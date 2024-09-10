The Naruto anime series boasts a superabundance of characters, capable of annihilating the entire fleets of enemies within an instant. For instance, Minato Namikaze, popularly known as The Yellow Flash of the Leaf, completely eradicated a thousand Shinobi of the Stone Village within a few seconds. Along with Minato, there were other rugged shinobis, feared across nations. But how did they accomplish such great feats? No doubt the will of such characters played an important role in achieving such prominence, but the teachers in Naruto have executed the peak plot in raising ninjas to astonishing levels.

In the Narutoverse, the role of sensei or teacher is not just limited to bringing up the most potent characters, but to embedding them with the quality of thoughts and speeches, making them better ninjas, well-respected all over the ninja lands.

10 Orochimaru

Students: Sasuke and Kabuto

When a Naruto fan is asked about the first major antagonist to furnish thrilling chills, Orochimaru is highly likely to be the answer. Although Orochimaru was the Hokage-level candidate, the evil and brutal means to achieve his selfish ends make his actions subjective. But, when it comes to training a pupil, Orochimaru has proved to be quite effective. For instance, Sasuke Uchiha trained under Orochimaru for approximately 3 years and seemed to overpower the replacement of Kakashi in Team 7, Yamato.

However, Orochimaru, along with Kabuto, utilized unethical methods to train Sasuke. Sasuke, willingly, took a drug-like substance to enhance his mental ability to keep him awake for longer periods. This could be an added reason for Sasuke's enhanced darkness. As Orochimaru had inconsiderate desires, he failed to provide Sasuke with the proper teaching.

9 Danzo Shimura

Students: Sai, Torune Aburame, and Fu Yamanaka

There won't be any other characters with serious irreparable plots or suspicious deeds than Danzo, and his acts are severely criticized for being anti-Uchiha. Danzo was the foremost villain who played a pivotal role in perpetrating the Uchiha Massacre, destroying the ninja lives of prodigies like Itachi and Shisui. Regardless, Danzo carried on the will of Tobirama and executed several tasks that were deemed immoral but crucial for protecting the Leaf Village.

Danzo, also known as the Darkness of the Shinobi, started the secret division of the Anbu Black Ops known as The Root. In this organization, he trained Sai, Torune, and Fu, raising them in a cold and emotionless environment that obstructed their feelings coming in between the missions. All of these proved to have exceptional skills, and Sai was chosen as a replacement for Sasuke, while Torune and Fu were the bodyguards of Danzo.

8 Tobirama Senju

Students: Sarutobi, Danzo, and Kagami

Tobirama Senju was one of the founding members of the Leaf Village, setting up the hierarchy of Hokage as the head of the village. It won't be an exaggeration to credit Tobirama for the proper development of the Leaf Village. For instance, Tobirama started the Ninja Academy. Tobirama convinced Hashirama not to distribute Bijuu for free to maintain the power structure and the resources generated through this distribution were an essence in building the foundation of the village.

While Tobirama is criticized for being anti-Uchiha, it is undoubtful that Tobirama took broad steps that benefitted Konoha. Tobirama raised one of the strongest Hokage - Sarutobi Senju, the leader of the Root division - Danzo Shimura, and Kagami Uchiha. More importantly, the flawless teachings of Tobirama supplied these characters with a deep love for the village. Even all of them were ready to sacrifice them for the sake of the village.

7 Asuma Sarutobi

Students: Shikamaru Nara, Choji Akimichi, and Ino

Asum Sarutobi was a powerful and capable Jonin, sharing a descendant directly from the third Hokage - Hiruzen Sarutobi. Asuma was a member of the Twelve Guardian Ninja, tasked with protecting the Land of Fire's Daimyo. These ninjas are chosen for having exceptional combat skills and a wide array of jutsus. While Asuma himself did not play quite a vital role in the series, his teaching to Shikamaru, Ino, and Choji was a crucial development of the overall storyline.

Asuma recognized the potential of Shikamaru for strategically plotting combats and challenged his mental strength, which often led Shikamaru to come up with a unique solution to the issue. For instance, Shikamaru defeated Timari in a very tactical manner. The same goes for Choji and Ino, where Asuma encouraged both to gain confidence and determination and believe in their abilities.

6 Might Guy

Students: Rock Lee, Neji Hyuga, & Tenten

The eternal rival and the best friend of Kakashi Hatake, Might Guy was a prominent shinobi of the Leaf Village. With his extraordinary Taijutsu skills, Naruto fans witnessed the unleashing of true strength after the opening of the Eighth Gate of Death. It was at this moment Madara dedicated these lines to Might Guy, "Of all those who have faced me over the years, there's nobody who surpasses you in Taijutsu. I, Madara, hereby declare you are the strongest of them all!" This line still stands among the best quotes in Naruto.

