jiraiya and Naruto to locate her.

During their journey, Naruto learned one of the advanced jutsus, Rasengan. As Lady Tsunade challenged Naruto's determination, the arc emerged as critical for Naruto's character development. Additionally, this story showed a rare clash between the three legendary sannins.

7 The Chunin Exams

Episodes 20-67 of Naruto

Image via Viz Media

When one goes through the Chunin Exams Arcs of Naruto and Boruto: The Next Generation, fans truly feel the storyline contrast between the two. While Boruto swiftly completed the arc, without demonstrating a unique range of jutsu, the characters from the Narutoverse utilized their core to pass to the next level. For instance, the first level asked to show the ability to gather intel. Meanwhile, the next level was to use skills to survive in harsh conditions.

There are no two ways to state that this arc greatly contributed to the early success of the series. The Chunin Exam arc allowed the side characters to establish themselves as true to reckon with; Gaara as a powerful Jinchuriki, Shikamaru as an intelligent shinobi, and Rock Lee as a robust character.

6 The Konoha Crush

Episodes 134-151 of Naruto

Image via Shueisha

The Konoha Crush airs after the Chunin Exams. Orochimaru's grudge against the Third Hokage and his treacherous intent exploded in the Leaf Village with the death of the Third Hokage. Orochimaru's plotting even assassinated Kazekage Rasa and placed the Sound and Sand villages against Konoha. Still, the strong will of Hiruzen Sarutobi did not allow the plans of Orochimaru to come to reality.

This story-shifting arc follows its viewers from several thrilling battles, like Gamabunta vs Shukaku and Orochimaru vs Hiruzen. While Orochimaru utilized the Edo Tensei forbidden jutsu, Hiruzen's Soul Reaper sealed the First and Second Hokage. Even though Orochimaru succeeded in neutralizing his formal sensei, he lost control over his hands, thereby losing his ability to perform his signature jutsu.

5 The Tale of Jiraiya The Gallant

Episodes 127-133 of Naruto: Shippuden

Image via Viz Media

Undoubtedly, the unfortunate demise of Jiraiya Sensei was the most tragic event in the series. Following Jiraiya's investigation against the Akatsuki group, he ends up infiltrating the Village Hidden in the Rain. Jiraiya's fate encounters him with his previous students; Nagato Uzumaki and Konan. However, the emotionless behavior of his students engaged them in a fierce fight against Jiraiya.

In this intense battle, Jiraiya took on the five paths of Pain. Despite destroying a few paths, Jiraiya was overpowered by Nagato Uzumaki, which eventually led to the death of Jiraiya. Still, Jiraiya succeeded in digging out the secret behind Pain's power. This information was later used by Kakashi and others to fight Pain.

4 Kakashi Gaiden

Episodes 119-120 of Naruto: Shippuden

Image via Viz Media

Perhaps there are hardly any other characters, other than Kakashi, that have had a lasting impact on its fanbase. Despite being a side character, Kakashi was an absolutely cold character with a tragic background. This arc illustrates the happenings that shaped Kakashi's understanding of the ninja world and his value for friends.

In this part of the story, Rin and Obito train under the leadership of Minato Namikaze, with Kakashi being promoted to Jonin. It was at this point that Kakashi mastered Chidori. But, things going happily and as planned, don't seem the Naruto way. A few unexpected events altered the total composition of the team, with Kakashi killing Rin, and Obito being saved by Madara and becoming a rogue.

3 Pain's Assault

Episodes 152-175 of Naruto: Shippuden

Image via Viz Media

The end of the 'Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant' marked the invasion of Pain in search of the Nine-tails Jinchuriki - Naruto. However, during Pain's infiltration, Naruto was in Mount Myoboku country to acquire mastery over Sage Mode. Pain, unaware that Naruto wasn't in the village, starts annihilating the leaf shinobis. While Kakashi, Choji, and Choza were able to deliver deadly blows and a tough fight to Nagato, however, he succeeded in eradicating the village with Almighty Push.

When Naruto enters the village, he engages in a fierce clash against Pain. Pain uses the Six Paths of Pain to capture Naruto. However, Naruto's Sage Mode and its perfect utilization with his Shadow Clone jutsu overpowers Nagato Uzumaki. Naruto's powerful words triumph in altering Pain's views, where he uses Rinnegan to bring death back to life.

2 Akatsuki Supression Mission

Episodes 72-88 of Naruto: Shippuden

Image via TXN

There are only a few arcs that are not dedicated to any character but show flawless development. Shikamaru Nara is one of the most intelligent characters, who played a pivotal role in stopping an immortal being - Hidan. It was thanks to Shikamaru's plan that separated this deadly duo of Akatsuki and left Kakuzu at Kakashi's dispersal. Shikamaru's brilliant grasp of intel from the only fight showcases his ability to form a plan. This plan challenged the earlier thought of Akatsuki that Hidan would remain undefeated.

Other than Naruto's Rasenshuriken and Shikamaru's shadow possession jutsu, the arc has demonstrated the deep bonding between a sensei and a student. The death of Asuma Sarutobi severely hit Shikamaru, Ino, and Choji, and has left a lasting influence on the fanbase as well.

1 The Fourth Great Ninja War

Episodes 262-474 of Naruto: Shippuden

Image via Pierrot

As expected, the Fourth Great Ninja War was the most anticipated and the most favored arc. The great shinobi war began with Obito, disguised as Madara, declaring war on the Five Great Nations, "I hereby declare war on you all! The Fourth Great Ninja War begins now!" Unlike other ninja wars which were fought for land and resources, all nations united to halt the plans from 2 Uchihas.

This major arc boasted absolutely thrilling scenes, ranging from Madara becoming ten-tails' Jinchuriki to Might Guy opening the Eight Gate. Stuffed with incredible twists, Naruto fans witnessed Kakashi using a perfect Susanoo, Naruto and Sasuke using Six Paths Sage power, and ultimately, Black Zetsu killing Madara to reincarnate Kaguya. It was an arc that, to this day, remains one of the best Naruto has ever produced.

KEEP READING: 10 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch 'Naruto'