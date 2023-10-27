The Big Picture The tailed beasts in Naruto are incredibly powerful creatures made of chakra that possess unique abilities and designs inspired by animals and mythical creatures.

These creatures can share their power with ninja called jinchuriki, who become some of the most powerful characters in the series.

Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox, is the most important tailed beast in the series and plays a significant role in shaping the story and Naruto's journey as a ninja.

In Naruto, there are few creatures comparable in power to the awe-inspiring might of the tailed beasts. These nine creatures are some of the most powerful, dangerous, and important beings in the series, having helped shape the ninja world in various different ways. From the One-Tail to the Nine-Tails, it can be difficult to keep track of each tailed beast's unique appearance, background, and special abilities, so here's a breakdown of the important facts for these formidable beings.

What Are 'Naruto's Tailed Beasts?

The tailed beasts are a group of nine gigantic beings made of incomparable amounts of chakra, the source of power in Naruto. Originally, they were part of an even larger creature known as the Ten-Tails until the legendary Sage of Six Paths divided the being's chakra into nine separate, sentient creatures. Thus, the tailed beasts were born. Each of them is differentiated by the number of tails that they possess, ranging from one to nine. In addition to their differing tail numbers, each tailed beast also has a distinct design inspired by different animals and mythical creatures. But despite their bestial appearance, the tailed beasts are intelligent and capable of conversing with humans and one another through telepathy.

While each one of them has a set of abilities unique to themselves, the tailed beasts share several unifying traits. All the tailed beasts contain immeasurable amounts of chakra that utterly eclipse the capabilities of an average ninja. Since they consist entirely of chakra, they cannot permanently die and are able to reform after being destroyed. They are also able to distribute and share their power with ninja of their choosing, though sometimes they are forced to do so against their will, and are also capable of creating a Tailed Beast Ball, one of the most powerful chakra techniques in Naruto. Due to their immense destructive capabilities, the tailed beasts are feared and respected by all ninja.

Tailed Beasts Are Sealed in Ninja Called 'Jinchuriki'

The power of a tailed beast can be tied to a shinobi when they are sealed inside the ninja. Ninja with a tailed beast inside them are called jinchuriki and are some of the most powerful characters in the series, thanks to the shared power of the tailed beast contained within them. The First Hokage and founder of the Hidden Leaf Village, Hashirama Senju, caught the majority of the tailed beasts and shared them with the other hidden villages as a peace offering. Each village then took unique approaches to using the tailed beasts' power and their treatment of their jinchuriki.

The most notable of these jinchuriki is Naruto, the titular protagonist of the series. The Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, was sealed inside him as a baby and Naruto's status as a jinchuriki was the reason he grew up ostracized from others in his village, who feared the tailed beast's power. Other notable jinchuriki include Gaara of the Sand and Killer Bee, the former of whom was an enemy-turned-friend of Naruto, while the latter served as a mentor for the hot-headed shinobi. The incredible strength of the tailed beasts put a target on their back as the Akatsuki, a lethal group of rogue ninja, hunted jinchuriki in order to extract the power of their tailed beasts for their clandestine plan to essentially control the world.

One-Tail: Shukaku

Starting with One-Tail, Shukaku took the form of a giant tanuki made entirely of sand. The short-tempered and childish beast developed a hatred for humans after years of mistreatment, causing it to lash out violently at any opportunity. This proved to be a major challenge for its last jinchuriki, Gaara, who was chosen to bear Shukaku to become a weapon for the Hidden Sand Village. Shukaku was able to gain control of Gaara's body whenever the ninja slept, causing Gaara to develop insomnia in order to retain some semblance of control. In the original series, prior to Naruto: Shippuden, Gaara and Shukaku were some of the most destructive opponents that the protagonists had to face. Shukaku is able to control and manipulate sand, using it both as a weapon and for his incomparable defense, allowing him to shrug off most attacks on his sandy form.

Two-Tails: Matatabi

The second of the tailed beasts is Matatabi, an enormous bakeneko made up of blistering blue flames. Matatabi's design was inspired by the Japanese yōkai called the nekomata, a two-tailed cat. It was last sealed inside Yugito Nii of the Hidden Cloud village. Like Shukaku with sand, Matatabi's body was made up of fire, allowing it and its jinchuriki to control the unruly element.