Might Guy proved to be a very able teacher, leading one of the most capable Shinobis; Neji, Lee, and Tenten. Guy raised the strongest Hyuga member, enriching his combat skills, and made Rock Lee (who has neither Ninjutsu nor Genjutsu) the most resilient character.

5 Kakashi Hatake

Students: Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno

There could hardly be any character as cool as the Copy Ninja Kakashi Hatake. Even being a non-Uchiha, Kakashi is credited with the proficient skills that utilized Sharingan to its potential by learning more than a thousand jutsu. With his wide range of ninja techniques and his vital role in the Third Great Shinobi War, Kakashi's name reached every nation. Even the God-like figure Hagoromo Otsutsuki is familiar with Kakashi's Sharingan Eye.

Kakashi trained two of the strongest incarnations of Indra and Ashura, Sasuke and Naruto. In Boruto: The Next Generation, the inhuman strength of Naruto and Sasuke is the sole reason for other nations for not provoking a war against Konoha. However, Kakashi may have fallen short in tackling the darkness of Sasuke, which eventually led Orochimaru to manipulate him.

4 Minato Namikaze

Students: Kakashi Hatake, Obito Uchiha, and Rin Nohara

As mentioned earlier, Minato was a ninja feared among the nations for his outstanding mastery over teleportation jutsu. Minato succeeded Hiruzen Sarutobi as the Fourth Hokage and appears to have run the village normally. He even stabilized the village attack from Obito Uchiha (claimed as Madara Uchiha) and maintained the power structure by sealing the Nine-tailed Fox, Kurama, in Naruto.

Before taking on the position of the Fourth Hokage, Minato had his own team. Minato oriented his team with noble thoughts, which eventually prepared his team even to sacrifice themselves for the greater good. For instance, Rin ended her life by taking Kakashi's Chidori, and Obito started the war to establish true peace. Meanwhile, in Naruto Shippuden: The Lost Tower, Kakashi was ready to sacrifice his life and Kekkie Genkai to prevent further threats to the Leaf Village.

3 Jiraiya

Students: Naruto, Nagato, and Minato

Jiraiya's pervy nature and sometimes carelessness should not be considered while making up the best sensei. Jiraiya was one of the Legendary Sannin who proved what a good teacher he was. During the fierce clash with Nagato, Jiraiya had a chance to flee, but he decided to sacrifice himself to gather crucial intel. This information proved very beneficial for Kakashi when Pain attacked the Leaf Village.

In Naruto, there has been a long history of students turning evil, despite having the best teachers. It is important to note that though the pupil turned evil, their ultimate aim was to put a stop to the world of wars. For instance, Jiraiya's student Nagato Uzumaki gathered the toughest villains in the series and formed Akatsuki, which ultimately aimed to establish Ultimate Tsukuyomi. Jiraiya's other two students, Minato and Naruto, assumed the highest prestige in the village, i.e., Hokage.

2 Madara Uchiha

Students: Obito

While Madara might top any ranking when it comes to strength and Justus, he might be compelled to assume lower spots in teaching. No doubt Madara is an absolute sensei, he lacked nurturing qualities and did not furnish his students with empathy. Madara observed Obito only as a means to secure his self-interest goal and also instilled Obito with violent methods.

Under the supervision of Madara, Obito accepted The Infinite Tsukuyomi, and within a few years of training, Obito was able to fight one-on-one against the Fourth Hokage. With the apprenticeship from Madara, Obito became a great leader, leading Nagato Uzumaki to form Akatsuki.

1 Hiruzen Sarutobi

Students: Orochimaru, Jiraiya, and Tsunade

While a few Naruto fans disregard Hiruzen Sarutobi as the best Hokage for not handling the village appropriately, he is criticized for letting the Uchiha massacre happen and providing unfavorable conditions for Naruto to live in. Perhaps the fanbase might be true, but at the time, hatred of the Uchiha clan was at its peak, leaving Sarutobi with no option but to ensure the slaughter.

Regardless, Hiruzen was a well-renowned Hokage, respected across the village. Hiruzen raised the three Shinobi, who later were monikered The Legendary Sannins. All of his students played a crucial role in story development, like, Orochimaru's Edo Tensei reanimated lost personalities, Jiraiya trained Naruto and Nagato, and Tsunade took the role of Hokage.