Three-Tails: Isobu

The Three-Tails, Isobu, was last sealed within the leader of the Hidden Mist Village. Isobu is a large turtle creature with a crab-like shell and three tails reminiscent of shrimp. In addition to its ability to control water and generate immense tidal waves, Isobu is also able to retreat to a pocket dimension at will. Its host prior to the leader of the Hidden Mist was Rin, one of Kakashi Hatake's teammates who sacrificed herself in order to prevent Isobu from being released in the Hidden Leaf.

Four-Tails: Son Gokū

Reminiscent of other anime, Son Gokū is the Four-Tails and was inspired by the myth of the monkey king, Sun Wukong. His name is also a reference to the iconic anime character, Goku, from Dragon Ball. Son Gokū is a gigantic red ape with demonic features and four powerful tails, capable of controlling lava and creating volcanoes. It was last sealed inside Rōshi (another Dragon Ball reference) of the Hidden Stone Village. The prideful beast is also one of the most vocal about its resentment at being referred to by its tails, instead preferring to be called by his proper name.

Five-Tails: Kokūo

Kokūo, the Five-Tails, has one of the more unconventional designs among the tailed beasts as a combination of a dolphin and a horse. Kokūo's horse-like body allows it to physically overpower many opponents. It is also able to superheat water to a boiling point and use that generated steam in order to further empower itself. Like Son Gokū, Kokūo was last sealed inside a ninja from the Hidden Stone Village.

Six-Tails: Saiken

The next tailed beast is Saiken, the Six-Tails, taking the form of a gigantic bipedal slug with two stubby legs and six oozing tails. Like an actual slug, Saiken is capable of secreting a sticky substance, which it uses to trap its opponents. Saiken's most recent jinchuriki was Utakata of the Hidden Mist Village.

Seven-Tails: Chōmei

Unique among the tailed beasts is Chōmei, who takes on the appearance of a monstrous rhinoceros beetle with six large wings, with its abdomen counting as its seventh tail. Chōmei is the only tailed beast capable of flight and is the only one not connected to a major ninja village, instead being sealed inside a ninja from the Hidden Waterfall Village, a much smaller ninja community compared to the bigger five.

Eight-Tails: Gyūki

First introduced in a fight against Sasuke Uchiha, Gyūki would become one of Naruto's most formidable allies. Gyūki has a long history and connection with the Hidden Cloud Village, most recently being sealed inside Killer Bee. Unlike other jinchuriki, who often have contentious relationships with their tailed beasts, Killer Bee and Gyūki became close through training and developed mutual respect. Their amicable relationship made them the perfect mentor for Naruto as he trained to gain better control of his tailed beast's power. Gyūki takes the form of a giant bull with the eight tails of an octopus. In theme with its octopus-features, Gyūki is able to fire out blasts of ink and regenerate severed limbs.

Nine-Tails: Kurama

Easily the most important tailed beast, Kurama is the Nine-Tailed fox that was a catalyst for the entire series. Under the control of a mysterious Uchiha, Kurama attacked the Hidden Leaf Village before being sealed inside a newborn Naruto. Kurama would serve as both Naruto's greatest ally and the source of much of the young ninja's strife. Since the villagers feared the beast's destructive capabilities, Naruto was treated as a pariah in the community. Throughout the series, the seals containing Kurama within Naruto were weakened, allowing the ninja to access more of the dangerous being's powers. Eventually, Naruto befriended Kurama, earning the fox's respect and allowing them to become more powerful than ever before. One of Kurama's unique techniques is the ability to sense negative emotions, allowing it to discern the true intentions of those around it.

Ten-Tails

The Ten-Tails, unlike the other tailed beasts, was a mindless being that served as an incarnation of the God Tree, the mythical origin of chakra in the ninja world. The Ten-Tails was more powerful than all the tailed beasts, having contained all of their collective power within one form. Resurrecting the Ten-Tails was the ultimate goal of the Akatsuki in their plan to control the world.

Naruto is available for streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll in the U.S., with a 20th anniversary special coming soon.

